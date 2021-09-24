Scarsdale’s field hockey team is off to an impressive unbeaten start and the Raiders made a statement with a 3-0 shutout win over an annually strong Horace Greeley squad Monday, Sept. 20.
It was a scoreless game at halftime but the Raiders came out of the break with vigor, receiving two goals from Riley Iasiello, both assisted by Mackenzie Mauro. Maddie Greco had the other Raiders goal with Elizabeth Fine getting the assist.
Scarsdale coach Lauren Barton said that in the first half the Raiders “were not utilizing our strengths and connecting with one another. The pace of the game was frenetic and we were playing with panic.
“In the second half we began moving to the ball and desiring greater success and effort from one another,” Barton said. “The girls began to trust in their teammates and the passing and sequences on corners improved greatly.”
Angela Hoey posted the shutout in net, making eight saves for the Raiders, who improved to 4-0.
Scarsdale girls tennis off to perfect start
Four straight matches, four straight 7-0 victories for the Scarsdale girls tennis team to start its season.
The Raiders defeated Ursuline on Sept. 17 with Natalie Hu (6-0, 6-0), Giana Marks (6-0, 6-0) and Maya Cukierman (6-1, 6-0) notching singles wins. In doubles, the teams of Campbell Alin and Laura Mendes (6-2, 6-2), Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora (6-1, 6-0), Madison Lee and Daphne Lutrell (6-2, 6-2) and Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun (7-6, 6-0) all picked up victories.
Hu (6-0, 6-0), Marks (6-0, 6-1) and Cukierman (6-0, 6-0) swept the singles matches against Mamaroneck in another 7-0 win on Sept. 20.
The doubles squads of Alin and Mendes (6-4, 6-3), Sahakyan and Vora (6-1, 6-2), Lee and Lara Wellen (6-2, 6-1) and Kay Cottrell and Natasha Pereira (6-3, 6-4) earned victories.
In another 7-0 victory over a typically strong John Jay-Cross River team, Hu (6-4, 6-1), Marks (6-0, 6-0) and Cukierman (6-1, 6-0) were dominant in singles again. Sweeping the doubles matches were Alin and Mendes (6-1, 6-4), Sahakyan and Vora (6-1, 6-1), Cottrell and Pereira (4-6, 6-1, 10-6) and Lee and Sun (4-6, 6-1, 7-5).
Raiders girls volleyball takes second at own tournament
Coming off an impressive start to the season while earning a pivotal win over rival North Rockland, Scarsdale headed into its own tournament with momentum on Sept. 18.
The Raiders defeated Mahopac 2-0 (25-8, 25-22) during pool play but fell to the Indians 25-23 in the championship game to take second in the 12-team tournament. They finished 8-2 in pool play to earn the top seed for the playoffs.
Scarsdale defeated Dobbs Ferry, 25-13, in the quarterfinals behind strong serving from Gali Brass and Daphne Boockvar. Scarsdale then netted a 25-16 win over New Rochelle in the semifinals. Isabelle Goldban and Ellena Amidor paced the Raiders at the net with four kills and a block each. Brass added eight digs.
Boockvar, Karina Cheng and Sydney Frank earned all-tournament honors for Scarsdale.
The tournament, which did not allow spectators, was canceled last season due to COVID-19 and had run every season prior to that since 2008.
Scarsdale (2-1) was swept in straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-13) by White Plains on Sept. 21 to suffer its first loss of the regular season. Frank (9 kills) and Goldban (8 kills) were the leaders up front. Brass had three aces. Cheng added 12 assists and seven digs. Boockvar also had seven digs. Emily Simons passed for 13 assists.
Scarsdale football drops to 0-2 with loss to Admirals
In Week 2, Scarsdale allowed 478 yards of total offense in a 39-12 loss to host Arlington on Friday, Sept. 17.
Colby Baldwin rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass from Brian Nicholas for Scarsdale, which trailed 21-6 at halftime.
The Raiders (0-2) will look to get in the win column when they travel to White Plains for a 6 p.m. contest Friday, Sept. 24.
Raiders cruise past Panthers in girls soccer
Scarsdale’s girls soccer squad won two of its last three games to improve its record to 3-3-1.
The Raiders cruised to a 6-0 win over visiting Edgemont on Sept. 17.
Izzy Laing netted two goals to lead the way while Ivy Boockvar tallied a goal and two assists. Molly Klein, Alessia Schettino and Mia Laboy had a goal apiece. Olivia Lee passed for two assists while Justine Karp had one assist.
The next day, Jordan Harpster made seven saves in a 1-0 loss to host North Rockland.
Behind one goal and an assist from Sam Medvinsky, Scarsdale rebounded with a 4-0 shutout win over Ursuline on Sept. 20. Laing, Schettino and Lizzie Wachs added a goal each. Karp and Molly Klein had one assist apiece.
Following the blowout loss to the Raiders, Edgemont responded well with a 2-0 win over visiting Blind Brook on Sept. 20.
Isabel Boodell sparked the Panthers with one goal and one assist while Zoe Gallup had the other goal. Edgemont improved to 2-3 with the win.
Kapner leads Scarsdale girls XC at Suffern Invitational
Last Tuesday, Sept. 14, Scarsdale’s cross-country team competed in a mega dual meet against New Rochelle, Mamaroneck and Mount Vernon.
The boys team placed second and was led by junior Zacharie Friedman, who finished fifth (18:45.7). Seniors Jordan Cascade (seventh) and Jeremy Suzman (ninth) finished in 19:19.7 and 19:21.5, respectively. Junior Mason Lau ran 19:44.1 to take 10th, edging out freshman Dylan Dyner, who ran a strong varsity debut with a time of 19:45.7 (11th). Closing out the top seven, sophomore Raymond Donovan finished in 20:17.1 and junior Oliver Hong ran 20:20.4.
The girls took third and were paced by junior Alexandra Simon, finishing up by herself in 21:26.5 to claim silver. Senior Margot Diamond came in at 23:24.4 to take sixth, followed by Allison Scheffler (10th, 23:48.5).
Scarsdale had some exceptional results at the Suffern Invitational at Bear Mountain State Park.
Senior Natalyn Kapner led the girls to a second-place team finish as she took fourth in the Raiders’ race and eighth overall (20:06.5). Fellow senior Elizabeth Hurshman also ran a good race with a finishing time of 21:05.6 and a 12th-place finish. Eliana Zitrin (15th) and Simon (16th) ran together, with Zitrin finishing in 21:40.0 and Simon 21:42.1. Seniors Anna Schwartz and Ilina Goyal battled for the fifth-place position, with Schwartz edging out Goyal with a 23:19.3 over Goyal’s 23:31.4.
Senior Mark Gibney led the charge for the Scarsdale boys with an impressive 17:05.1 and an eighth-place finish. Senior Simon Bandsma came in at 18:51.8 for 33rd. Suzman then finished in 19:29.6, ahead of Hong, who ran 19:35.4.
Edgemont field hockey suffers two losses
Edgemont’s field hockey squad dropped games to Valhalla (3-2, Sept. 17) and Nyack (3-1, Sept. 21) to see its record fall to 0-4.
Against Valhalla, Breanna Chin and Eve Mellis tallied a goal each. Taylor Kenney made eight saves in the cage.
Penelope Kraus scored in the loss to Nyack with Mellis setting her up for the goal. Kenney kept the Panthers within striking distance with 11 saves.
Panthers top Nanuet, fall to Byram in girls tennis
The Edgemont girls tennis squad cruised to a 7-0 win over Nanuet on Sept. 13.
In singles, the Panthers’ winners were Danielle Friedman (8-0), Nishka Daga (8-0) and Susanna Rieger (8-2). The following doubles teams won their matches: Lora Tikvanska and Ally Vickery (8-0), Lina Hoef and Gabriella O’Reilly (8-2), Olivia Jee and Brinda Roy (8-3), and Kimi Krasner and Vicky Chen (8-3).
“The girls played great and really locked in their focus and showed what Edgemont tennis is all about,” Panthers coach Alexa Goldberg said. “I’m extremely proud of them.”
Edgemont endured its first loss of the season in a 7-0 setback to a tough Byram Hills team on Sept. 21.
“Byram has a very strong team this year,” Goldberg said. “We played strong and fought for every point. It was a big test for the girls and we learned a lot. I’m excited to play them again later in the season.”
