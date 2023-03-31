Scarsdale boys lacrosse is a blue collar team in a white collar town. No longer the underdogs, yet still not stacked with college recruits, the team mentality is what sets the two-time defending Section 1 Class A champions apart from the other elite teams.
“We have something to prove and we know we can’t just let everything come to us — we have to go out and earn it,” senior Asher Krohn said. “With every ground ball, every goal, every stick check, every pass we’re doing just that.”
The Raiders graduated three key senior weapons in Graydon Diamond, Julian Glantz and Matt Reyman, so they have a similar look to last year’s team.
“It’s pretty much the same kids, minus a few, plus a few, which is really nice because we’re starting right where we left off last year,” senior Freddy Kushnick said. “Mistakes we’re making we know we can correct. We’re talking so much because we’re so comfortable with each other.
“In terms of the expectations it was nice being underdogs where we’ve had nothing to lose the last couple of years, but before our first game this season Coach [Synowiez] showed us a video saying the best time is when the spotlight is on you and expectations are high because who cares about being an underdog when you can prove yourself when both teams are giving their best out there and you win. That’s our mentality every game.”
This year’s senior class didn’t have a season as freshmen due to COVID-19. They came onto varsity and won the school’s first-ever Section 1 title in the sport in overtime against Mamaroneck, though there was no state tournament that year. Then the train kept rolling last spring and they rode their talent and desire all the way to the New York state semifinals.
“What’s different is our mentality,” senior Ryan Ornstein said. “We came in last year and started off slow. We picked it up and we thought we could go far. We lost in the state semifinals and we know we have to focus on each game. You can’t focus on the future, just the next game. Some teams we overlooked last year. Now we’re focused on winning one game and then the next.”
Ornstein is loving practicing with the team — he has the time of his life there — and likes how “scrappy” the team is.
“We’ve been up in these games, but we’ve shown we’re always hustling, always going hard, going that full 48,” Ornstein said. “We’re working hard every ground ball, which I think shows our team is an effort team. While we might not have the best skilled guys everywhere, we might not have the commits other teams have, we have trust in everyone around us. “Every guy looks to their right and their left when they’re on the field or the sideline and goes, ‘That’s my teammate.’ I think we’ve built that trust and that really good team bond. We know that while people don’t think we’re as talented based on commits, we know we’re a hardworking team and we’re going to outwork everyone. I think we showed that in our first two games.”
The Raiders are closer than ever as they build on the bonds they have formed each season. “Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors, every grade is so close,” Kushnick said. “It’s nice having that structure and our core is still here. Two years ago we weren’t supposed to be good at all. Everyone was saying we were going to be killed by Mamo and whatever. We’ve been getting over humps by beating teams. Last year we weren’t ready to take the state, but this year I think we all have the mentality that no one is stopping us, that we’re ready to win it all.”
The Raiders had a short preseason before their first scrimmage and regular season game, and focused more on conditioning knowing the base of skills was already top notch.
Scarsdale started this 3-0 season with three key victories heading into their trip to Colorado. They won 11-3 over Briarcliff on March 23. Then they beat Hen Hud 17-5 two days later. On Tuesday, March 28, came the big one, a 7-6 win over Bronxville.
“It’s awesome, a great way to start the season,” coach James Synowiez said. “We’re always worried about the postseason, but it’s always nice to get a couple of wins to start the season. Teams fluctuate. Briarcliff had a heavy senior class last year and Hen Hud has some guys injured and they lost some players, but we’ll take any win we can get. The more important piece of both games was how many guys we got in and all the contributions we’re seeing up and down the roster.”
Synowiez knew the Bronxville game was going to be “huge,” and hoped to gain “some forward momentum before we head out West.”
Despite being the best team in Class A the last two years, these were teams that the Raiders either hadn’t beaten or went to overtime against. These were statement victories for a team with high expectations.
Against Briarcliff, Jared Hoffman had three goals, Jake Goldstein two goals and two assists, Colby Baldwin and Ornstein two goals each, Rhett Needleman a goal and an assist, Luke Tepper a goal, Kushnick, Nate Seslowe and Sam Wetzstein each an assist. Baldwin was 16/17 on draw and goalie Andrew Lehrman had 14 saves.
“We played Briarcliff the last two years and they beat up on us pretty good,” Ornstein said. “This year we were going in with that mentality that we were going to beat them. We knew they were a good team, but we knew we were going to be better. We came out, we started strong and it was a really big win for us.”
The Raiders beat Hen Hud last year, but it was in overtime. This time was a one-side game and a chance to go deep on the bench.
Ornstein had four goals and three assists, Goldstein three goals and seven assists, Anders Burrows and Hoffman two goals each, Tepper a goal and two assists, Baldwin a goal and an assist, Needleman, Jack Greco, Tommy Iasiello and Finn Miller each one goal, Asher Krohn an assist. For Iasiello and Miller it was their first varsity goal.
Baldwin was 11/11 on the draw, while Iasiello won 9/10. Lehrman made five saves in the first half, Nicky Ebner-Borst four in the second.
Goldstein’s 10 points were the best since 2019 graduate Andrew Bernstein did the same.
The one-goal dogfight win against Bronxville was the first major test for the Raiders. Baldwin had two goals, Goldstein one goal and three assists, Ornstein a goal and two assists, Hoffman a goal and an assist, and Needleman and Tepper each a goal.
Baldwin was 14 of 15 on the faceoff and Lehrman made 13 saves.
For Bronxville, Chris Patterson scored five goals and Luke Arrighi made 17 saves.
The Raiders will play Mountain Vista and Cherry Creek in Colorado over the break and then come back to face Yorktown and Massapequa in back-to-back games. The schedule is a nonstop challenge against the best teams around.
“We have a great schedule,” Kushnick said. “Our coaches, since the first season I’ve been on this team, have given us a really hard schedule and people have said the schedule was way too hard, but that’s what helps us for the playoffs and for states. We need to be able to play good teams. Going to Colorado is going to be a great learning experience. We’re going to have some really good competition out there, so that’s going to make us fight through adversity. We don’t want to play easy teams and walk through anyone. We want to learn from it and just get stronger for the end of the season.”
The Raiders have 13 seniors on the roster: Baldwin, Noah Chappell, Will DelGuercio, Kyle Kahan, Campbell Killian, Krohn, Kushnick, Lehrman, Daniel Love, Ornstein, Seslowe, Tepper and Wetzstein. The juniors — Goldstein, Greco, Hoffman, Trevor Knopp and Needleman — are also keys in the rotation and the six underclassmen are ready to make their mark as well.
This senior class will leave the team with its first rebuild, but no matter what happens this year the team will be in good hands going forward.
“It’s pretty spectacular the strides they’ve made,” Synowiez said of his seniors. “The individual success that they have is all based off the team success and the unselfishness of this group. That’s what we continue to harp on, how much they care about the team over their individual stat lines. That’s really what propels us to victories. They’re hootin’ and hollerin’ for kids scoring their first varsity goals louder than they are for themselves scoring. That’s what we’re continuing to try to build here.”
There were not many holes to fill, though notable was the offense of Diamond, the defense of Glantz and Wade Massey transferring.
Hoffman has stepped and put the ball in the cage. Tepper has done the same. On defense, Wetzstein has embraced his opportunity to start and Krohn, Killian, Chappell, Greco and DelGuercio are creating a wall on defense in front of the team’s other wall, goalie Lehrman.
Of course it all starts with All-American Baldwin on the faceoff. He’s 41/43 through three games.
“There’s a lot more excitement going on, not just in the locker room, but around the school,” Krohn said. “All my friends and their friends are coming up to all of us and asking how we’re looking. ‘State championship this year?’ That’s been the common theme. It’s a lot more excitement, a lot more expectations and a lot more intensity. But we’re still having fun with it.”
