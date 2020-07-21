Two of Scarsdale’s top fall 2019 athletes earned high honors this month. Diver Maddie Seltzer was named a NISCA All America diver for her junior year and volleyball player Magan Chin, who won the Con Ed Scholar-Athlete weekly award as a senior, was chosen as 1 of 4 overall scholarship winners by the Con Ed panel.
Chin won the $5,000 Tony Sabella Award for her work on and off the court. Chin, a team captain, set Scarsdale’s career kills record with 1,030, including 487 in her final season. She also developed a lethal topspin jump serve.
“When the team really needed her she put the whole weight of the team on her shoulders and played her heart out,” coach Ann Marie Nee said. “She was supportive and resilient in the way she played.”
Chin didn’t start as a freshman, but grew into a force as a middle and an outside hitter and played all the way around as a senior.
“She was middle for a while because she was good at reading ball and getting there to block,” Nee said. “She always had a really good vertical jump. Sometimes when you’d watch her play it was almost like she levitated for a second in the air. She did a lot of training on her own in the offseason and with her club team to really get her technique down for outside hitting.”
Chin was All-Section and AVCA All-Region last fall, and won Scarsdale’s prestigious Legacy Award. She was 1 of 10 seniors on the team.
“She’s just so genuine — she really cares about everybody on the team and she goes out of her way to make people feel good, feel successful,” Nee said. “She’s positive all the time.”
Giving up another chance to return to club nationals for volleyball, Chin opted to compete in indoor track and field for the first time as a senior, where she found success as a shot putter.
“I had never done it before, so it was really cool,” Chin said. “I always wanted to do track and this year I found the time to actually do it. Shot put was something I was always interested in. I got to do it, which was really cool.”
For the third year, Chin was also on the Science Olympiad team and medaled at the regional competition. “I love learning and I really enjoy science,” she said. “That gave me the opportunity to study a lot of different science topics. It’s another team and I have come to realize I love team events.”
Additionally, Chin was a student government representative. With a “selfless attitude” Nee saw Chin during two-a-days — when a team or individual trains on two occasions during the same day — in August using the lunch break to pack backpacks for a community service event.
“She was someone who threw herself into a task, but she wasn’t looking for another line on her résumé,” Nee said. “She was looking to change the school and do things that needed to be done. She’s a rarity in a lot of ways.”
Chin chose Barnard College over Smith College, and although the Ivy League canceled the fall sports season, she will either try to walk on to the Columbia team — affiliated with Barnard — or play club volleyball as a sophomore.
“It was the best decision I ever made to start playing volleyball,” Chin said. “It’s taught me so much, just about me as a person. I’ve become more confident on the court, which translated off the court. I’ve made so many incredible friends and gotten so many incredible mentors, like Coach Nee, who first coached me as a seventh grader. It’s great to have her mentor me throughout my life.”
Highest honor
By placing second in Section 1 and third in New York State last fall, Seltzer continued to climb toward the top of the leaderboard, setting school records along the way.
Coach Barney Foltman has been with the swim and dive program for three decades and Seltzer is his first All America diver. She was 1 of 100 and 1 of 8 from New York to earn the honor for last year.
“It’s huge,” Foltman said. “It demonstrates that she is a truly accomplished diver. Her skills are at a level where she is being recognized nationally.”
Though her scores at an 11-dive meet (521.7) and sectionals (521.55) were higher, Seltzer submitted her 11-dive routine from states — judging is always tougher and she scored 483.25 — for All America consideration.
“Two of my club teammates got it and it showed in a stressful time that all the hard work in the past paid off,” Seltzer said. “I was happy with my performance at states. As the season progressed I got better and better. At the beginning of the season I was doing these hard dives I was a little iffy about, but I knew that when I came to states I had to compete the hard ones, so it definitely paid off that I was confident with them last fall.”
Seltzer, who also competes in gymnastics and lacrosse, finally returned to the board earlier this month with the YMCA of Greenwich Marlins to train after being off since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no YMCA Nationals, or USA Diving zones, regionals or nationals this year.
“Right now we’re way back to basics, getting all of our dives back,” Seltzer said. “It definitely takes a while to get back into the swing of things. To get back to when I was at my peak in February is going to take a while. We have plenty of time because normally my team takes a break in August, and we’re just going to go straight through and keep practicing. I’m confident that if high school does happen I’ll be more than ready.”
No one knows what the school or sports year will look like — the first glimpse should come when Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement in early August — but Seltzer, who committed to Michigan in January, will be ready for whatever comes her way.
“I think Maddie is ready to achieve something really special on the state level,” Foltman said. “A state championship is something that is within her range and is a goal of hers. I know there is going to be some tough competition and she’ll have to have a great day, but it’s in her wheelhouse. She can win that championship if she has her day.”
