A few parents of senior athletes were taken by surprise when they realized the date for the senior prom could be a conflict with upcoming spring sports playoff schedules.
The Scarsdale High School senior prom is usually held after Memorial Day, but this year the date was moved up at the beginning of the school year to Thursday, May 19, at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.
That change became a problem for some varsity spring sports teams when playoff schedules were announced.
Scarsdale High Principal Kenneth Bonamo responded to parents concerns with a letter to the community explaining why the date was chosen and how the school had tried to accommodate their concerns but was unsuccessful in attempts to come up with a new option.
“This date was chosen based on our need for a Thursday night and our selection of Glen Island as our preferred location because of our track record with holding successful proms there,” Bonamo said. “We have traditionally held the prom on the Thursday after Memorial Day, but that date was unavailable for this year.”
Teams that are affected by the change include girls varsity lacrosse, softball and the new girls flag football team. Girls lacrosse is scheduled for the Section 1 tournament quarterfinals that day, while softball and flag football are both set for the first round of playoff action.
Once the conflicts with the date were brought to his attention, Bonamo and the school tried to find an alternative.
“After receiving feedback about potential conflicts with the sectional postseason schedule, we spent three weeks trying to come up with an alternate solution, including alternate dates and venues,” Bonamo said. “Unfortunately, we were not successful. In general, because so many events were postponed during COVID, availability of catering halls is very limited, especially in light of the size of our event, the time of year, and challenges such as our testing schedule.”
In addition to the academic concerns for end of the year test schedules, several other demands on the schedule created other potential conflicts with alternative dates, including senior options programs, which have already been set up around the May 19 date.
“It was quickly apparent that making a change for a group of students would almost invariably cause conflicts for other students, who might then expect their scheduling needs to also be accommodated, leading us down a road of never-ending negotiations incompatible with the restrictions of outside vendors,” Bonamo said.
The main problem the school faces every year organizing the prom is the need to work with an outside vendor capable of handling an event of this size and magnitude. Facilities like Glen Island capable of handling such an event are often booked months or even years in advance and unfortunately it was not available for June 2 this year.
While the facility needs to be booked months in advance, contrary to that is the fact that sports playoff schedules are often not determined until just prior to the season. Scarsdale High School Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi points out that some of the spring sports playoff schedules were only established within the last couple of weeks.
Conflicts often arise for one team or another every year, and the athletic department works around the conflicts by working with the opposing schools to arrange an early start time so the students affected can finish their game early and still enjoy their prom.
“I understand there are conflicts between certain sports and the prom date and we are going to do everything we can to work around it,” Pappalardi said. “We’ll play games as early as we can and do the best we can to accommodate the kids.”
Bonamo is also aware of the situation and how the school has handled it in the past to best accommodate student athletes.
“Students have had athletic competitions on the day of the prom nearly every year,” he said. “They have always been able to attend the prom and enjoy the evening. Rest assured we will do everything we can with opposing schools to schedule competitions for earlier in the day, as we have done successfully in the past. While I cannot guarantee it, I am hopeful that our good relationships with our counterparts in Section 1 schools will enable us to find an earlier time for any postseason sectional matches that fall on May 19.”
Even with an early start time, parents and students affected realize it will take away from the overall prom experience of attending pre-prom events and maybe even the walk down the red carpet. It is not a perfect solution, but given the constraints of the outside vendor and all the scheduling concerns for the spring schedule of the entire student body there appear to be no alternative options available.
“I know this situation is less than ideal for some students, but it is the best way forward given the many competing demands on the schedules of the school, students and families at that time of year,” Bonamo said. “I hope that affected students and families are able to make the most of this date and enjoy prom and all the other celebrations marking graduation from high school.”
