Scarsdale’s field hockey team received the No. 1 seed in the Class A sectionals after finishing the regular season an unbeaten 14-0-2.
The Raiders netted a first round bye and will host the winner between No. 8 John Jay-East Fishkill and No. 9 White Plains in the quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Scarsdale closed out the regular season with two impressive league wins, beating perennial powers Rye and Bronxville both by 3-0 finals. The Raiders also captured a share of the League B title with rival Mamaroneck.
Against the Garnets on Oct. 15, Mackenzie Mauro paced the Raiders with two goals while teammate Haley Matusz added the other goal. Goalie Angela Hoey preserved the win with five saves in net.
On Oct. 19, Matusz sparked Scarsdale with two goals against the Broncos while Maddie Greco passed for two assists. MaryJane Callahan added a goal while Hoey had to make just one save.
SHS football defeats Yonkers Brave to improve to 3-3
For the second straight week, Scarsdale’s football team took on a Yonkers squad, and this time it was a little closer as the visiting Raiders won 49-20 Saturday, Oct. 16.
Scarsdale — which improved to 3-3 and has won three out of four since an 0-2 start — was led by quarterback Adrian Duval’s three rushing touchdowns. Julian Glantz ran in two scores while Nick Freihofner also had a touchdown run.
Defensively, Reese Shelon returned a fumble recovery for a score. Colby Baldwin had an interception while Ryan Cahaly added a fumble recovery.
The Raiders will close out the regular season when they host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 22.
Girls soccer heads into sectionals with momentum
Scarsdale’s girls soccer squad closed out the regular season with two wins as the Raiders head into the Class AA sectionals this weekend.
Behind a goal from Olivia Lee, the Raiders defeated New Rochelle 1-0 on Oct. 14.
Mia Laboy had the assist on Lee’s goal. Jordan Harpster helped preserve the shutout with six saves.
The Raiders then cruised past Mount Vernon 6-0 on Oct. 16. Lee had a goal and two assists while Brady Silberfein tallied a goal and an assist.
Molly Klein, Allison Kahn, Justine Karp and Ivy Boockvar had a goal each. Tallying an assist apiece were Elahe Sherrell, Izzy Laing and Laboy.
Scarsdale, which ended the regular season at 6-5-2, earned the No. 7 seed in the AA sectionals and welcomes No. 10 Carmel for a 4 p.m. game today, Friday, Oct. 22.
Girls cross-country team runs to fifth at Coaches Invitational
Scarsdale’s cross-country teams competed at the annual Section 1 Coaches Invitational on Oct. 16. This race is their last before the important late-season meets, meaning the Raiders were looking to run very well. Ten of Scarsdale’s runners were medalists. The Wappingers Falls meet is hosted at Bowdoin Park, which is infamously hilly and difficult to run at.
“Bowdoin, above anything else, is a mental game,” described captain Mark Gibney. “Everyone knows about the hill on the course, but so many people forget how demoralizing the gradual, rolling hills are.”
The girls placed fifth out of 13 teams in the Varsity 2 race. Captain Natalyn Kapner came in 14th place with a time of 21:33.7. Seniors Elizabeth Hurshman and Elian Zitrin came in 24th and 25th respectively, running 22:23.3 and 22:28. Coach Vincent Modafferi noted that “Eliana had [an] excellent day.” Modafferi also noticed senior Anna Schwartz’s race to be a standout performance with a time of 23:38.9 as she took 42nd. Senior Ilina Goyal was Scarsdale’s fifth runner, coming in at 23:57.3. The rest of the top seven were Zoe Dichter in 24:21.2 and Alexandra Simon in 24:41.9.
As per usual, Gibney was first on the boys side, running 18:18.7 and coming in 19th place. Freshman Rishi Shadaksharappa took second for Scarsdale in 36th place in 19:33.2. Just a second behind him was captain Benjamin Sommer in 39th (19:34.8). The rest of the top seven were senior Jeremy Suzman (59th, 20:21.6), senior Simon Bandsma (20:41.6), junior Zacharie Friedman (20:45) and freshman Leo Wetzstein (21:13.7). The boys finished ninth of 19 teams in the Varsity 1 race.
Scarsdale was missing a few key runners at the meet.
“It provided new opportunities for some runners, which provides important feedback going into the championships portion of the season,” Modafferi said. “The team is ready to put together some strong performances for the end of the season, with the county meet happening this upcoming weekend.”
A busy week for the Scarsdale swim team
The Scarsdale girls’ swim team had a busy stretch with three meets, falling to North Rockland and Suffern, while defeating the combined Croton-Harmon/Hendrick Hudson team.
In a 93-87 loss to North Rockland on Oct. 13, Joy Kang was a double winner in the 200 IM (2:20.79) and 100 backstroke (1:05.54). Sophia Dugan was also a double winner for the Raiders, taking the 50 freestyle (27.65) and 100 freestyle (59.55). Claire Kassabian won two events herself in the 100 butterfly (1:09.43) and 500 freestyle (6:03.77).
Abigail Gurden was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.09.
The Raiders also won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.40 with a team of Kaitlyn Lee, Talia Levinson, Kassabian and Ariela Hemaner.
In a 56-36 victory over Croton-Harmon/Hen Hud on Oct. 18, Kang was a double winner again in the 200 IM (2:22.26) and 100 backstroke (1:05.29).
Caterina Fogli (200 freestyle, 2:05.17), Serena Wu (100 butterfly, 1:09.10) and Kassabian (500 freestyle, 6:02.64) each won their events.
Scarsdale also won two relays. The 200 medley relay squad of Kassabian, Claire Kaufman, Wu and Dugan placed first in 2:08.36. They also were first in the 200 freestyle relay with Wu, Gurden, Kang and Fiona Kantor comprising the foursome.
Scarsdale lost 97-80 to Suffern on Oct. 19.
Kang won the same two events again, swimming to first place in the 200 IM (2:20.53) and 100 backstroke (1:05.08).
Gurden won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.59 and the 400 freestyle relay of Kaufman, Lee, Levinson and Wu placed first in 4:38.10.
