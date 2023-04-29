Sc boys Andrew Lehrman.jpg
Andrew Lehrman

With a schedule full of elite opponents, the two-time defending Section  Class A champion Scarsdale boys lacrosse team was looking to do two things: 1) prepare itself for postseason and 2) knock off some of the best teams in the country.

The Raiders started the season 3-0 with key wins over Briarcliff and Bronxville, but in the eight games that followed they lost five times by one or three goals to the powerhouse teams they were looking to make their mark against: Mountain Vista and Cherry Creek from Colorado, Massapequa from Long Island and two of the best in Section 1, Yorktown and John Jay-Cross River.

Jake Goldstein
Noah Chappell
Rhett Needleman
Ryan Ornstein

