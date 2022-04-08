The defending Section 1 champion Scarsdale boys lacrosse team has a championship schedule this spring as the Raiders are trying to live up to the standard they set last year. With a 1-3 record — two one-goal games, a win and a loss, and two double-digit defeats — Scarsdale is trying to find its groove.
The great news for Scarsdale is that they rebounded from each bad loss, beating Hendrick Hudson in double overtime following a 15-4 loss to Briarcliff and nearly defeating Rye in a 10-9 loss after falling 15-5 to Massapequa.
“It’s important not to have two bad games in a row and to see what we’re made of in terms of resilience and grit and that’s what we’ve been preaching in practice,” coach James Synowiez said. “What is Scarsdale lacrosse in 2022? What do we want our identity to be? It’s about character and growth. We hope to continue in that direction. We’re playing the best teams in the section and the Catholic League and playing teams from Long Island and Connecticut. Our competition is exactly where we want it, so we’re hopeful we can steal some of these big games.”
Against Hen Hud on March 30, the Raiders were down 2-1 when Graydon Diamond scored his second goal of the game with 13 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Colby Baldwin won it in double overtime 3-2 despite being a man down. Baldwin won 5 of 7 face-offs, Andrew Lehrman had 20 saves and Julian Glantz and Matt Reyman each had an assist.
In a 15-5 home loss to Massapequa on April 2, Jake Goldstein scored twice, Trevor Knopp, Diamond and Baldwin once each. Reyman had another assist. Lehrman made 10 saves and Baldwin won 19 of 23 face-offs.
“It’s a team that’s won a couple of state championships in lacrosse, so just getting them on our schedule and willing to come up to Scarsdale for a game was super important for our program,” Synowiez said. “It just shows the direction that we’re headed. We want to be the best, so we want to play the best.”
In the next game at home against Rye on April 5, the Raiders trailed 4-1, led 5-4 and then 9-6, but in the end fell 10-9.
Nate Seslowe scored three goals and had two assists, while Goldstein, Diamond, Rhett Needleman, Glantz, Anders Burrows and Baldwin each scored one. Goldstein had two assists, Diamond and Needleman one each. Baldwin was 16 of 19 on the face-off. Lehrman made 16 saves.
Synowiez credited his team for having energy on and off the field.
“We talked about how the bench can directly impact the game and we want guys that are on the bench who are super loud because you’re setting your ego aside that you’re not one of the 10 guys out there, but instead you’re keeping the energy up for your team and that can directly impact what the guys on the field are doing,” he said. “That was incredible to witness in the season what our identity is starting to become in that regard and the selflessness has been great.”
The initial comeback was a good sign because it was the first major deficit of the season where they’d been able to do that as so many different players got onto the stat sheet, showing resilience and a “well-balanced” team.
“Not having been in a game like that against a team like that this season we needed to be a bit more composed in some of those tough minutes towards the end of the game and unfortunately we let it slip away,” Synowiez said.
Senior captain Glantz is the lone returning defenseman from the championships team. Synowiez is pleased with his leadership and his play in leading the defense.
“He scored his first varsity goal against Rye with a long stick shooting lefty and he’s a righty,” Synowiez said. “Just the confidence he’s playing with in carrying the ball up the field even though he’s the only returning defenseman on this team, he’s stepped into that role better than we could have expected him to.”
Joining Glantz on D are junior Asher Krohn, a pair up from junior varsity in juniors Noah Chappell and Will del Guercio, sophomore Jack Greco and junior Sam Wetzstein, and when he’s healthy junior Campbell Killian is expected to make an impact.
“They did a really nice job coming together as a team and working together against Rye, so I’m hopeful we can continue that in the next game against Pelham,” Synowiez said.
Sophomore Lehrman has seen “a lot of shots” to start the season, according to Synowiez, and is holding his ground and staying positive.
“We’re trying to have him communicate more with the defense and be the quarterback out there,” Synowiez said. “It’s tough to ask a kid in his second year on a varsity team to do so and step into a big role, but he’s raising the expectation level for all the defensemen and we’re really turning the corner. I think he’s taking us in the right direction. And he’s making timely saves. He made a couple against Rye that were incredible.”
Junior captain Baldwin has been outright nasty taking face-offs, picking up where he left off from last year. Not only that, he’s staying on the field.
“It changes the game when you have the ability to hold the ball and control the possession and the game,” Synowiez said. “We’re really proud of Colby’s hard work and he’s been running double duty in taking face-offs and changing his stick and going out and playing offense for us and he gets caught out there in defense, so he’s doing it all. Talk about a kid who put in work in the offseason to completely transform himself into the type of athlete he is. We couldn’t be more proud of him and how much he cares about the team and the program. That’s why he’s one of our captains this year as a junior.”
As a team the Raiders will be challenged every day this season in preparation to defend their title.
“We can be excited about the championship last year, but those 13 seniors that were on our team since sophomore year earned that,” Synowiez said. “They put in the time, they played their roles and they were very coachable and excited about each other’s success. They’ve gone away to college and they’re moving on with their lives and we have a lot of new faces for our group this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.