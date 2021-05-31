In the eyes of new Scarsdale girls lacrosse coach Kaitlin Nolan, this year’s varsity squad is an opportunity to reestablish stability within the program.
The team, seeing four different coaches in the last four seasons played — not counting last year’s COVID-19 season that was canceled — is currently experiencing some growing pains on the field. With a 1-8 record, it’s not hard to conclude that the squad is undergoing a transition period, to say the least.
Prior to the 2018 season, coach Genette Zonghetti was fired and athletic director Ray Pappalardi ended up coaching the team. For the next season, Art Bonifati was brought in, along with Nolan as assistant coach. Last year Bonifati was slated to coach, but the pandemic derailed that and the program was handed off to Nolan this spring.
In 2019, the last time the Raiders played prior to this season, Chessy Greenwald and Maddie Amoriello were the top players on the team. Last year’s senior class didn’t get a chance to play and this year’s team returns as a younger, less experienced team than normal, as has been the case with many programs.
“Coaching this year we are spending more time on fundamentals than we would in years past,” Nolan said. “We put great value on the little things. We are shaking old habits and encouraging more disciplined athletes. Transition year or not, the girls are holding themselves and each other accountable each day and I continue to have a high expectation for the team.”
Nolan’s approach centers around “trying to build a trusting and disciplined culture.”
“It is easy to be committed to a team who is committed to the game and trusting of the process,” she said. “We are seeking to continue to develop skills with each practice and game we have and the girls are a part of the learning process. We are looking to grow the program and I want to help guide it to reach its full potential.”
While the Raiders haven’t enjoyed a great deal of success in the win column, the girls took pride in the lone win thus far, a 14-3 victory over Harrison on May 6, a performance that provided hope for the upcoming games as well as the next few years with the squad developing under Coach Nolan.
“The first win was great and definitely needed,” Nolan said. “It was validation for the team of what they are capable of when they work together but the job is far from finished.”
Freshman Claudia Rosenberg led the Raiders with four goals, while senior captain Maddie Seltzer and junior Haley Matusz each had three goals.
Matusz and fellow junior Olivia Franco are optimistic about what the team can achieve going forward for the rest of the regular season. With Franco verbally committed to Catholic University and Matusz to Boston University for lacrosse, they continue to look on the bright side of the struggles the Raiders are feeling.
“I think our team has a lot of speed and young talent, and we have strong assets that really surprise other teams,” Matusz said. “We all hold ourselves and each other accountable and make sure to discuss where we need improvement, so our growth has really shown in each game we play.”
Franco shared this same vision while also thinking about ways the team can work to improve. “We are doing well in transition and getting the ball back when we lose it and we are good at learning from our mistakes and growing off them,” she said. “Our main aspect we need to build on is transition. When offense has the ball, we need to take advantage and be disciplined with it. But overall we are growing together and each game we get better.”
Following the Harrison win, the Raiders lost to Pleasantville, Horace Greeley, Somers, John Jay-Cross River and rival Mamaroneck. Younger players like Rosenberg, Riley Iasiello and Maxine Silverman were able to rack up some valuable experience throughout the matches.
Despite the struggles, Matusz has learned some very positive lessons so far from the season. “Being on this team, I’ve learned that creating close bonds on the field — whether it is creating a play for someone or growing trust with your teammates in any way possible — is the key to working together. My team makes me better.”
Coach Nolan and the Raiders are currently preparing for their final two regular season contests, facing Mahopac on Friday before closing out against Bronxville on Tuesday. Closing out the season on a high note remains a priority for everyone on the team heading into the postseason.
