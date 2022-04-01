With four seniors, five juniors, a large sophomore class of nine and two freshmen, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team is taking some time to find itself early in the season. On and off the field the seniors are setting the tone, which the Raiders hope leads to their first win and many more to come.
After going 1-11 in the regular season last year and 1-1 in sectionals, Scarsdale is confident it can build on a 17-5 loss to Bronxville and a 12-3 loss to Hendrick Hudson that opened up their season last week and this week.
“We’re 0-2 right now, but it’s just the beginning,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “We’re just getting rolling.
Against Bronxville, sophomore Claudia Rosenberg scored four goals, sophomore Skylar Matusz one, while senior Haley Matusz, freshman Jane Hoffman and sophomore Maxine Silverman each had three draw controls and senior goalie Hoey made eight saves.
The Raiders scored three goals against Hen Hud, including a pair in succession early in the second half that gave the team some confidence.
“Our halftime conversation was about 50-50 balls and that was part of our game plan that those have to be ours, hustle plays have to be ours, and they beat us to all of those in the first half,” Nolan said. “We made the adjustments and started playing with some heart and hustle and those were positive adjustments we saw.”
Facing a pressure defense, goals came from sophomores Sabrina Katz, Silverman and Rosenberg, while Hoey made nine saves in goal.
Though they don’t have the wins yet, the Raiders are hoping they will come. “There definitely are positives and those positives are coming from the team environment and the culture we’re trying to establish,” Nolan said. “The Xs and Os are coming. That’s what we get from practice, from the game experience.”
Nolan relies on her four seniors — Olivia Franco, Hoey, Hayley Matusz and backup goalie Chinasa Ohajekwe — as approachable, natural leaders who bring the team together and boost the morale on and off the field.
“They are leaders and we are so lucky to have all four of those seniors,” Nolan said. “We put a lot of responsibility on these seniors. They keep everyone in check, they hold everyone accountable and they set the bar. When they feel like that bar is met they set it higher. They’re a great group — it’s quality over quantity. They’re four quality athletes, but more important great kids in general.”
For the seniors it’s hard to believe this is their final season of high school athletics. “It’s really surreal being in Scarsdale for so long and putting in so much time and energy and love into all these programs like field hockey and lacrosse,” Matusz said. “I really think that moving forward we’re going to keep putting in that love and energy.”
Matusz has been assessing the team through two games and a weekend play day at Suffern sandwiched in between and she likes what she sees.
“A lot of people have a lot of speed and experience, which are really crucial compared to other teams,” she said. “Something we need to do better is connect on passes. We also need to work on our chemistry a little bit more, but we also have a lot of time before our next game, so I think we can improve those things.”
With so many sophomores impacting the team early on, the team is building for both this season and for the future.
“They’re doing a really good job and a lot of them have really stepped up,” Hoey said. “I think they’re carrying their own weight. They’re getting to the point where they’re able to handle it. We’re working on that and we meet before and after practice to sit and talk about being a team, having confidence and helping each other out. It shows through our play.”
The amount of time it takes for a new or young player to adjust to varsity varies and this year’s senior class was once facing that challenge. Now they’re able to take the lead and get their teammates up to speed.
“Some girls stepped on and they automatically clicked, while others it takes more time,” Hoey said. “This is only the beginning for us. We want them to know they are supposed to be here, that they have a place here. The big thing we’re working on is to continue to work hard to prove that.”
The Raiders look for key moments in practices and games to help the younger players improve and recognize things they can do better next time around.
“It’s telling the girls it’s OK to make a mistake, but it’s how you fix it and how you recover from that,” Franco said. “Dropping our heads today, which is what most of us did because we were losing, is not the way we want to go forward. We have to keep having a clean slate and improving the next day.”
The Raiders were supposed to play Thursday, March 31, but with that game being moved they had three practices to prepare for their next game against North Salem on Saturday, April 2.
“We have to take those opportunities and make each practice count,” Nolan said. “We need to practice with a purpose and practice how we play. That’s where we’ll be challenging the girls to push each other in practice like we get pushed in games both mentally and physically to get them prepared.
Between the various sports all of the girls on the team play throughout the year, they have learned from the ups and downs and are focused on taking that next step forward each day.
“We just want to play as hard as we can and put in as much effort as we can,” Franco said. “With last year being 2-12, but surprisingly winning the playoff game, it showed our growth throughout the season. I think that’s our goal, to keep growing. We do want to be the best we can be and win more games than last year.”
