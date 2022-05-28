With key seniors and juniors at the prom, the eighth-seeded Scarsdale girls lacrosse team headed into a Class A quarterfinal against top-seeded Fox Lane at a disadvantage. But with nine minutes left in the game, the scoreboard read: Scarsdale 9, Fox Lane 8.
The Raiders, however, were unable to hold onto that lead but still battled in the face of adversity in an 11-10 loss to the host Foxes on Thursday, May 19.
“Our goal coming into this was to play with heart, play with hustle, keep a good attitude, stay in the game for a full 50 minutes and leave everything out on the field,” Scarsdale coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “That’s exactly what they did. Sure, we came up a little short, and that hurts. But that’s a little fuel to the fire — let it fuel you in the offseason. I’m unbelievably proud of the girls who stepped up.”
She continued, “Listen, [assistant coach] Jess [Hanson] and I are proud of girls who were put into roles that we asked a lot of them in and they stepped up and exceeded that expectation. We’re super proud of the game that they put together and whatever role they were in, they were all in. That’s all we could ask.”
It was sophomore Claudia Rosenberg’s goal that gave the Raiders a 9-8 lead with 8:57 remaining. But Fox Lane answered with three consecutive goals to take an 11-9 advantage with 7:26 to play.
Rosenberg, who finished with four goals and three assists to lead Scarsdale, fired from deep and scored to cut the deficit to one goal, 11-10, with 3:15 left on the clock.
The Raiders won the ensuing draw and had an opportunity to tie the game, but the shot bounced off Fox Lane goalie Sophie Kothari and was eventually scooped up by the Foxes. Scarsdale brought immense pressure on Fox Lane to try to get the ball back, but the Foxes were able to run out the clock and advance to the semifinals.
Scarsdale trailed 7-4 at halftime but went on a furious 5-1 run to take the 9-8 lead. Sophomore Sabrina Katz, who tallied two goals and two assists, started the rally just 21 seconds into the second half. Fox Lane answered with a goal but Rosenberg scored two in a row over a 17-second span to cut the deficit to 8-7. Maxine Silverman, another sophomore, netted a quick transition goal to tie the game up with 11:30 to play. Rosenberg then gave the Raiders the lead a few minutes later.
“At halftime, we talked about those 50-50 balls and the draw control,” Nolan said. “That was the difference in the second half, getting the draw controls, getting those loose 50-50 ground balls, and just being able to capitalize on the mistakes and to minimize our margin of error. The girls did a nice job with that. They started connecting on offense and placing their shots, so it gave us a little bit of a run.”
Scarsdale was without both of its senior goalies in starter Angela Hoey and her backup Chinasa Ohajekwe. In stepped freshman Kamila El Moselhy, a JV call-up. She played admirably in net in her first varsity start on the biggest of stages in sectionals, making nine saves.
“She looked great and she had a great attitude,” Nolan said of the freshman goalie. “We couldn’t ask anything more. She had some major saves. We said to her at the beginning of the game, ‘Kamila, have fun with it. Be a leader back there and that’s your home. So enjoy it and make a statement.’ And she did.”
Other players who were called up from JV to fill out the roster for the game were Adelia Bandsma, Taylor Mann, Chloe Paquin and Emma Greenberg. “They were all able to contribute in our postseason and we appreciated it big time,” Nolan said.
Scarsdale was instilled with confidence that they could upset Fox Lane as the Raiders fell to the Foxes by just a goal, 10-9, early in the regular season back on April 11.
“We knew what to expect and we were more disciplined than the first time we saw them in keeping our yellow cards to a minimum,” Nolan said. “We had six yellow cards the last time we saw them and we only had one today. We knew it was going to be a full 50-minute battle and that’s exactly what it was.”
Scarsdale’s 7-11 final record doesn’t tell the full story. The Raiders lost a number of close games to top-notch opponents like Fox Lane, Horace Greeley (15-11, April 4), Pleasantville (15-13, April 26) and rival Mamaroneck (12-11, May 4), a Class A finalist that defeated Fox Lane in the semifinals.
The Raiders routed No. 9 Arlington 17-1 in the opening round to advance to the quarterfinal contest at Fox Lane.
“Looking back on the season, the growth that they have had in this season alone has been awesome,” Nolan said. “It’s been tremendous. That was shown today in this game and then you look back on last year, and we don’t like to compare years all the time, but looking at program growth and what we’re trying to rebuild here, this was a step up. We were able to compete with teams that we might have been blown out by (in recent years) and made a little run in the playoffs.”
She continued, “[Fox Lane] is a No. 1 seed and we were seeded No. 8, so on paper we’re not supposed to compete like them. The girls showed up and that is the growth of their season and it’s affected all of my girls, from freshmen to seniors. It was the next man up and that was our situation today. They took the opportunity and they made it count.”
The Raiders will graduate four seniors in the two goalies Hoey, a captain, and Ohajekwe, along with team captains Haley Matusz and Olivia Franco. But with a wealth of talented, playoff-tested underclassmen returning, the future looks bright for Scarsdale.
Said Nolan, “We’re young and that can have its perks but it can also be a challenge. We look at it as an opportunity to grow and we’re excited. We’re hungry for the next season already.”
