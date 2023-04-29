With a schedule full of elite opponents, the two-time defending Section Class A champion Scarsdale boys lacrosse team was looking to do two things: 1) prepare itself for postseason and 2) knock off some of the best teams in the country.
The Raiders started the season 3-0 with key wins over Briarcliff and Bronxville, but in the eight games that followed they lost five times by one or three goals to the powerhouse teams they were looking to make their mark against: Mountain Vista and Cherry Creek from Colorado, Massapequa from Long Island and two of the best in Section 1, Yorktown and John Jay-Cross River.
“The skid we had was all mistakes that prevented us from winning,” junior Jack Greco said. “It wasn’t like we just got outplayed or they deserved it more than us — we just kind of gave it to them. It was frustrating and that doesn’t help the team mentally, but I think we’ve got a mental toughness where we can put it together and even though we lost some bad losses it’s just going to help us towards our overall goal.”
So where does that leave the Raiders? The end of the regular season will tell as they will face Stepinac, New Rochelle, Ramapo, Mamaroneck and North Rockland. Thus far the only Class A team they faced was White Plains, a 15-2 win, so class games against New Ro, Mamo and North will be big games down the stretch.
“We’ve got a gauntlet right to the end and I think we grow a lot with each game,” Coach James Synowiez said. “It’s tough for a team of teenagers to understand that, but I think they’re starting to come around in terms of understanding that all these challenges are for a particular reason.”
Synowiez is looking for more consistency in execution and effort.
“Looking up and down our schedule it was designed for a specific reason, to put us up against the best teams whether it’s in the section, the state or the country, too,” he said. “We knew this going in, but it’s all to prepare us for playoffs… Because we play a schedule that everyone’s a top contender and you’re playing tight games and we haven’t really gotten over the hump in the ones we would have liked, it is a tougher measuring stick.”
For junior Jake Goldstein it all begins in practice, which is where the team works on its strengths and weaknesses to improve for games.
“As a team, every practice we talk about the little things that we have to improve on,” Goldstein said. “Obviously everyone sees the scores and what teams we beat and what teams we lose to. We know the little things we have to get better at every single day and we want to see that little improvement because if those small things get put together for playoffs that’s what’s going to give us success going forward.”
During the latest stretch of games the Raiders beat Pelham 14-5 on April 20. Ryan Ornstein had three goals and one assist, Goldstein two goals and six assists, Rhett Needleman two goals and two assists, Jared Hoffman two goals and one assist, Nate Seslowe two goals, Colby Baldwin one goal and two assists, Luke Tepper and Jackson Starr each one goal, Starr his first on varsity.
Andrew Lehrman made eight saves, Nick Ebner Borst four. Baldwin won 16 of 19 draws.
The big game was a 9-6 loss to John Jay on April 22. The teams were tied 6-6 late, but the home team pulled away to snap a two-year losing streak against Scarsdale.
“We all know it wasn’t really our best effort,” Goldstein said. “A couple of mistakes, a couple of shots could have fallen in that would have changed the pace of the game, but we never really had the momentum in the game that we wanted to have. We may have overlooked them just a little bit, but that won’t happen again.”
Needleman had two goals and an assist, Baldwin and Ornstein each a goal and an assist, Tepper and Seslowe each a goal, and Goldstein and Anders Burrows each an assist.
Lehrman made 16 saves, including eight in the first quarter and five in the fourth.
Baldwin won 11 of 18 draws.
“Just again that we were looking to be a little more consistent in our effort and execution and sticking to our game plan a little more than we did in terms of guys that we were trying to play a certain way from the other team,” Synowiez said. “This late in the season we’re hopeful that doesn’t happen again.”
Two days later the Raiders topped White Plains 15-2. Baldwin was 14 of 14 on draws, Tommy Iasiello 6 of 7. Ebner Borst made five saves, Lehrman two.
Needleman scored two goals and had two assists, while Ornstein scored two and had one assist. Each with one goal were Burrows, Goldstein, Baldwin, Seslowe, Iasiello, Starr, Daniel Love, Greco, Finn Miller, Colin Brennan and Kyle Kahan, the first varsity goals for Brennan and Kahan. Baldwin had three assists, Goldstein two, Burrows and Hoffman one each.
“Even yesterday we beat White Plains by a lot and though that’s just not as intense of a game, just seeing everyone on the team contribute and get playing time is fun,” Greco said. “Having kids score who don’t usually score was great.
Getting a win was key just to break the bad vibes of the previous loss.
“We had to regroup and take a step back, get another win under our belts, be able to know what type of team we are, forget about the bad effort we had and hopefully turn a new page for the season and hopefully not lose another game,” Goldstein said.
Two recent standouts are Needleman and Freddy Kushnick. Needleman moved from midfield to attack and has grown as a player and “playing the best lacrosse” Synowiez has seen him play.
“He’s finding a way to get it done, finding his style of lacrosse,” Synowiez said. “It doesn’t have to be what his teammates’ styles are, but it has to be something that works for him. He’s been in the groove recently, working without the ball in his stick, off-ball cuts, communication, all the little pieces of the game that you can talk about as a coach, but you can’t really make happen unless they do it themselves. He uses his legs and his voice and really understands the game at a higher level than he has in the past. It’s almost making the game much easier for him.”
Kushnick is Synowiez’s “unsung hero of the team” as a defensive midfielder where you don’t get to pile up statistics.
“He plays up and down the field in between the 30-yard lines, which is the toughest part of the game in terms of clearing and riding and all those little nuances of the game,” Synowiez said. “He’s usually defending one of the better players from the opposing team and he does it with the same type of grit and chip on his shoulder he played ice hockey for us with.”
Synowiez continues to see an “unselfish” team on and off the field.
“Looking at the more recent games when we’re having a lot success, it’s having a lot of assists on every single goal, it’s excitement on the bench for their teammates’ success,” he said.
“We’re a team and we all make mistakes,” Greco said. “It’s not getting down on each other and a lot of us have played together for a while, some since kindergarten, and even those who haven’t, we’re all in school together and we’ve got a lot of team love. We recognize it’s not hopeless. You have to believe you can do it if you play the game you know you can. Losing games in the regular season stinks, but in postseason that can help you be the team you want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.