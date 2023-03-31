Scarsdale boys lacrosse is a blue collar team in a white collar town. No longer the underdogs, yet still not stacked with college recruits, the team mentality is what sets the two-time defending Section 1 Class A champions apart from the other elite teams.

“We have something to prove and we know we can’t just let everything come to us — we have to go out and earn it,” senior Asher Krohn said. “With every ground ball, every goal, every stick check, every pass we’re doing just that.”

Sc lax Jake Goldstein.jpg


Jake Goldstein
Sc lax Jared Hoffman.jpg


Jared Hoffman
Sc lax Luke Tepper.jpg


Luke Tepper
Sc lax Nick Ebner-Borst.jpg


Nick Ebner-Borst
Sc lax Tommy Iasiello 2.jpg


Tommy Iasiello

