After not having a spring season due to COVID-19 and then sitting out last fall due to injury, perhaps no one was more excited to return to the field this spring than Scarsdale girls lacrosse captain Victoria Wilson.
“It’s been the best experience being back on the field,” she said. “Most people are in the same position as me for lacrosse, not playing in two years because we haven’t played as much club, but being out for field hockey season I was only really able to hang around my teammates, but now playing again for lacrosse is just the best.”
The Raiders took on rival Mamaroneck on the turf field at home Tuesday, April 27, for the first game of the season and though it was a shaky start, the 13-7 loss showed the Raiders they have promise as new head coach Kaitlin Nolan looks to rebuild the program.
“The energy today was unmatched and we’re happy with that,” Wilson said. “We could see there were some technical things we need to work on, but we only started a week ago, so there’s a lot to improve upon. This is a good start to the season and I’m really happy to be back.”
Even from the first half to the second half the Raiders started to see some progress. “In the first half we were really having trouble with transitions, but second half we realized attack needs to go low, we need to spread wide, pass it when the defender gets to you — pass to the open girl, draw and dump — and once we started doing that we started to have a lot of openings there,” Wilson said. “Defensively our crashes can improve, but we had some awesome moments and Angela [Hoey], our goalie, saved the game for us. She killed it today (with 10 saves). Without her it would have been a different game, so we’re thankful for that.”
Junior Haley Matusz and freshman Claudia Rosenberg each scored three goals, senior captain Maddie Seltzer one, and freshmen Sabrina Katz and Rosenberg each had an assist.
“I was happy to see my freshmen play their first varsity game — they hadn’t played since modified — and they showed up,” Nolan said. “I was really happy to see Claudia Rosenberg with three goals today. She played well. Nina Franco was on both sides of the field. She started on defense and we transitioned her to midfield and she was able to be huge in transition and help out. I’m happy with what we’re seeing in our young players and they have good leaders to look up to. We’re fortunate and grateful they are absorbing from our veterans.”
Senior captain Emily Felder said she was excited to get back to practice the next day to work on the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I think there are six people who were on the team from two years ago, so it’s a completely new team,” she said. “We have a great foundation. Everyone who plays lacrosse plays other sports, so we have that athletic mindset. We just need to build that team chemistry and I think we can be really good.”
Among the things Seltzer wanted to see the team work on is really the “simple stuff” like ground balls and working the ball. “It’s seeing that second pass when we’re forcing it and going into cage, seeing that next player, the one more girl,” she said. “It’s doable stuff we’re going to work on and come back and be ready for Rye.”
The “hustle and the heart” stood out for Nolan.
“You could tell they missed it, missed that game atmosphere,” she said. “The energy was high and they played until the very last buzzer, so that’s all I can ask. The hard work is what we’re looking for. We made more mistakes than we wanted to, but that’s going to happen and we need to capitalize on their mistakes a little more. With a little more time and attention it will get there. Overall it was fun to be out there and we were competitive. That was our goal.”
The Raiders will see Mamo again later in the season on May 20 and that road rematch will count toward the league standings. That will be a chance for the Raiders to measure their improvement. Nolan called this game “a nice little warmup.”
Seltzer said it was “so incredibly fun.”
“Within the first five minutes I was in my groove,” she said. “It felt like I was right back where I was two years ago playing on the same field. I missed the feeling. Playing in practice is such a different feeling than being out there with another team and even the scoreboard. We had fans cheering — I didn’t have fans for gymnastics or diving — and having my named called, ‘Go Maddie!’ I was like, “Yeah!’”
Felder noted the team’s attitude is “high” and she thinks a positive attitude will bring the team far in postseason. “It’s all about grit and determination,” she said.
