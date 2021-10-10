With a .817 win percentage on faceoffs, Scarsdale’s Colby Baldwin held the top spot in Section 1 as a sophomore last season.
Naturally, college programs came knocking at Baldwin’s door after a season like that. The junior committed to Penn State, a Division 1 program, last week.
“I really connected with the head coach [Jeff Tambroni] from the first phone call and was really impressed with the campus when I went to visit,” Baldwin said. “Penn State has an amazing D1 team and really awesome athletic facilities. They also offer great academic support for their athletes.”
The Nittany Lions made the NCAA Final Four in 2019. Baldwin said other colleges that were in the mix were a variety of Big 10 and Patriot League schools.
Baldwin played a key role in Scarsdale’s 8-7 upset win over Mamaroneck in double overtime in the Section 1 Class A championship game last season as the Raiders won their first section title in program history.
The junior isn’t your typical FOGO as he plays a role offensively. Baldwin had the key assist on the game-winning overtime goal in the championship win over the Tigers. He said that besides his obvious strength of being dominant on faceoffs, his other key attribute is that he’s “a threat to score.”
Baldwin, who is currently playing for Scarsdale’s varsity football team, still has two lacrosse seasons to go for the Raiders and is looking to improve in many facets before he heads down to Pennsylvania.
“Before heading to college, I want to get stronger, faster and improve my technique,” Baldwin said.
