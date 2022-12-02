Cheerleading
2021-22: Scarsdale qualified for and returned to UCA Nationals after a strong rebound from the pitfalls of COVID-19.
Coaches: Stacy Monteiro, Brianna Crispo, Ashley Hing, Joanne Gaddi, Gabby Dippolito
Roster: Seniors: Cecilia Aulisi*, Sophie Brenner*, Isabella Godshall*, Ella Hahn*, Halle Jakubowicz*, Elena Mantzouris*, Amanda Messerle, Audrey O’Hare*, Olivia Reich, Noa Shiloach, Michelle Sosner*, Mia Vatanapradit, Yasmin Wiesenfeld, Flora Zik*. Junior: Emily Smith. Sophomore: Marin Shandler*. Freshmen: Cianna Amicucci*, Annelise Mantzouris, Ava Rapaport*, Ririko Yabuki.
Note: All cheerleaders are part of the gameday squad, while those with an * also perform the traditional routine.
Outlook: This fall Scarsdale combined the junior varsity and varsity teams and created gameday and traditional squads with some overlap and the program is looking as strong as it ever has behind a senior class of 14 girls. Both gameday and traditional qualified for nationals last month and will head to Florida in Orlando to try to make the finals. The team will have plenty of competitions ahead to hone their skills and improve their degree of difficulty.
Schedule:
12/4 at Harrison
12/17 at North Rockland
1/7 at Eastchester
1/14 at Mount Vernon
1/21 at New Rochelle
1/28 Scarsdale Invitational
2/9-13 UCA Nationals
Boys Basketball
2021-22: Scarsdale was 13-9 and had some exciting playoff basketball, including a 63-61 opening round road win over Ossining, which Carlos Rodriguez won on a long buzzer-beater as part of his 28-point performance. Asher Krohn was All-Section.
Coaches: Joe Amelio, Jayson Villalobos, Jordan Griffith
Roster: Seniors: Daniel Pillette, Noah Chappell, Henry Rifkin, Jody Alter, Asher Krohn, Mason Ruzumna. Juniors: Noah Grossberg, Conner Shigekawa, Sergio Vittori, Carlos Rodriguez, Oscar Langford, A.J. Booth. Sophomores: Jake Sussberg, Daniel Hoey.
Outlook: The Raiders return several key players from last year’s team to build around. Krohn has most playing experience among the seniors and has juniors Rodriguez and Booth and sophomore Jake Sussberg as returning veterans as a core group. Once the Raiders hit the hardwood they’ll be able to see how the pieces fit together. The team opened with a challenge against New Rochelle in the first round of the Kari Pizzitola Maroon & White Tournament.
Schedule:
12/1 M&W vs. New Rochelle 7 p.m.
12/3 M&W TBA
12/13 Rye 7 p.m.
12/15 Harrison Tournament vs. WP 7 p.m.
12/17 Harrison Tournament TBA
12/21 at Clarkstown North 7 p.m.
12/27-29 KSA Tournament, Florida
1/4 at New Rochelle 4:30
1/6 at Lincoln 4:30
1/9 Saunders 4:30
1/13 at Mamaroneck 6 p.m.
1/25 Mount Vernon 6 p.m.
1/30 at Clarkstown South 6:45
2/1 Lincoln 6 p.m.
2/3 at Mount Vernon 6:40
2/7 Mamaroneck 6:30
2/11 at Eastchester 3 p.m.
2/13 Ramapo 6:30
Girls Basketball
2021-22: The Raiders were 9-12 and won the league title behind All-Section Hannah Wasserman and a group of young players.
Coaches: Mike Blanco, Steve Boyer, Kevin Carrigan
Roster: Seniors: Campbell Alin, Izzy Goldban, Cammie Litofsky, Juliet Schneider. Juniors: Ivy Boockvar, Zephyr Connolly, Ella Mulfinger, Claudia Rosenberg. Sophomores: Dani Horn, Chloe Paquin, Lily Tessler, Hannah Wasserman. Freshmen: Leah Brown, Chloe Powell, Stevie Rosenberg.
Outlook: Scarsdale has senior Izzy Goldban, juniors Ivy Boockvar and Zephyr Connolly and sophomore Wasserman to build around to get things started as they look to get back over .500 and make noise this season.
Schedule:
12/1 M&W vs. Arlington 5 p.m.
12/3 M&W TBA
12/5 White Plains 6 p.m.
12/14 Stamford 5 p.m.
12/15 Mamaroneck Tourney vs. Mamaroneck 7 p.m.
12/17 Mamaroneck Tourney TBA
12/19 at John Jay-EF 6:15
1/4 New Rochelle 6:30
1/6 Lincoln 6 p.m.
1/10 at Mount Vernon 6 p.m.
1/12 Mamaroneck 6:30
1/18 at Ursuline 5 p.m.
1/20 at New Rochelle 5 p.m.
1/23 Suffern 6:30
1/31 Walter Panas 4:30
2/1 at Lincoln 6 p.m.
2/3 Mount Vernon 6 p.m.
2/4 TBA at Ossining 10:30 a.m.
2/7 at Mamaroneck 6 p.m.
2/9 Ursuline 5 p.m.
Bowling
2021-22: Both the boys and girls were extremely competitive in their leagues, with the boys going 75-9 and the girls winning the league title with a 66-18 record. Ryan Cahaly and Reese Shelon made sectionals for the boys.
Coach: Greg Leong
Roster: Not finalized
Outlook: It’s hard to say with rosters not yet finalized, but it appears the girls have some pieces back from last year’s team while the boys will have a very different look this winter. The league hasn’t had much strength in the past few years, which could bode well for the Raiders.
Schedule:
11/28 Mamaroneck
11/30 Harrison
12/5 Port Chester
12/7 New Rochelle
12/12 White Plains (boys only)
12/14 Pelham (girls only)
12/19 Yonkers
12/21 Makeup date if needed
1/4 Mamaroneck
1/9 Harrison
1/11 Port Chester
1/18 New Rochelle
1/23 White Plains (boys only)
1/25 Pelham (girls only)
1/30 Yonkers
2/1 Makeup date if needed
2/6-9 Tournament at Bowerland
All matches at Bowlerland
Gymnastics
2021-22: The team had a 1-3 record, but the highlight of the season was Emma Greenberg qualifying for the state championships on vault.
Coaches: Jennifer Roane, Liz Torres
Roster: Seniors: Daphne Boockvar, Adrianna Cha, Emma Lawrence, Sydney Rossano, Hallie Scholl, Allie Schwartz. Juniors: Harmony Bowes, Rachel Coplan. Sophomores: Sophia Cha, Avery Dickstein, Emma Greenberg. Freshmen: Melanie Aman, Ava Goldberg, Alexis Levine, Ella Trager.
Outlook: The team was hit hard by graduation, but Boockvar, the Chas and Greenberg will provide some returning firepower as the Raiders look to continue to reach the 140s and beyond with their team scoring.
Schedule:
12/9 at Wappinger 7 p.m.
12/12 at Brewster 4 p.m.
12/14 at Lakeland/Panas 7:30
12/17 at Suffern 3 p.m.
12/20 at Clarkstown South 7 p.m.
1/4 at Mahopac 7:30
1/24 at Somers 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
2021-22: The Raiders were 11-9 and made the Section 1 semifinals, where they lost to Suffern 6-0 in the final season before All-State junior Brian Nicholas would head off to play in the United States Hockey League for the Sioux City Musketeers as a senior.
Coaches: James Synowiez, John Felix
Roster: Seniors: Ian Bishop, Nicky DeRobertis, Maddie Greco, Sam Horner, Kyle Kahan, Lee Kleinman, Freddy Kushnick, Nicky Mantzouris, Ryan Philips, Ian Silberstein, Charlie Stemerman. Juniors: Jack Greco, Lev Mizukovski, Tyler Pierro, Joe Sharpe, Max Siegel. Sophomore: Harry Wolf. Freshman: Daniel Zhu.
Outlook: While losing Brian Nicholas a year early was certainly a blow as he scored 72 goals and had 53 assists in his career, the Raiders have a ton of veteran talent back on the ice this winter led by a senior class of 11 against a challenging schedule. Silberstein was the team’s second leading scorer (24-23) and Kushnick was strong (15-22). The team returns a pair of goalies, Pierro and Siegel, who will again push each other for playing time. There are only three new players on the roster, with one being volleyball team savior Joe Sharpe, who will make an impact on the ice as well, following in the footsteps of his uncles, Jim Mancuso Jr. (SHS ’98) and John Mancuso (SHS ’02), who played for their father, Sharpe’s grandfather, Jim Mancuso Sr.
Schedule:
11/23 Stepinac
11/30 at Clarkstown 6:15
12/4 at Horace Greeley 8 p.m.
12/7 North Rockland at Murrays 3:30
12/10 Rye Town Harrison at Murrays 5:40
12/12 Winter Classic at North Rockland 4:15
12/14 Suffern at Murrays 3:30
12/17 John Jay-CR at Murrays 5:40
12/23 at John Jay-CR at BIA 5:30
1/6 at Lakeland 4 p.m.
1/11 ETBE at Murrays 4 p.m.
1/14 Rye at Murrays 5:40
1/16 at Suffern at SOR 6:30
1/18 Lakeland at Murrays 3:30
1/21 Mamaroneck at Murrays 5:40
1/25 Mount Pleasant at Murrays 3:30
2/1 Rivertowns at Murrays 3:30
2/3 Pelham at Murrays 3:30
2/8 Clarkstown at Murrays 3:30
2/10 at Mamaroneck at Hommocks 5:25
Skiing
2021-22: The boys were 9-2 and placed third at sectionals behind All-Section honorable mention Elliott Zhang. The girls were 6-5.
Coaches: Pat Liu, Steve Kaiden
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Ava Akbarian, Julia Assa, Ave Gorelick, Sarah Gorelick, Hana Pitchon. Juniors: Natalie Beldner, Sidonie Deharveng, Kay Fitzgerald, Etel Malka, Ava Shandler. Sophomores: Elliott Eisenberg, Amanda Goldfarb, Aubrey Kaplan, Addie Lazarus, Sophie Mulfinger, Sophie Newman, Sarah Ornstein, Sophia Peyser. Freshmen: Caterina DeCataldo, Claudia Gelblum, Joyce Liu, Lia Slater.
Boys: Seniors: Kevin Anavil, Jared Waldman. Juniors: Aaron Esterman, Chase Geringer, Aaron Kahn, Cameron Roberts, Toby White, Luke Williams, Elliot Zhang. Sophomores: Alex Akbarian, Miles Bekker, Allen Belfer, Will Cavalier, Ellis Crane. Freshmen: Kojiro Hirata, Oliver Kaiden, Charlie Kinoshita, Zach Lebel, Dean Santelia.
Outlook: The girls team has a ton of varsity veterans who are now juniors and seniors who will give the team tremendous depth this year, including Ava Akbarian, Hana Pitchon. Natalie Beldner, Sidonie Deharveng and Kay Fitzgerald. Zhang returns as a junior to lead the boys. Hopefully new talent will bolster both lineups.
Schedule:
TBA
Boys Swim & Dive
2021-22: The Raiders were 8-1 and took third place in Section 1 behind Horace Greeley and Clarkstown, a quick turnaround for the program from a few years prior. David Zoota, Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Kevin Jiang and Bryan Manheimer were All-State and Lee was the Section 1 200 individual medley champ.
Coaches: Inga DeNunzio, John Eforo
Roster: Not finalized
Outlook: With returning veterans like Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Kevin Jiang and Bryan Manheimer the Raiders are set to be among the best teams in the section once again, despite the hole in the lineup and relays that needs to be filled in David Zoota’s absence.
Schedule:
12/6 at Mamaroneck at Hommocks 4:30
12/13 New Rochelle/Bronxville at WCC 4:30
12/15 at Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley at Copper Beach 4:30
12/20 AHEDI at WCC 4:30
1/5 Fox Lane at WCC 4:30
1/10 Mount Pleasant at WCC 4:30
1/12 at Horace Greeley at Purchase 4:30
1/17 Clarkstown at WCC 4:30
Track & Field
2021-22: Seniors Diya Shadaksharappa was All-State and Avery Bensche was All-Section as a one-two punch for the girls in the jumps. For the boys, there were six All-League honorees.
Coaches: Vinny Modafferi, Carlos Bedoya, Matthew Morales, Lesleigh Hogg, Michelle Britto
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Sophie Garcia, Riley Iasiello, Ally Scheffler, Lauren Zoota. Juniors: Camryn Brosgol, Mili Fukada, Shannon Kelly, Deanna Matula-Osterman, Sofie Mirafzali, Ari Sobel. Sophomores: Charlotte Aldridge, Charlotte Bellew, Karine Blumenfeld, Sara Bochner, Zoe Dichter, Eva Gibney, Natalie Gustadt, Sarina Mehta, Isabella Nowkeii, Elizabeth Sanchez, Julie Scheffler, Lily Streicher, Megan Yuen, Isabelle Zhu. Freshmen: Olivia Abramowitz, Cami Culang, Arianna Feinstein, Katerina Mikhailov, Leia Patel, Rachel Rakower, Joanna Schutzer.
Boys: Seniors: Riaz Ahsan, Toby Khang, Mason Lau, Grant Liebowitz. Juniors: Jonah Bansal, Ronan Barnea, Max Dinkin, Alex Duval, Spencer Goh, Beck Landless, Cole Liebowitz, Raza Malik, Etai Pollack, Darius Toosi, Mathew Wong. Sophomores: Amin Faris, Brandon Cascade, David Dyner, Leo Khang, Ben Siegel, Gavin Su, Benjamin Weiner, Kyler Zou. Freshmen: Oliver Bandsma, Theodore Bryson, Drew Kaplan, Henry Lamberg, Chen Lei, Parker Lyn, Benjamin Xiao.
Outlook: Scarsdale is still recovering from the COVID-19 impact, but showed great promise with its distance runners this past fall in cross-country with young competitors taking charge for both the boys and girls.
Schedule:
12/5 Section 1 Kickoff I at Armory 5 p.m.
12/10 Jim Mitchell Invite at Armory 5 p.m.
12/16 Coach Saint Invite at Armory 5 p.m.
1/8 League Championships at Armory 9 a.m.
1/11 Millrose Games Trials (4x4, 4x8) at Armory 6:30
1/15 Stanner Games at Armory TBA
1/20-21 New Balance Games at Armory TBA
1/25 Met Invite at Armory TBA
1/29 Westchester County Championships at Armory 5 p.m.
2/6 Varsity Classic at Armory TBA
2/13 Class AA Championships at Armory 5:30
2/19 State Qualifier at Armory 9 a.m.
2/28 Eastern States at Armory TBA
3/4 New York State Championships at Ocean Breeze TBA
3/10-12 New Balance Nationals at Armory TBA
Wrestling
2021-22: Tommy Iasiello was All-Section in his rookie year as a freshman.
Coaches: Jeremy Szerlip, Drew Nagel, Tony Iasiello
Roster: Seniors: Jeffrey Alfonso, Mark Bliss, Ryan Chase, Mackenzie Kiley. Juniors: Federico Dager, Mark Florin, Matt Hill, Henry Koevary, Jake Lippman, Max Meizlik, Jacob Newman, Matt Rothenberg. Sophomores: Felicity Bennett, Mason Crane, Tommy Iasiello, Josh Kosson. Freshmen: Ayman Adams, Ben Chase, Andrew Duval, Ethan Finger, Jackie Goldberg, Tate Grewal, Jack Harrison, Sam Keyser, Gracie Liebman, Konrad Marracino, Asher Milman, Zach Rechtshaffen, Henry Sperling, Emma Steggall, Chase Timberger, David Zhang, Justin Zhang.
Outlook: The coaches continue to build a love of the sport and will have the challenge of getting 16 freshmen up to speed this winter. Matt Hill and Iasiello showed great promise last year and hope to build upon that with their teammates.
Schedule:
12/3 Bernie Miller Duals at Rye
12/6 Clarkstown South
12/8 at Clarkstown North
12/10 Garden City Duals
12/13 Section 1 Duals at Suffern
12/16 at White Plains
12/17 Nanuet Duals
12/22 Eastchester
1/5 at New Rochelle
1/11 Mount Vernon
1/13-14 Eastern States at Sullivan Community College
1/14 Scarsdale Tournament
1/19 at Mamaroneck
1/21 Herricks Tournament
1/21 Peekskill Tournament (girls)
1/24 Multimeet at Edgemont
1/26 Pleasantville
1/28 Edgemont Tournament (girls)
* More matches to be added, including events for the girls on the team.
