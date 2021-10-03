Scarsdale’s boys soccer team has made a name for itself in a short time this season and has assumed the role of spoiler for unbeaten powerhouses in Section 1. The Raiders handed Carmel and John Jay-East Fishkill their first losses of the season in recent shutout victories.
Trevor Cohn and Eli Gelblum scored a goal each in a 2-0 win over host Carmel on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Nico Galeano and Adrian Lim added the assists while Rowan Haffner made six saves for the clean sheet.
Behind two first-half goals from Leo Khang, Scarsdale shut down John Jay-EF, 3-0, two days later. Luke Peltz added a goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Haffner had four stops.
“We worked really well as a team,” Scarsdale coach Marcos Monteagudo said of the win. “We defended well, something you have to do against John Jay, and we were able to score on some of the chances we were able to create. It was a great team performance.”
Lim netted two goals in a 5-1 win over Roy C. Ketcham on Sept. 23. Matthew Choe, Carlos Farha and Sebastian Verelli also scored. Khang, Javin Edlitz, Peltz and Sam Siegel notched an assist apiece. Haffner and Adam Katcher combined to make six saves.
Goalie Haffner has allowed just two goals all season as the dominant Raiders’ defense has recorded six shutouts to propel them to a 5-1-1 start.
Scarsdale was scheduled to open up league play on Sept. 29 at New Rochelle.
“I think our last two wins are really important because both of those teams were undefeated,” Monteagudo said. “We need to make those wins count by hopefully beating what will surely be a great team in New Rochelle.”
Mamaroneck gives girls’ soccer a crushing OT loss
Scarsdale battled rival Mamaroneck into overtime but lost 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Camille Gowda scored the game winner for the Tigers late in the first overtime.
The Raiders’ Mia Laboy and Allison Kahn scored goals with Molly Klein and Olivia Lee notching assists. Jordan Harpster made six saves for Scarsdale, which dropped to 3-4-1.
Boys’ volleyball sweeps Clarkstown North twice
The Raiders’ boys volleyball squad moved to 5-0 with two straight-set sweeps of Clarkstown North.
Scarsdale defeated North 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 on Sept. 23. Santiago Gomez had nine kills, seven aces and six digs.
Helping stuff the stat sheet were Drew Hill (8 kills), Michael Kashanian (4 kills), Thomas DiLorenzo (8 aces), Jonny Lee (5 digs), Charlie Hirschhorn (4 digs), Cyrus Toosi (14 assists) and Jonny Gates (8 assists).
Scarsdale then cruised past the Rams 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 on Sept. 27.
Gomez had a monster all-around game with 18 kills, two aces, three blocks, 14 digs and seven assists.
Hill added seven kills, two blocks and four digs. Also doing damage were DiLorenzo (5 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Toosi (14 assists, 6 digs), Hirschhorn (5 digs), Lee (4 digs) Daniel Love (8 digs) and Gates (8 assists).
Swim team falls in two meets
Scarsdale’s girls swim team lost to Mamaroneck 101-81 on Sept. 22.
Abigail Gurden was a double winner in the 200 Individual Medley (2:30.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:16). Claire Kassabian won the 500 freestyle (5:52.29) while Sophia Duggan placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:15.47).
In a 92-76 loss to Ossining on Sept. 24, individual event winners were Caterina Fogli (100 butterfly, 1:11.17), Duggan (100 freestyle, 1:06.75) and Kassabian (400 freestyle, 5:13.53).
Kassabian, Talia Levinson, Paige Harris and Kate Kattan teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay in 5:32.84.
Raiders win three to stay unbeaten in field hockey
With three more wins, Scarsdale’s field hockey squad improved its unbeaten record to 7-0.
The Raiders started it off with a 2-0 blanking of a tough Pelham team on Sept. 22. Maddie Greco tallied both goals while Angela Hoey made five saves.
Two days later, Scarsdale shut down Ursuline 5-0 behind two goals from Haley Matusz and a goal apiece from Mackenzie Mauro, Elizabeth Fine and Sam Hoexter.
Riley Iasiello’s hat trick propelled the Raiders to a 7-0 rout of Pearl River on Sept. 27.
Parker Mauro added two goals while Hoexter and Fine had a goal each. Greco dished out two assists while Matusz had one assist.
Pearl River didn’t record a shot on goal.
