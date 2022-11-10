The hardware keeps coming for the Scarsdale athletics program this fall. The girls tennis team repeated as New York State Division I team champions, the field hockey and boys soccer teams won the regional titles, the boys volleyball team won its second Section 1 Division I title and the girls cross-country team placed second to North Rockland in the Section 1 Class A championships.
Girls tennis improved to 20-0 on the season with final four wins over Bethlehem (6-1) and Port Washington (7-0). All 15 players on the team competed — and won — at least once in the sectional and state team tourneys, showing the tremendous depth the team has under coach Jennifer Roane.
Boys volleyball took on its friendly rival, Suffern, in the finals and swept 25-17, 29-27, 25-14 behind 21 kills from junior Joe Sharpe. Coached by Jim Williams, the team remained undefeated at 17-0.
Trying to become the second cross-country team from Scarsdale to qualify for states — the Raiders placed sixth in the state in 1981 — the girls fell just shy against North Rockland 61-69, led by freshman Rachel Rakower and senior Alexandra Simon, who missed states individually by one and two spots, respectively. Coach Vinny Modafferi’s team had its most successful team season in over 40 years based upon its placements throughout the season and hope to get a bid to the Federation meet that will be held Nov. 19 at Bowdoin.
The boys volleyball team competed in the state tournament for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 9, and the field hockey and boys soccer teams will compete in the state final four this coming weekend.
Field hockey plays in the semifinals Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Centereach High School on Long Island against Section 9 Northport, with the finals the following day at 10 a.m. Coach Lauren Barton’s Raiders are 15-4-1 after a thrilling 1-0 win over Bethlehem in the regional final on Nov. 6.
Boys soccer will be more local at Middletown High School on Nov. 12 when they take on Section 2 Cicero-North Syracuse at 2 p.m. The finals are the following day at 5:30 p.m. The Raiders are 19-0 under coach Marcos Monteagudo after a 4-2 win over Corning in the Nov. 5 regional final.
These achievements add to the previously secured Section 1 championships for the girls tennis team, the field hockey team and the boys soccer team, and a runner-up finish for the girls soccer team.
In addition, girls volleyball had a competitive loss to North Rockland in the section semifinals 25-23, 25-22, 25-23, the football team made the top eight to make sectionals, and girls swim and dive took third place of 11 teams in Division 2 in the regular season and league meet, and had sectionals this week.
A correction for Edgemont
While it is true the Edgemont girls soccer team made the Section 1 finals for the first time since all of Section 1 soccer moved to the fall in 2005, the Inquirer previously reported the team had never won a section title in the spring. In fact, the girls had done so on two occasions under coach Tom Blank in Class C.
In 1995, the Panthers topped Albertus Magnus in a shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime. The team then lost 1-0 to Highlands in overtime of the regional state game.
In 1999, Edgemont won again, this time topping Magnus 2-0. The Panthers beat Tuxedo 4-0 before falling in the state quarterfinals 2-1 to eventual champ Cold Spring Harbor. The team was ranked No. 11 in the state that year.
At the time, Edgemont was one of the few small schools competing in girls soccer in the fall. While they would play in a small postseason tournament, their regular season schedule consisted mostly of larger schools and many trips over the Tappan Zee Bridge against the likes of North Rockland, Pearl River, Tappan Zee, Nyack and the Clarkstowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.