This was the game they were waiting for.
After winning the Section 1 title last spring, the Scarsdale varsity boys’ lacrosse team had gotten off to a rough start with a 2-6 record. All the losses were against tough teams, and the Raiders were getting closer suffering a pair of close losses that could have gone either way, so they were looking for a big win to turn the season around.
That came Saturday, April 23, at home as Scarsdale hosted John Jay-Cross River, and the Raiders earned it the hard way, rallying with four goals in the fourth quarter for an 8-7 victory.
“It was a good turning point, a crazy emotional game and we really wanted it,” admitted junior Colby Baldwin. “We had two close games we lost that were pretty annoying, so to come out and beat John Jay, it was a great feeling. We’re all starting to play together. Everyone on the team was going as hard as we can to come out on top. We were down three in the third and everyone battled back and when we came out on top it was great, we think the turning point of our season. Hopefully, uphill from here.”
Baldwin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with about two minutes left to play to complete the rally, and he played a huge role all game as he dominated on face-offs.
Then it was up to the defense to close the door and goalie Andrew Lehrman was up to the challenge as he finished with 16 saves in goal for the Raiders. Lehrman credited his defense in front of him as the Raiders have come a long way since the first game of the season.
“That was huge, a really big turning point. We had not proven that we can beat good teams,” Lehrman said. “Our defense really came together, it’s kind of amazing. They’re all first-year starters except Julian [Glantz] and they’re getting better each game. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
In the win over John Jay, Baldwin finished with two goals and an assist, and he won 12 of 16 face-offs to lead the way. Graydon Diamond also had two goals and an assist. Nate Seslowe, Ryan Ornstein, Rhett Needleman and Anders Burrows each scored a goal for the Raiders. Ornstein had an assist.
For Scarsdale coach James Synowiez, the victory was a sign of how the Raiders had actually turned the corner earlier in the week as they responded with a good week of practice.
“We talked a lot last week about practicing harder and the boys really stepped up and strung together four really good practices pushing each other,” Synowiez said. “Once we got to the game at the end of the third quarter we let them back in and we were down 6-4, and said we’ve been in this position before. Why not us? Why can’t we be the team to climb back and win the game in the fourth quarter and we put up four in the fourth. Just for morale and attitude, they have the right mindset. They worked their butts off and really earned that one.”
Synowiez also credited the defense for coming through with a big game, starting with Lehrman in goal.
“Andrew stood on his head, 16 saves, all good ones,” Synowiez said. “And the defense in front of him, we were hoping at this stage of the season they would all come together and communicate with each other. That really started to click in that game and Andrew made some fantastic saves and the long stick middies were working hard on ground balls. It was a perfect storm coming together for us. To fight through adversity, show some grit and resilience, that’s exactly what we wanted to see in them and it came together in that game.”
Synowiez also pointed out how much of a difference Baldwin made in the game as the Penn State-bound midfielder dominated for the Raiders.
“Oh my God, to have that many possessions and be able to slow the game down to play the style of lacrosse we want to play,” Synowiez said. “We’re really fortunate to have Colby at the X, he has been amazing.”
The momentum from the win over John Jay carried over to the next game as Scarsdale recorded a rare shutout victory with a 15-0 win over New Rochelle at home Wednesday, April 27.
This one was a true team effort as 12 different Raiders scored a goal. Five different Raiders all recorded their first varsity goal of their careers as Daniel Love, Asher Krohn (1 assist), Jared Hoffman, Noah Chappell and Will DelGuercio each scored a goal. Diamond and Jake Goldstein led the way each scoring two goals and two assists. Burrows also scored two goals. Trevor Knopp and Matt Reyman each had a goal and an assist. Seslowe and Needleman also scored a goal as the Raiders spread it around on offense. Freddy Kushnick, Sam Wetzstein and Ornstein each had one assist. Baldwin had one assist and won 6 of 6 draws.
Despite the offensive output, Synowiez pointed to the defense as the Raiders recorded the shutout victory.
“Anytime you can get a shutout, that’s defense first and that’s our mantra, to keep it tight back there,” he said. “And having five guys get their first varsity goal in a game is super special. Our first league game, so that’s huge and we’re on a two-game winning streak to right the ship.”
Scarsdale now stands at 4-6 overall as the Raiders hope to keep it going for a strong finish. The Raiders were set to host Newtown on Friday night, April 29, and then face North Rockland on the road Monday before a big showdown at rival Mamaroneck on the road Thursday, May 5.
