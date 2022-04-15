In the end it was not the result they were looking for, but the Scarsdale girls varsity lacrosse team walked off the field knowing they are turning the corner.
Last year, the Raiders got crushed by Fox Lane, and so far this year the Foxes are off to a hot start as they came to Scarsdale on Monday, April 11, with an undefeated 4-0 record.
They found out in a hurry that this is a different Scarsdale team than last year as the Raiders came out flying and opened up a 6-2 lead. Fox Lane was able to rally back, but it wasn’t over until the final whistle as Scarsdale kept the pressure on trying to score the tying goal before falling 10-9.
“I felt that was probably the best game we’ve played so far this season,” Raiders senior defender Olivia Franco said. “Everyone left their hearts on the field. We all worked as a team and played as hard as we could. Defense had to work as a unit today. I think we played amazing and held our own. Everyone is communicating and on the same page and we’re making big improvements.”
The improvement was clear from the start, and the desire and dedication were clear right until the end as the Raiders were running all over the field desperately trying to get one last goal to even it up. Senior Haley Matusz was one of the Raiders running all around as a midfielder, and she was proud of the effort and heart shown by the Raiders.
“I’m tired, we left everything out on that field,” Matusz said. “I’m actually really proud of our team. We showed a lot of heart and played like a team. It didn’t go the way we wanted, but we’re ready for the next one. We’re hungry now.”
Scarsdale coach Kaitlin Nolan agreed that, despite the final score, the game was another performance to show that the Raiders are headed in the right direction.
“A lot of positives, the girls worked hard and had a good attitude and kept picking themselves up,” Nolan said. “We controlled what we could, our game, our tempo, our effort, that’s what we can control and the girls hustled through the whole game. Lost by one, but in perspective we see that we can have success in hard games. It is really a growing point for us and on to the next one.”
That is exactly what the Raiders did, bouncing back to win their next game. In fact, the Raiders have already surpassed their win total for last season as they improved to 3-5 overall. Scarsdale defeated White Plains before the Fox Lane loss, and the Raiders then defeated Ursuline on April 13 at home.
In addition to the one-goal loss to an undefeated Fox Lane team, Scarsdale has been competitive in close losses to some very good teams as the Raiders continue to show signs of improvement.
Against Fox Lane, Claudia Rosenberg led the way for the Raiders as she recorded the hat trick with three goals. Sabrina Katz scored two goals, while Maxine Silverman had a goal and an assist. Alessia Schettino, Jane Hoffman and Haley Matusz each scored a goal.
Nolan credited her defense for playing a strong game, led by goalie Angela Hoey as she finished the game with 13 saves.
“She had 13 saves and that was huge, that’s the game right there,” Nolan said of Hoey. “She kept us in the game and it’s a momentum changer when she makes a save, it inspires the attack. They feed off of her success. All of our defense stood out today, the Franco sisters (Olivia and Nina) and the Kiely sisters (Mackenzie and Lexie), they all battled throughout the game and played awesome. And our middies (Matusz, Rosenberg and Silverman) played heads up pushing hard on the circle, on defense and then coming down on the offensive end to contribute.”
That effort carried over to the next game as Scarsdale hosted Ursuline and pulled away for a 19-14 victory.
Katz had a big game as she dominated on the attack, scoring nine goals to lead the Raiders to the victory.
Rosenberg had another big day as well, finishing with five goals and an assist. Schettino had two goals and an assist. The Matusz sisters were both involved on the offensive end as Haley scored two goals and Skylar scored a goal and had an assist. Hoey was credited with seven saves in goal to record the win.
The victories over Ursuline and White Plains were both impressive wins for Scarsdale. In addition to the tough loss to Fox Lane, the Raiders also battled in a strong showing at Nyack before falling by a 15-13 score. Katz had four goals and an assist to lead the way, while Rosenberg scored four goals. Hoffman had three goals, and Silverman scored two goals and added an assist.
The Raiders will face a tough week ahead as they travel to John Jay on Monday, April 18, to take on the defending Section 1 Class B champions. Scarsdale then hosts Nanuet on Wednesday, April 20.
“The girls keep pushing the bar for each other,” Nolan said. “We’ve played some good teams and that’s how we grow. Some growing pains, but highlight the positives and growth aspect of what we can take away from each game. They work hard until the last whistle and that’s all we can ask of them. Work hard and hustle and the wins will come.”
