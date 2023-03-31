Baseball
2022: The Raiders were 5-14 behind All-Section catcher Ryan Cahaly.
Outlook: With 10 seniors the Raiders are looking to turn their post-pandemic fortunes around. Scarsdale improved from 2021, so they hope to continue the upward trend behind the senior veterans who know what it takes to compete at the varsity level.
Coaches: Jeff Weigel, Steve Boyer
Roster: Seniors: Charlie Block, Patrick Carroll, Tommy Chestnut, Colin Dunsky, Logan Lynch, Harrison Ruback, Ian Silberstein, Liam Vasilescu, Patrick Vasilescu, Alex Vetrone. Juniors: Jacob Brown, Om Hira, Aaron Kahn, Oscar Langford, Max Timberger, Wes Ulrich, Luke Williams. Sophomores: Logan Mancusi, Raymond Tong, Michael Vibbert.
Schedule
3/24 at Horace Greeley 4:30
3/27 John Jay-EF 4:45
3/28 at Pelham 4:30
3/29 Horace Greeley 4:30
4/12 at Carmel 4:20
4/13 at White Plains 4:30
4/18 North Rockland 4:30
4/20 Lincoln 4:30
4/24 at Ardsley 4:30
4/25 John Jay-CR 4:30
4/26 at Mamaroneck 4:30
4/28 Mamaroneck 4:30
5/1 at Ossining 4:30
5/2 at New Rochelle 4:30
5/4 New Rochelle 4:30
5/5 Lincoln 4:30
5/8 at Mamaroneck 4:30
5/10 at New Rochelle 4:30
Crew
Outlook: Scarsdale is an extremely young part of the Pelham Community Rowing Association team, but we’ve seen rowers excel in the sport quickly. This crew could become a force in the years to come.
Coaches: Reid Johnson, Brirrany Quirino, Thomas Marth, Sarah Dierksen, Deirdre Reid
Roster: Girls: Sophomores: Paloma Garcia, Brooke Goldstein, Claudia Kuhse, Emaily Sako, Calra Bartalos, Lilla Benaissa. Freshman: Alexandra Israel.
Boys: Juniors: Veeran Dhaliwal, Christian Maganas, Ian Zhou, Reis Armas. Sophomores: Matthew Bochner, Surya Keerthi. Freshmen: Oliver Bandsma, Alex Sharp, Tavish McMillan, Arun Nayakkar.
Schedule
4/22-23 Mercer Sprints
4/29-30 Saratoga Invitational
5/13-14 New York State Championships
5/19-20 Stotesbury Cup
6/8-11 USRowing Club Nationals
Girls Flag Football
2022: The pilot program for girls flag football took place last spring and it was a highly successful debut for Scarsdale, which had a large turnout of talented athletes. The team was 7-2-1 and was a Section 1 finalist, falling 12-2 to Brewster in the first-ever championship game.
Outlook: This athletic bunch has now split into two teams and the varsity team has extremely high expectations behind quarterback Ivy Boockvar. The Raiders will be looking to add another Section 1 title for the 2022-23 school year and they have the talent and the depth to get the job done.
Coaches: Tom Newkirk, Mindy Genovese
Roster: Seniors: Katie Han, Mattie Silberfein, Mykaela Madoff. Juniors: Emilia Gomez, Yuri Soto, Ivy Boockvar, Brady Silberfein, Ella Mulfinger. Sophomores: Lilly Tessler, Naomi Fischer, Avery Dickstein, Chloe Paquin, Addison Lazarus, Kate Kattan, Mia Laboy, Dani Horn. Freshmen: Katerina Rvacheva, Gia Asen, Seka Silvjanovski, Leah Brown.
Schedule
3/22 at Somers Kickoff
3/28 at Mahopac
4/12 at Somers
4/14 Peekskill
4/20 Ossining
4/21 Panas
4/25 Lakeland
4/26 Brewster
4/27 at Clarkstown
5/1 Tappan Zee
5/4 Scarsdale B
5/8 at Eastchester
5/9 at Yonkers
5/11 Byram Hills
5/15 Hastings/Briarcliff/Greeley
Boys Golf
2022: The Raiders went 17-4 and took third in team sectionals, remaining among the best in Section 1. Matthew Choe was a state qualifier and the team had five All-Section players. The Raiders qualified a record 11 for sectionals and nine for the second day.
Outlook: The Raiders, who were still having tryouts late this week, return 10 golfers who were All-Section, All-League or are seniors who have contributed to the team, leaving only a handful of spots open for 26 golfers trying out. Coming back are seniors Matthew Choe, Ari Lemisch, Brian Nicholas, Ryan Nicholl, Ryan Philips and Matthew Steuerman and juniors Cole Gerson, Thomas Kronenberg, Justin Liu and Sajiv Mehta. That’s plenty of firepower for the team to compete for a title and look to get multiple players to the state championships.
Coach: Andy Verboys
Roster: TBA
Schedule
4/10 Somers at Century
4/11 John Jay-CR at Fenway
4/12 New Rochelle at Quaker Ridge
4/13 Mamaroneck at Fenway
4/17 Mamaroneck at Bonnie Briar
4/18 New Rochelle at SGC
4/19 Yorktown at Quaker Ridge
4/24 White Plains at Century
4/27 Bronxville at Siwanoy
5/1 John Jay-CR at Waccabuc
5/2 Bronxville at Fenway
5/3 Rye at Trump
5/4 White Plains and Mamaroneck at Fenway
5/8 Tappan Zee at Century
5/9 Rye at Fenway
5/11 Harrison at Old Oaks
Girls Golf
2022: The Raiders were 16-1, league champs and the Section 1 runner-up behind state qualifiers Emma Lee, Allison Kahn and Jacqueline Lu. Lee was All-State.
Outlook: The Raiders return a deep lineup with Emma Lee, Allison Kahn, Chloe Ji, Ellie Bowen, Anjali Schoetz and Evelyn Black. They will look to get back to their Section 1 title ways and hope to get back to states as a team and individuals. The team graduates only Bowen and with five freshmen is building to continue being one of the dominant teams in the section.
Coaches: Barney Foltman
Roster: Senior: Ellie Bowen. Juniors: Evelyn Black, Anjali Schoetz. Sophomores: Chloe Ji, Allison Kahn, Emma Lee, Sophie Peyser. Freshmen: Sophie Black, Liya Chu, Ellie Lee, Rory Winston, Zoe Winston.
Schedule
4/12 North Rockland at Metropolis
4/17 Ursuline at Wykagyl
4/18 Rye at Rye Golf Club
4/19 Suffern SGC
4/25 Horace Greeley at Mount Kisco CC
4/27 Horace Greeley at Sunningdale
5/2 Edgemont at Fenway
5/3 North Rockland at Rotella
5/4 Rye at Metropolis
5/11 Byram Hills at SGC
5/16 Byram Hills at Summit Club
Boys Lacrosse
2022: The Raiders were 14-8, repeated as Section 1 Class A champions and made it to the New York state semifinals behind All-State face-off workhorse Colby Baldwin and All-Section players Graydon Diamond, Julian Glantz, Andrew Lehrman, Ryan Ornstein, Jake Goldstein and Nate Seslowe, and honorable mention Freddy Kushnick.
Outlook: The Raiders return six of those award-winning players and are going for the three-peat with about as challenging a schedule as the coaches could put together to prepare the team. The Raiders are gunning for a New York state title and they have the talent and the fire to get the job done.
Coaches: James Synowiez, John Felix
Roster: Seniors: Colby Baldwin, Noah Chappell, Will DelGuercio, Kyle Kahan, Campbell Killian, Asher Krohn, Freddy Kushnick, Andrew Lehrman, Daniel Love, Ryan Ornstein, Nate Seslowe, Luke Tepper, Sam Wetzstein. Juniors: Jake Goldstein, Jack Greco, Jared Hoffman, Trevor Knopp, Rhett Needleman. Sophomores: Anders Burrows, Nick Ebner-Borst, Tommy Iasiello, Finn Miller, Jackson Starr. Freshman: Colin Brennan.
Schedule
3/23 at Briarcliff 5 p.m.
3/25 Hen Hud noon
3/28 at Bronxville 5 p.m.
4/1 at Mountain Vista (Colo.) 1 p.m.
4/3 at Cherry Creek (Colo.) 6 p.m.
4/12 Yorktown (Able Lacrosse Event) 6:30
4/15 at LIU vs. Massapequa (prior to LIU vs. Marist at 2 p.m.) 10:30 a.m.
4/18 at Rye 5 p.m.
4/20 Pelham 4:30
4/22 at John Jay-CR 11 a.m.
4/24 at White Plains 4:30
4/27 at Stepinac 4:30
5/2 at New Rochelle 5:30
5/5 Ramapo (NJ)/Pink Game DH with girls 4:30
5/10 Mamaroneck 4:30
5/13 North Rockland (Youth Night) 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
2022: The Raiders could have been Section 1 finalists, if it wasn’t for prom. Several girls opted to skip the playoff game and the backups and callups nearly won, but fell 11-10 to Fox Lane. The team finished 7-11 behind All-Section Claudia Rosenberg.
Outlook: The team has several returning key players, and many Section 1 field hockey champions on the young roster that has only three seniors. The team looks to achieve better in the regular season in order to boost its postseason seeding with hopes of getting to the finals.
Coaches: Kaitlin Nolan, Jess Hanson
Roster: Seniors: Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello, Mackenzie Kiley. Juniors: Adelia Bandsma, Sidonie Deharveng, Nina Franco, Drew Frank, Sorin Kalashian, Sabrina Katz, Claudia Rosenberg, Gabbie Wiener. Sophomores: Kamila El Moselhy, Emma Greenberg, Jane Hoffman, Lexie Kiley. Freshmen: Tessa Franco, Skylar Katz, Neely Manor, Stevie Rosenberg.
Schedule
3/24 Mahopac 5 p.m.
3/28 at Nyack 4:30
3/31 at Lakeland/Panas 4:30
4/3 John Jay-EF 4:30
4/11 at Ursuline 4:30
4/13 Yorktown 4:30
4/17 Horace Greeley 6:30
4/19 at Hen Hud 4:30
4/22 at James I. O’Neil 11 a.m.
4/25 Pelham 4:30
4/27 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
5/1 Harrison 5 p.m.
5/3 Rye 4:30
5/5 Clarkstown South 7 p.m.
5/9 Bronxville 4:30
5/11 Byram Hills 7 p.m.
Softball
2022: The Raiders were 6-13. Ella Hayes and Annika Fuehrer were All-Section honorable mentions.
Outlook: With no seniors this year the Raiders can take their time to develop for a strong run the next couple of years. It will all come down to pitching and defense.
Coaches: Kevin Carrigan, Kiera Fox
Roster: Juniors: McKinley Conlon, Samantha Fenigstein, Abby Feuerstein, Annika Fuehrer, Ella Hayes, Anna Henry, Ella Krausz, Emily Levine. Sophomores: Carly Kaufman, Jordan Kefer, Shea McCarthy, Charlotte Stebich. Freshmen: Emily Baron, Laura Chestnut, Grace Henry, Elena Sannicandro.
Schedule
4/11 at Horace Greeley 4:30
4/13 Mount Vernon 4:30
4/14 Ossining 4:30
4/18 at Clarkstown North 4:30
4/19 at Fox Lane 4:30
4/20 John Jay-EF 4:30
4/22 at Putnam Valley (DH) 11 a.m./1 p.m.
4/24 at Lincoln 4:30
4/26 Ursuline 4:30
4/27 Croton 4:30
4/28 at New Rochelle 5 p.m.
5/1 at Walter Panas 4:30
5/2 Mamaroneck 4:30
5/4 at Mount Vernon 4:30
5/5 at Croton 6:30
5/8 at Ursuline 4:30
5/9 Lincoln 4:40
5/10 New Rochelle 4:30
5/12 at Mamaroneck 4:30
Boys Tennis
2022: The Raiders were 12-3, league champs and made the Section 1 team finals, where they fell to Mamaroneck, despite having won 4-3 in the regular season. Jason Shuler was All-State, but unfortunately had to drop out during the state tournament due to injury. Jason Gans and Adin Lamport qualified for states as a doubles team, but didn’t compete. Sam Saeed and Michael Marks were also All-Section.
Outlook: The Raiders have the Section 1 title on their minds after losing it in their first opportunity last spring. With so much depth returning and extremely talented young athletes, Scarsdale has reloaded and is ready to compete with the best teams around.
Coach: Jennifer Roane
Roster: Seniors: Dean Buonagurio, Joao Pedro Figueiredo, Jacob Gantcher, Ben Hyman, Sameer Kini, Michael Marks. Juniors: Drew Bender, Hiroshi Hebner. Sophomores: William Mishra, Sam Saeed, Leo Umansky. Freshmen: Jerry Jin, Dylan Pai, Jack Reis.
Schedule
3/28 Edgemont 4:15
4/12 Horace Greeley 4:15
4/13 Mamaroneck 4:15
4/18 at Mamaroneck 4:15
4/19 Harrison 4:15
4/20 Byram Hills 4:15
4/26 at Arlington 4:30
4/27 Horace Mann 4:30
5/2 at Horace Greeley 4:15
5/4 at Edgemont 4:15
5/10 at Byram Hills 4:15
Track & Field
2022: Diya Shadaksharappa was All-State for the girls and qualified for nationals along with Zoe Dichter, Eva Gibney, Lizzie Hurshman and Alex Simon. The boys had eight All-League honorees.
Outlook: Scarsdale’s coaches have energized the program and the sprinters and mid-distance runners are truly shining from freshmen up to seniors. Building off the winter season, Scarsdale is looking to break records and qualify for the biggest meets of the season in individual events and relays. The team has depth and the athletes are pushing one another. And they’re enjoying each other, too.
Coaches: Vinny Modafferi, Carlos Bedoya
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Sophia Garcia, Samantha Hoexter, Allison Scheffler, Juliet Schneider. Juniors: Camryn Brosgol, Charlotte Cohen, Samantha Cohen, Sofia Feinstein, Monica Ferluga, Mili Fukada, Sydney Geringer, Shannon Kelly, Shayna Klingsberg, Tamara Latzman, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Sofie Mirafzali, Lila O’Doherty, Charlotte Raff, Hadley Shearer, Ariella Sobel, Dylan Stein, Leena Waterhouse, Kythira Weiss, Myla Wollman, Rachel Zwaig. Sophomores: Charlotte Aldridge, Karine Blumenfeld, Sara Bochner, Zoe Dichter, Eva Gibney, Zoe Greenberg, Sienna Hosseinbukus, Emma Kornfeld, Hanna Laaraj, Chlie Liu, Esha Mehta, Isabella Nwokeji, Savannah Rosen, Elizabeth Sanchez, Eloise Schiamberg, Lilly Streicher, Megan Yuen. Freshmen: Olivia Abramowitz, Melanie Aman, Sophie Blieden, Casey Taryn, Camryn Culang, Caterina DeCataldo, Arianna Feinstein, Claudia Gelblum, Jacqueline Goldberg, Amanda Gorrin, Hannah Khang, Maya Kossakowski, Grace Liebman, Joyce Liu, Jillian Liu, Ellen Loktik, Sarina Mehta, Lucia Mulinge, Catherine O’Connell, Maya O’Doherty, Leia Patel, Siri Polepalle, Chloe Powell, Rachel Rakower, Maria Roberts, Sophia Samios, Samantha Schneider, Joanna Schutzer, Rebecca Shalmi, Madeleine Wagg, Paige Walker, Madeline Wilson.
Boys: Seniors: Riaz Ahsan, Andre Couto, Zacharie Friedman, Ryan Jiang, Tony Khang, Mason Lau, Tongzhou Li, Henry Rifkin, Mason Ruzumna, David Wang. Juniors: Jonah Bansal, Ronan Barnea, Christian Camaj, Ryan Chen, Alexander Duval, Spencer Goh, Noah Grossberg, Matthew Kolb, Beck Landless, Cole Liebowitz, Aryan Mehra, Thomas Peng, Luke Polatsch, Etai Pollack, Seth Shelon, Conner Shigekawa, Timothy Stoeffels, Darius Toosi, Joning Wang, Matthew Wong. Sophomores: Alexander Akbarian, Faris Amin, Noah Auerbach, Aviv Brav, Brandon Cascade, Ben Degani, Andrew Garcia, Chase Halpern, Leo Hyunh, Amey Jha, Leo Khang, Jeremy Kim, Maxwell Marcus, Andrew Mullin, Jacob Newman, Rishi Shadaksharappa, Jack Sherman, Benjamin Siegel, Gavin Su, Christopher Ye, Kyler Zou. Freshmen: Arjun Benderson, Julian Brenner, Nicolas Brenner, Labrowne Brown, Theodore Bryson, Philip Chadie, Benjamin Chase, Dylan Chen, Yuhan Cruz, Tristan Forgoux, Jacob Friedland, Hugo Gueler, Matthew Hirsch, Owen Hurwitz, Chen Lei, Parker Lyn, Nathaniel Lynch, Konrad Marracino, Connor Meschewski, Jonathan Mullin, Noah Ng, Daniel Pantchev, Robert Peng, Zachary Rechtschaffen, Charles Rich, Jake Saxon, Jack Sheridan, Nicholas Steggall, Zirui Zhou.
Schedule
3/23 Tusker Twilight Invite at Somers
3/27 Ursuline and Yonkers
4/1 Pirate Relays at Pearl River
4/14 Mountie Madness at Suffern MS
4/17 League 1A Championships at New Rochelle
4/18 League 1A Championships at Scarsdale
4/21-22 New York Relays at Icahn Stadium
4/22 Red Raider Relays at Spring Valley
4/27 Penn Relays (Girls) at UPenn
4/28-29 Penn Relays (Boys) at UPenn
4/29 Croton Girls Relays at Croton-Harmon
4/30 Mamaroneck Boys Relays at Mamaroneck
5/1 Cornwall Steeple Fest at Cornwall
5/1 Joe Wynne Somers Lions Club Invite at Somers
5/11 Loucks Distance Frosh/Soph at White Plains
5/12 Loucks Games at White Plains
5/13 Loucks 5K at White Plains
5/20 Westchester County Championships at John Jay-CR
5/21 Westchester County Championships at Somers (if needed)
5/22 Westchester County JV Meet at Lakeland or TBA
5/23 Westchester County JV Meet at Byram Hills
5/24 Class A Steeplechase at Hen Hud
5/27 Class A Championships at Suffern MS
5/28 Class A Hammer, Javelin and Racewalk at Hen Hud
6/1 State Qualifier at Suffern
6/2 State Qualifier at Nyack
6/5 Eastern States at Iona Prep
6/9-10 New York State Championships at Middletown
6/15-18 Nike and New Balance Nationals TBA
