Freshman Jane Hoffman and sophomores Claudia Rosenberg and Sabrina Katz combined to score 11 goals as the No. 8 Scarsdale girls lacrosse team pounded No. 9 Arlington 17-1 in the opening round of the Section 1 Class A tournament Tuesday, May 17.
Hoffman had four goals and five assists, Rosenberg four goals and one assist, Katz three goals and four assists.
“Jane Hoffman, our freshman, in the first half had four assists,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “She was getting shots on goal and a couple of them were falling and then she ended up with five assists and four goals. It was nice to see the youth on the team get in their groove towards the end of the season. I know she’s tallied some points throughout the season, but to have her have a standout game of being the playmaker is big for her and her growth. It’s a confidence boost heading into the next game.”
The group of Rosenberg, Katz, sophomore Maxine Silverman (one goal, one assist) and junior Alessia Schettino (two goals) have put up big numbers all season. Rosenberg also had seven draw controls, Silverman six in the win.
“They know the importance of their role on this team,” Nolan said. “That’s what Coach Jess [Hanson] and I just preach to them, to know your role and know your impact on the team and keep contributing. It’s been nice to see them be consistent and grow and develop. They contribute on offense or midfield, wherever it is their role is and they’re all in, so that’s all we can ask.”
The team’s three starting seniors are all on defense with Olivia Franco, Haley Matusz and goalie Angela Hoey anchoring that stingy unit.
“The defense has been tremendous and they always set the tone for us,” Nolan said. “When they got a turnover we had a chance to get a goal and it highlights their work. They’ve been setting the tone and pushing teams that are top teams in our section. Olivia Franco is always our go-to matchup girl and we have McKenzie [Riley] with a matchup and Nina Franco, too.”
Hoey has been in front of the cage for four years, a reliable player for the Raiders. “Watching her grow and her confidence build has been an awesome part of my time coaching here,” Nolan said. “That confidence and her being able to lead the defense whether it’s vocally or with her actions by making saves and big stops, it’s been a game-changer for us.”
The Raiders were a second half team this year, finding their momentum as the season went on. They finished 6-10, but fell to both No. 1 Fox Lane and No. 5 Mamaroneck by one goal in the regular season.
“The team has definitely started to work together better,” Katz said. “In the beginning of the season we were forcing the ball and we weren’t really clicking as much, and now we definitely know how each other plays and seeing if one person wants to dodge we’ll clear to the other side or we’ll cut for a player if they like to feed.”
Beating Arlington was step one in proving how strong they are.
“We wanted to keep our energy up really high, play a full 50-minute game, be very excited about it, have great teamwork, lift each other up and overall just have fun,” Rosenberg said.
The Raiders had to cancel their regular season game against Arlington due to being overbooked, and have not seen the Admirals in Nolan’s four years with the team. The coaches scouted the opponent as usual and focused their team on the “same mentality” they want to see every day, which Nolan said includes “working hard, setting the tone, playing our game, every 50/50 ball is ours, heart and hustle.”
“We scout, we watch film, but when it comes to the playoffs, anything can happen, so you don’t want to get too in your head about who won or lost against which team,” Nolan said. “We just focused more on our game and everything we can do to prepare other than adjusting our game to match them.”
Nolan credited her team for throwing “the first punch” and never slowing down. “Offensively, most of our goals were off of assists, so it was nice to see them clicking offensively and working together as a team,” Nolan said. “That was a highlight, for sure.”
The Raiders lost to Fox Lane a month ago during spring break, but for the rematch they are expected to be without four seniors, including both goalies, and two juniors due to prom being several weeks earlier than normal. With some JV players coming up, the Raiders plan to give it their all in trying for the upset with a chance for another shot at Mamo in the semifinals.
“I think we are all very excited to play Fox Lane again because the first game we played was a very close game and although we will be having new players, we’re still going to play as hard as we can, keep the energy up, be excited and continue to play as hard as we can to get the outcome we’re hoping for,” Rosenberg said.
Katz noted that the first time the two teams met the Raiders were down two players in the second half and nearly won.
“We worked really hard in that game and tried to come out with the win,” she said. “We were one goal short. This time we have a good chance. They’re ranked No. 1, but hopefully we can come out with a win and move on to the next round.”
