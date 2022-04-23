Improvement has been made and there have been plenty of glimpses of potential, but it comes down to consistently putting together a full 50-minute game for Scarsdale’s girls lacrosse squad.
The Raiders do have wins over Ursuline, White Plains and North Salem. They lost by just one goal to 6-1 Fox Lane and fell by four goals to unbeaten Horace Greeley.
Scarsdale dropped to 3-6 on the season with a 17-8 loss to host John Jay-Cross River on Monday, April 18.
“One of our goals is to complete a full game and play Scarsdale lacrosse for a whole game, not just 10 minutes, five minutes or for a half,” Raiders coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “We need two full halves to be competitive and to play to our expectation. We push the girls to do that and we are trying to do it but it’s just like the valleys in between. They get in this slump and then they’ve got to fight their way back and dig deep. It’s just about playing a full game and playing to an expectation.”
The Raiders hung with the Wolves and were down just 4-3 midway through the first half but John Jay went on a 4-0 run to take an 8-3 lead. Sabrina Katz ended the run with a goal on a free-position shot with 3:42 left in the first half. Caroline Panzirer scored for Jay before halftime as the Wolves took a 9-4 lead into the break.
John Jay came out of halftime strong, scoring three straight goals to build a 12-4 advantage. But the Raiders continued to show their potential, rallying with a 3-0 run with a goal from Alessia Schettino and two straight scores by Maxine Silverman. Her second goal came with 6:58 left, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 12-7.
“It’s all about the effort and intensity there,” Nolan said of the Raiders’ run. “We love to see the heart and the hustle in it to dig themselves out, adapt to a situation and rise to the occasion. And to be competitive, no matter what the situation is. It was great to see and see them dig deep, push through and pick each other up. Goals get scored, it happens. But it’s how we react to it and adapt, and the girls did a nice job there.”
John Jay, however, responded with a 5-0 run to run away with the victory.
Scarsdale featured balanced scoring with six different goal scorers and Nolan commended the offensive versatility displayed. Silverman and Schettino (one assist) finished with two goals apiece. Katz, Skylar Matusz, Jane Hoffman and Claudia Rosenberg added a goal each. Rosenberg also dished out three assists while Matusz had two helpers. Angela Hoey made four saves in net.
“We had a couple of girls who stepped up today and had nice games,” Nolan said. “One of the things we took away from the game is having six assists off of eight goals is a positive thing — it’s a team effort and shows selfless behavior. Alessia Schettino, today, morale wise and heart and hustle wise, she stood out. It doesn’t matter where we are in a game. You need someone to step up and bring that intensity and be that spark. Maxine had some great looks. Skylar Matusz had a couple of nice assists today.”
Playing teams like John Jay, the defending Section 1 Class B champion, will only make the Raiders better in the long run.
“I love playing against this level and this speed,” Nolan said of facing the Wolves. “Playing against a team like John Jay, they have that next gear and it pushes our girls to play at that level and to push themselves and to stay disciplined. It’s a great experience. John Jay’s a well-coached, very disciplined team. It’s always nice to play one of the top teams in our section. It’s a good checking point of, ‘Hey, how are we growing and developing as a program.’”
Scarsdale was scheduled to host Nyack on Wednesday, April 20. The Raiders then welcome Pleasantville for a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday, April 26.
