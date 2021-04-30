Scarsdale Raiders
Baseball
2019: The Raiders were 6-13-1 behind All-Section honoree Kody Morikuni.
2020: The returning seniors would have been Justin Blieden, Sam Feldman, Cole Fuehrer, Conner Raff, Tarif Sabur, Ryan Smith and Kevin Walker.
Outlook: The team had only juniors and seniors in 2019, so the team returns very little, if any varsity experience this spring. The team will be learning on the job.
Coaches: Jeff Weigel, Steve Boyer
Roster: Seniors: Andrew Bernstein, Jacob Haftel, John Hanish, Ben Hoexter, Brad Kauffman, Ben Koch, Matthew Rosenblatt, Jack Scheiner, Zachary Schneider, Noah Weber. Juniors: Bennett Abbe, Will Andruss, Luce Asen, Ryan Cahaly, James Kelly, Jakob Krausz, William Reed, Adam Spielman. Sophomores: Patrick Carroll, Thomas Chesnut, Liam Vasilescu, Patrick Vasilescu. Freshman: Charles Ulrich.
4/30 at Eastchester 4:30
5/3 at Ardsley 4:30
5/6 at Edgemont 4:30
5/8 Rye 8 p.m.
5/12 at North Rockland 4:30
5/14 Suffern 4:30
5/18 at Clarkstown South 4:30
5/19 at Mount Vernon 4:30
5/20 Port Chester 3:30
5/22 White Plains 8 p.m.
5/24 at White Plains 4:30
5/26 at New Rochelle 4:30
5/27 at John Jay-CR 4:45
5/28 New Rochelle 4:30
6/1 at Mamaroneck 4:30
6/3 Mamaroneck 4:30
Home games at SUNY Purchase. No spectators allowed.
Crew
2019: Willow Adler, Dylan Oberst and Jake Kroell qualified for nationals and Adler was a U.S. Rowing champion in a quad boat.
Outlook: Scarsdale is back with the Pelham Community Rowing Association and has a new representative in the coaching staff in Deirdre Reid, a personnel assistant in the human resources department of Scarsdale schools who has rowing experience.
Coaches: Reid Johnson, Greg King, Brittany Quirino, Thomas Marth, Rachel Gabbay, Deirdre Reid
Roster: Girls: Juniors: Carly Dietz, Holden Meilman. Sophomores: Gabriella Arovas, Ria Bedi, Jade Herz, Mykaela Madoff, Meena Venkatakrishnan, Nicole Zlotnikov. Freshman: Anita Sannicandro. Boys: Senior: Dylan Oberst. Junior: Ivan Sinyavin. Sophomores: Jason Dickstein, Jules Lionti, Andrew McCormick, Cosmo Perfetti. Freshmen: William Gettinger, Dillon Harris, Grant Lieberman, Braden Matusz, Jack Mead, Griffin Miller, Bora Secmen, Chase Simon, Brendan Tang, Jayden Tang.
Boys Golf
2019: The Raiders won their third straight Section 1 title to go with conference and league titles. They were undefeated at 24-0. Steven Lee, Andy Fan, Jay Allen and Charlie Berridge were state qualifiers, and Allen, Fan and Berridge were All-State. The Raiders shot a school record 181 at Fenway in the Section 1 finals.
2020: Jay Allen, who plays for Penn State, would have been going for his fourth straight team title and fourth All-State honor, but never got the chance. Jason Sarachek was also a senior.
Outlook: The Raiders aren’t stacked, or are they? They haven’t had a down year in quite some time and Berridge, Lee and returning sectional qualifier Charlie Schulhof, also a senior, have no plans of letting up. Coach Andy Verboys is spending the first week battle-testing his younger players to put out the best lineup possible for postseason.
Coach: Andy Verboys
Roster: Seniors: Charlie Berridge, Archie Fanning, Steven Lee, Leo Rosenstadt, Charlie Schulhof. Juniors: Ryan Gerson, Ethan Hersch, Matthew Silver, Jack Spitalny. Sophomores: Brian Nicholas, Matthew Steuerman. Freshmen: Justin Liu, Sajiv Mehta.
4/27 New Rochelle at SGC 3:30
4/28 New Rochelle at Quaker Ridge 3:30
5/3 Mamaroneck at Bonnie Briar 3:30
5/4 John Jay-CR at Fenway 3:30
5/5 New Rochelle at SGC 3:30
5/6 Harrison at SGC 3:30
5/10 White Plains at Fenway 3:30
5/11 Harrison at Winged Foot 3:30
5/12 Mamaroneck at Fenway 3:30
5/13 Bronxville at Fenway 3:30
5/18 White Plains at Westchester Hills 3:30
5/19 Pleasantville at SGC 3:30
5/20 Horace Greeley at SGC 3:30
5/26 Bronxville at Siwanoy 3:30
5/27 Fox Lane at SGC3:30
Girls Golf
2019: The 15-0 Raiders were the League, Section 1 and New York State champions behind Section 1 individual champ Kaitlyn Lee, who was All-State along with Jacqueline Lu.
2020: A strong, reliable core of the team in Lily Kronenberg, Rebecca Maude, Lauren Zou and Andie Novenstein did not get to play their senior season.
Outlook: The Raiders were set to open up Thursday, April 29, and have four matches in four days scheduled for next week, so the team will know where it stands quickly. Juniors Lu and Skye Braun will be at the top of the lineup, giving a 1-2 punch for the team. Ellie Bowen, a sophomore, has already shown coach Barney Foltman she’ll be in the mix. “This is an opportunity where a new face can emerge as a player and I just don’t know yet exactly what they can do in a match, so I’m going to rotate some kids around and we’ll see,” Foltman said.
Coach: Barney Foltman
Roster: Seniors: Catherine Drohan, Julie Gross, Zoe Kulick, Ella Schulhof, Jenna Schwartz. Juniors: Skye Braun, Lydia Doherty, Jacqueline Lu. Sophomores: Lindsey Adler, Ellen Bowen, Andie Farber, Leila Kerr, Molly Klein, Sydney Rossano, Danielle Scheiner, Audrey Schonfeld. Freshmen: Evelyn Black, Audrey Cheng, Natasha Pereira, Anjali Schoetz, Lana Weiser.
4/29 Rye at Rye Golf Club 3:30
5/3 Byram Hills at Whippoorwill 3:30
5/4 North Rockland at Fenway 3:30
5/5 Edgemont at Sunningdale 3:30
5/6 Edgemont at SGC 3:30
5/10 Yorktown at Mohansic 3:30
5/11 Rye at Sunningdale 3:30
5/12 Dobbs Ferry at Fenway 3:30
5/13 North Rockland at Rotella 3:30
5/20 Byram Hills at SGC 3:30
5/24 Yorktown at Metropolis 3:30
5/25 Dobbs Ferry at Fenway 3:30
6/3 Section 1 Championships at Whippoorwill 8 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
2019: The Raiders were 13-4 behind All-Section players Andrew Bernstein, Jack Brosgol, Simon Krohn and Andrew Greenspan. Bernstein was also named All-American. The Raiders fell 8-7 to Lakeland/Panas in the quarterfinals of sectionals. It was the third time in four years L/P ended Scarsdale’s season.
2020: Oliver Krohn, Arthur Mortreux, Coby Rozencwaig and Riley Schneider would have been seniors and a major part of the team’s success.
Outlook: Scarsdale, which features 13 seniors and seven sophomores, looks to continue being a force in Section 1, but the team got off to a slow start due to the overlap from fall 2. “This season has been a challenging one from the get-go, especially with multiple rounds of tryouts for fall 2 teams finishing up and overlapping with lacrosse,” coach James Synowiez said. “Since then we’ve dealt with fall 2 quarantines and an ever-changing game schedule. Now that our team is set and we have a large senior group, even with transfers that we lost, we have a focused group who wants everyone around them to improve. Our seniors are leading the way with raising the level of expectation each day.”
Coaches: James Synowiez, John Felix
Roster: Seniors: Charles Sargio, Alex Coeytaux, Noah Ebner Borst, Eddie Eforo, Julian Higgins, Michael Jamesley, James Klein, Jason Koch, Trevor Koch, Paul Lamonaca, Ben Miller, Matthew Ostow, Adam Wasserman. Juniors: Graydon Diamond, Julian Glantz, Matthew Reyman. Sophomores: Colby Baldwin, Freddy Kushnick, Andrew Lehrman, Wade Massey, Ryan Ornstein, Nate Seslowe, Matthew Surin. Freshmen: Jake Goldstein, Rhett Needleman.
4/29 at Eastchester 4/29
5/1 at John Jay-CR 11 a.m.
5/3 at Hen Hud 4:30
5/5 Harrison 4:30
5/7 Westlake 4:30
5/11 Pelham 4:30
5/13 White Plains 4:30
5/15 Byram Hills 7 p.m.
5/17 Nyack 5 p.m.
5/19 at New Rochelle 5:30
5/21 North Rockland 7 p.m.
5/24 at Briarcliff 4:30
5/27 Mamaroneck 4:30
5/29 at Lakeland 11 a.m.
6/1 at Rye 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
2019: In a bounceback year under new coaches Art Bonifati and Kaitlin Nolan, the Raiders were 6-10. Chessy Greenwald was All-Section, Maddie Amoriello honorable mention as the team’s top offensive threats.
2020: Amoriello would have returned along with fellow seniors Katie DelGuercio, Anna Donovan, Jennifer Farel, Izzy Lelis and Jess Solodar.
Outlook: With Art Bonifati stepping away and handing the program over to Nolan the Raiders are reenergized and ready to start fresh with a talented group from seniors down to freshmen.
Coach: Kaitlin Nolan
Roster: Seniors: Jojo Denion, Emily Felder, Dylan Gross, Maddie Seltzer, Katie Smyth, Abigail Talish, Victoria Wilson. Juniors: Olivia Franco, Angela Hoey, Talia Levenson, Haley Matusz, Samantha Medvinsky. Sophomores: Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello, Justine Karp, Mackenzie Kiely. Freshmen: Nina Franco, Sabrina Katz, Skylar Matusz, Claudia Rosenberg.
4/27 Mamaroneck 4:30
4/30 Rye 4:30
5/3 at Ursuline 4:30
5/5 at Harrison 4:30
5/11 at Pleasantville 4:30
5/18 Horace Greeley 4:30
5/20 at Mamaroneck 5:15
5/22 John Jay-CR 10 a.m.
5/24 Somers 4:30
5/26 at Fox Lane 4:30
5/28 Mahopac 4:30
6/1 Bronxville 4:30
Softball
2019: One of the most talented senior classes with Mia Carroll, Julia Jamesley, Nirina Parrish and Abbie Vetrone, the Raiders were 17-5, co-league champions and won their first sectional game since 2010 by beating Port Chester 23-3 in the opening round. Vetrone, Sam Hausman and Kayla Song were All-Section, while Jamesley and Hope Walker were honorable mentions. Vetrone amassed 137 career hits and 115 RBI.
2020: The team missed out on another incredibly talented senior class in Sophie Carroll, Emma Feldman, Hausman, Song and Walker.
Outlook: With junior pitcher Jesse Hausman not playing this season, the team will be light on the mound, but building for the future with 11 freshmen, roughly half of them starting. There is very little varsity experience returning. “While it will be difficult to replace everything we lost, it is great seeing the progress each day in practice as they are so eager to learn,” coach Kevin Carrigan said. “We are also without an experienced pitcher, but we will just have to depend on all of the other aspects of softball. Our captains are seniors Janet Kuskin and Sam Keifer and they have been great at this role so far.”
Coaches: Kevin Carrigan, Tom Newkirk
Roster: Seniors: Samantha Keifer, Janet Kuskin. Juniors: Julia Genin, Alexandra McCarthy, Lindsey Smith. Freshmen: McKinley Conlon, Samantha Fenigstein, Abby Feuerstein, Key Fitzgerald, Annika Fuehrer, Ella Hayes, Anna Henry, Ella Krausz, Emily Levine, Katerina Rvacheva, Taran Kaur Virdee.
4/30 Eastchester 4:30
5/1 at Eastchester 11 a.m.
5/5 at Edgemont 4:30
5/6 at Port Chester 4:30
5/8 at Rye 4:30
5/10 Port Chester 4:30
5/12 at Ursuline 4:30
5/14 Ursuline 4:30
5/18 Mount Vernon 4:30
5/20 at Mount Vernon 4:30
5/22 at Mamaroneck 11 a.m.
5/24 Mamaroneck 4:30
5/26 White Plains 4:30
5/28 at White Plains 4:30
6/1 at New Rochelle 4:30
6/2 New Rochelle 4:30
Boys Tennis
2019: Scarsdale won the league title and was the Section 1 runner-up to Horace Greeley behind New York State doubles champions Jason Shuler and Nikolay Sahakyan, who came back from injury late in the season, and All-Section players Jose Maronilla, Jordan Ziffer, Jake Singer and Dylan Cohn.
2020: Ben Rossano, Maronilla and Sahakyan would have been seniors.
Outlook: The Raiders only return three players in Andrew Broom, Adin Lamport and Jason Gans as Ryan Gerson is playing golf and Jason Shuler has too many conflicts with USTA play. Coach Jennifer Roane took 10 new players. “I am looking forward to an exciting and winning season, however, this is the most new players to the varsity A team since I have been coaching,” Roane said.
Coach: Jennifer Roane
Roster: Seniors: Andrew Broom, Eric Rodriguez. Juniors: Trevor Cohn, Jason Gans, Adin Lamport, Aditya Menon, Kenneth Xu. Sophomores: Joao Pedro Figueiredo, Jacob Gantcher, Benjamin Hyman, Sameer Kini, Michael Marks. Freshman: Hiroshi Hebner.
4/27 Edgemont 4:15
4/29 at Horace Greeley 4:15
5/4 New Rochelle 4:15
5/5 Mamaroneck 4:15
5/6 Dobbs Ferry 4:15
5/11 Horace Greeley 4:15
5/12 Harrison 4:15
5/19 Rye 4:15
5/26 at Mamaroneck 4:15
5/27 at Rye 4:15
6/2 at Harrison 4:15
Track & Field
2019: The boys had an extremely talented group featuring Daniel Asher, Eric Jacobson, D.J. Matusz and Nico Bernard, who won the state title in the 4x800-meter relay and set the school and county records in 7:43.59. Ward Bandsma, Michael Callahan, Reese Shelon, Jonah Oxman and Michael Palermo were also standouts. Brooke Bensche, Sierra Donovan, Annabel Jacobs, Maeve Jacobson and Yurami van Eer earned honors for the girls.
2020: Potential seniors were Lisa Asriev, Sara Bali, Caitlin Barotz, Victoria Capobianco, Anne Conlon, Aisling Doherty, Sarah Epstein, Bridget Foley, Riya Gupta, Felicity Huang, Maggie Inirio-Akuetey, Annabel Jacobs, Sam Jahrmarkt, Isabel Lago, Natalya Lago, Jordy Love, Michelle Pang, Brooke Paykin, Annabel Pollock, Ellen Pollock, Meghan Quirk, Samantha Scheffler, Sara Shepetin, Zoe Sussman, Rachel Swartz, Chloe Thomas, Daniel Asher, Ward Bandsma, Michael Callahan, Cameron Davis, Will Dundon, Gabriel Lesser, D.J. Matusz, Jack McEvoy, Jack Mintzer, William Olsen, Thomas Peckett, Dorji Phuntsho, Jordan Price, Erik Rizk, Sergi Sainz Barrionuevo, Joseph Samuels, Matthew Shepetin, Evan Shire, Jacob Sinclair, Oscar Tirabassi, Jacob Traumer and Max Yang.
Outlook: Scarsdale’s coaches will look to introduce as many events to the athletes and build upon cross-country and winter track, though the team did not have any competitions over the winter.
Coaches: Rich Clark, Doug Rose, Chris Mullin, Vinny Modafferi, Inga DeNunzio
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Alexa Doyle, Julia Kushnick, Riena Parente-Ribeiro, Grace Teuscher, Sarah Jane Traumer, Yurami van Eer. Juniors: Amanda Abbe, Rishika Bansal, Avery Bensche, Daniele Blumenfeld, Moira Conlan, Margot Diamond, Rachel Doherty, Elizabeth Fine, Abigail Fisher, Ilina Goyal, Audrey Heidbreder, Lizzy Hurshman, Maeve Jacobson, Natalyn Kapner, Anja Li, Ava Londa, Ariella Pevzner, Eleanor Raff, Claire Scarcella, Anna Schwartz, Diya Shadaksharappa, Sara Wong, Sophia Yazdi, Eliana Zitrin. Sophomores: Ava Akbarian, Sofia Baturina, Anna Feldstein, Sophia Garcia, Hayley George, Catherine Han, Samantha Hoexter, Juliana Joyce, Sophie Junnarkar, Michelle Lee, Sydney Miller, Ivanna Nwokeji, Manuela Passaretta, Charlotte Raff, Allison Scheffler, Juliet Schneider, Alexandra Schwartz, Sydney Seslowe, Alexandra Simon, Vera Sun, Jadyn Susanke, Mana Takeda, Rachel Worth. Freshmen: Ashley Allamby, Oryna Bludova, Samantha Cohen, Jade D’Agostino, Corina DeOteiza, Mili Fukada, Sydney Geringer, Emilia Gomez, Mia Isaacs, Shannon Kelly, Shayna Klingsdberg, Anouk Leuchtmann, Yasmina Levitsky, Renee Marmon, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Sofie Mirafzali, Kaitlyn Perry, Hadley Shearer, Arielle Sobel, Kythira Weiss, Myla Wollman. Boys: Seniors: Nolan Bansel, Jake Coleman, Shan Daniel, Alexandre Friedman, Jack Porter, Jacob Rosewater, Michael Waxman. Juniors: Kenneth Aldridge, Simon Bandsma, Stephen Brockerhoff, Jack Byers, Jordan Cascade, Jessen Cheng, Ian Chin, Eduardo Dager Jr., Adrian Duval, Hugh Foley, Aron Frishberg, Mark Gibney, Santiago Gomez, Rowan Haffner, Michael Kashanian, Adam Katcher, Spencer Krivo, Michael Levy, Maximilian Luna, Dylan Manin, Ryan Martin, Jean David Ndizeye, Ethan Rifkin, Patrick Rodrigues-O’Connor, Will Salazar, Matthew Shefter, Jeremy Sobel, Benjamin Sommer, Jeremy Suzman, Rafael Tassari, Peter Troiano, Tommy Zhao, Kenneth Zhu, Jacob Zik. Sophomores: Ashan Riaz, Phillip Chen, Andrew Couto, Slate Cypcar, Ethan Elkins, Jackson Fielding, Zacharie Friedman, Jedd Frydman, Benjamin Geller, Oliver Hong, Shuta Iwai, Ryan Jiang, Toby Khang, Mason Lau, Tongzhou Li, Mitchell Peran, Henry Rifkin, Matthew Schwartz. Freshmen: Antoine Argenson, Ronan Barnea, Ryan Chen, Federico Dager, Veeran Dhaliwal, Raymond Donovan, Azlan Khang, Max McEvoy, Quinton Moats, Cameron Roberts, Timothy Stoffels, Joning Wang.
4/28 Mamaroneck 4:15
4/30-5/1 Pirate Relays at Pearl River
5/3 New Rochelle (boys)
5/3 at New Rochelle (girls) 4:15
5/6-8 Loucks Games at White Plains
5/8 at Nyack
5/12 at Mount Vernon
5/14 Fulton Invitational at Harrison
5/20-21 League Meet at Scarsdale or Mount Vernon
5/22 Harrison Twilight Meet at Harrison
5/29 Westchester County Meet at Fox Lane
6/6 Eastern States at Iona Prep
6/12 Section 1 Class AA Meet at Arlington
6/17-19 NYS Showcase in Hudson Valley
Edgemont Panthers
Baseball
2019: Edgemont went 6-14-1 behind All-League players Anthony Langiulli and Alessio Paolucci.
2020: Returning seniors would have been Andrew Klein, Daniel Fourmier, Gabriel Zolot and Michael Paiva.
Outlook: With 12 underclassmen, Edgemont has one of its youngest teams ever and will be building for the future.
Coaches: Mike Cozza, Corey Borowitz
Roster: Seniors: Michael Miele, Mitchell Kronk, Alessio Paolucci, Alex Dalal. Juniors: Christian Romero, Matthew Gallousis, Gavin Wurtzburger, Jackson Tavel, Mathew DiSerio. Sophomores: Benjamin Blechman, Coltrane Young, Nathaniel Parsons, Alex Kronk. Freshmen: David Larson, Ben Marx, Ian Scherr, Edward Major, Ryan Dalal, Joseph Siegal, Jack Bertan. Eighth grader: Jon McKillop.
4/30 Nanuet 4:30
5/3 Bronxville 4:30
5/5 Rye Neck 4:30
5/6 Scarsdale 4:30
5/8 Hastings 10 a.m.
5/10 at Eastchester 4:30
5/12 Pelham 4:30
5/14 at Harrison 4:30
5/18 at Rye 4:30
5/19 at Hastings 4:30
5/20 New Rochelle 4:30
5/22 at Ardsley 11 a.m.
5/24 Ardsley 4:30
5/26 Port Chester 4:30
5/27 at Bronxville 4:30
5/28 at Port Chester 11 a.m.
6/1 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
6/3 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
Boys Golf
2019: The boys were 1-8. Brad Mellis was All-League.
2020: There were no returning seniors.
Outlook: The Panthers return four seniors, in addition to junior Dylan Fang, sophomore Ben Tran and freshman Jared Borg. “Even though we have four seniors starters we are a very inexperienced team,” coach George DiChiara said. “The key will be how to best utilize the players with and without match experience to maximize our collective performance — something that the schedule allows for since we do not have a league match until May 4.”
Coach: George DiChiara
Roster: Seniors: Ryan Stuzin, Matt Sadowski, Peyton Levine, Ben Thaler. Juniors: Dylan Fang, Parker Press, Cianan Warnock, Owen Eller. Sophomores: Ben Tran, Milan Patel. Freshmen: Jared Borg, Victor Roehl. Seventh graders: Ryan Li, Noah Goldstein.
4/20 Mamo at Quaker Ridge 3:30
4/22 White Plains at Fenway 3:30
4/26 Mamo at Sunningdale 3:30
4/27 Westlake at Knollwood 3:30
5/3 New Ro at Bonnie Briar 3:30
5/4 Rye Neck at Hampshire 3:30
5/6 Blind Brook at Old Oaks 3:30
5/10 Bronxville at Sunningdale 3:30
5/11 Bronxville at Siwanoy 3:30
5/17 Blind Brook at Sunningdale 3:30
5/24 Rye Neck at Sunningdale 3:30
5/27 Ardsley at Sunningdale 3:30
Girls Golf
2019: Edgemont finished 2-6. Evelyn Chiu and Christina Zhong were All-League.
2020: Returning seniors would have been Sarah Allen-Cheng, Alexis Chan, Evelyn Chiu and Christina Zhong. Chiu had made states as a sophomore.
Outlook: The team returns only senior Katie Asciutto and juniors Jenna Musoff and Rebecca Kim, but adds a lot of young players. Coach Mitch Shapiro called it “a lot of new blood,” adding, “It is definitely a rebuilding year.” He is excited about the early potential of eighth grader Kayden Min and seventh grader Tess Morris.
Coach: Mitch Shapiro
Roster: Seniors: Katie Asciutto, Olivia Rosner. Juniors: Rebecca Kim, Jenna Musoff. Freshmen: Eve Mellis, Zarya Franis. Eighth graders: Kayden Min, Gianna Porco. Seventh graders: Ryan Im, Nia Sun, Tess Morris.
4/26 Rye at Rye Golf Club 3:30
4/27 Pelham at Pelham Country Club 3:30
4/28 Dobbs Ferry at Sunningdale 3:30
5/5 Dobbs Ferry at Sunningdale 3:30
5/6 Scarsdale at Fenway 3:30
5/11 Yorktown at Mohansic 3:30
5/12 Byram Hills/Fox Lane at Sunningdale 3:30
5/17 Byram Hills/Fox Lane at Whippoorwill 3:30
5/19 Scarsdale at Sunningdale 3:30
5/26 Yorktown at Sunningdale 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
2019: In the first year under new coaches Billy Locher and Brian Smith the team went 9-7 as Evan Greenberg, Harrison Bieber, Griffin Frank and Ben Landes were All-Section honorable mentions.
2020: Ani Bhaskara, Griffin Frank, Eli Gonzalez, Ryan Gordon, Andrew Perlman, Amar Sandhu, Zachary Stern and Jack Tomkiewicz would have been seniors.
Outlook: The season was delayed a week due to a later start as a result of the overlap with the fall 2 season and injuries.
Coaches: Billy Locher, Brian Smith
Roster: TBD
5/4 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
5/6 Dobbs Ferry 4:30
5/10 at Croton-Harmon 4:30
5/13 at Ardsley 4:30
5/15 at New Rochelle 11 a.m.
5/19 Yonkers 4:30
5/25 Ardsley 4:30
5/27 at Yonkers 4:30
6/2 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
2019: Two seasons ago under Katie Degen the team was 9-6 with All-League players Rebecca Klion, Emma Hoesterey, Sophie Scherr and Ava Pizzurro.
2020: New coach Jennifer Wandle got four days into preseason before the shutdown and didn’t get to coach her first full varsity season until the fall for field hockey. The team would have featured a strong trio of seniors in Olivia DePietto, Pizzurro and Peyton Welker.
Outlook: The first day of preseason found a renewed energy after missing last year. “We’re excited to be back and it almost feels like we didn’t miss a beat,” Wandle said. “This season we are playing for our seniors that did not get the opportunity to participate in their senior season. We are lucky to have such a large team this year because we are working on continuing to build this program.”
Coaches: Jennifer Wandle, Kelli Kinlen
Roster: Seniors: Carly Faust, Taure Mitchell, Abigail Meyer, Hayden Plattus. Juniors: Quincy Bianchi, Ella Charnizon, Nayna Gandhi, Jordana Klein, Stephanie Kornberg, Mehek Nanavaty, Thea Piniros. Sophomores: Sidney Burak, Jimena Calballero, Jordan Ellenberg, Caroline Fleischhauer, Madison Frain, Taylor Kenny, Sarah Kronk, Gabriella O’Reilly, Naina Ray, Malia Reeves, Lela Warnock. Freshmen: Iliana Dimopoulos, Sophie Jost, Grace Lytton, Benunthi Singh, Fiona Stern. Eighth graders: Penelope Kraus, Isabella Scovotti.
4/29 Eastchester 4:30
5/1 at Dobbs Ferry 12:30
5/3 at Clarkstown North 4:30
5/5 Irvington 4:30
5/11 Yonkers 4:30
5/13 at Rye Neck 4:30
5/17 Byram Hills 4:30
5/19 at Blind Brook 4:30
5/21 at Yonkers 4:30
5/25 Rye Neck 4:30
5/29 at Byram Hills 12:30
6/2 Blind Brook 4:30
Softball
2019: The Panthers finished 4-15 with Shivani Weber, Sasha Hirschheimer and Sophie Bortstein earning All-League.
2020: Kate Elliot would have been a senior. The team was slated to have a JV for the first time in six years.
Outlook: With no JV this year the Panthers are back to a large roster of 22 players with five seniors and five juniors, including one who has never played organized softball and is learning to play catcher, and longtime pitcher Shivani Weber. Coach Larry Giustiniani said the schedule is the “toughest possible ever” for the program in a league with Mamaroneck, Sleepy Hollow, Port Chester and Ardsley and crossovers with Harrison, Pelham, Eastchester, Dobbs Ferry, New Rochelle, Peekskill and Scarsdale. 2017 grad Kaila Kuschman joins the coaching staff and 2005 grad Laura Rhuda (Smittle) is back this spring.
Coaches: Larry Giustiniani, Kaila Kuschman, Laura Rhuda
Roster: Seniors: Shivani Weber, Emma Seifer, Alexa Filippone, Ava Filippone, Tiffany Tikvanska, Erica Blaustein. Juniors: Jillian Zolot, Valentina Russo, Alyssa Kleihn, Juliet Agoglia. Sophomores: Kaitlin Preldakaj, Kea Rutherford, Madison Gordon, Mae Parson, Mya Romero, Charlotte Mizerik, Emily Kaikage, Brielle Suissa. Freshmen: Josephine Devito, Keaton Tavel, Madison Glotzer. Eighth grader: Rebecca Friedman.
5/1 at Port Chester 11 a.m.
5/5 Scarsdale 4:30
5/6 at Mount Vernon 4:30
5/8 New Rochelle 3 p.m.
5/10 at Eastchester 4:30
5/12 Pelham 4:30
5/14 at Harrison 4:30
5/15 Peekskill 1:30
5/17 at Mamaroneck 4:30
5/18 at Rye 4:30
5/20 Dobbs Ferry 4:30
5/22 at Ardsley 11 a.m.
5/24 Ardsley 4:30
5/26 Port Chester 4:30
6/1 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
6/2 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
Boys Tennis
2019: Behind a huge senior class, the Panthers were 13-5 and won the league title. Ben Gilman and Jake Beyer were the Conference III doubles champs. They were All-Section along with Max Cutler, Zach Erber, Scott Rappaport and Matthew Alexander.
2020: Jack Friedman, Rohan Shah and Takaharu Araki would have been seniors.
Outlook: The Panthers are looking for their 29th league title and have a full, competitive schedule as they return a large team of 19 with a solid lineup. Alexa Goldberg, a 2014 grad, is the new assistant coach and will be the girls head coach in the fall. She replaces Katie Feinstein, her former coach, in both roles.
Coaches: Mark Romney, Alexa Goldberg
Roster: Seniors: Ryan Ho, Tyler Griffith, Alex Beyer, Ethan Lei, Anderson Ng. Juniors: Will Mellis, Alex Lee, Junoh Lee, Rushil Muger, Bobby Corwin, Chris Yang. Sophomores: Tapan Sidhwani, Krishen Kakar, Evan Ho, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh. Freshmen: Ethan Wu, Nick Peng.
4/27 at Scarsdale 4:15
4/29 New Rochelle 4:30
5/4 Bronxville 4:15
5/6 at Hastings 4:15
5/7 at Harrison 4:15
5/11 Dobbs Ferry 4:15
5/13 Blind Brook 4:15
5/15 at Byram Hills 12 p.m.
5/17 Mamaroneck 4:15
5/18 at Rye Neck 4:15
5/20 at Bronxville 4:15
5/25 at Hastings 4:15
5/26 Scarsdale B 4:15
5/28 at Mamaroneck 4:15
6/1 at Blind Brook 4:15
6/3 Rye Neck 4:15
Track & Field
2019: The boys and girls were both 9-5. Samuel Blakley was All-League for the boys, while Lauren Allan, Amalia Pass and Dhatri Sangasani were honorable mentions for the girls.
2020: List of seniors not available.
Outlook: The coaching staff has been working together for a couple of years now in cross-country, winter and spring and is looking to develop a deep program.
Coaches: Nikki Rosee, Camisha McKenzie, Dan Orza, Nathalee Young
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Nora Butler, Charlotte Dow, Kayla Ferraro, Dhatri Sangasani. Juniors: Chloe Mendel-Dwork, Maris Niedzielska, Haru Olesiak, Samantha Richter, Anya Voit. Sophomores: Julia Hu, Anika Pattabhiraman. Freshmen: Raphael Cai, Alexandria Chung, Nishka Daga, Ava Hoffmeister, Iris Liang, Nandini Singh, Sara Takamoto. Boys: Seniors: Devin Frank, Oliver Goh, Christopher Hunt, Edward Lima-Heese, Daniel Liu, Atticus Margulis-Ohnuma, Dimitar Peev, Gavin Stern. Juniors: Adam Abramowitz, Conner Gerraughty, Matthew Joe, Shreyas Nair, Michael Roehrl. Sophomores: Alex Ashcraft, Kasper Atkinson, Daniel Bench, Peter Ellinikos, Connor Fisher, Brandon Jeon, Jesse Kaminskas, Aryan Kumar, Nirvaan Nagaldinne, Hudson Plattus, Tyler Shelton, Jaden-Vaughn Whittaker, Alexander William, Brady Yee. Freshmen: Benjamin Cohen, David Hahn, Ted Janaqi, Alex Katthi, Joshua Kim, Alexander Merzon, Evan Merzon, Valentino Preldakaj, Ryo Yoshida. Eighth grader: Andy Wang.
5/5 Ardsley 4:15
5/6-8 Loucks Games at White Plains
5/8 Nyack Red & Black Invitational at Nyack 9 a.m.
5/11 at Pelham 4:15
5/11 Pirate Relays at Pearl River
5/14 Fulton Invitational at Harrison 4 p.m.
5/19 at Sleepy Hollow 4:15
5/20 Mounties Madness at Suffern 4:30
5/26 League Meet at Edgemont 4:15
5/29 Westchester Invitational at Fox Lane 4:15
Schedules subject to change. Spectators for all Scarsdale and Edgemont home games must pre-register in order to attend. Road games rules are at the discretion of the host school.
