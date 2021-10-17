Scarsdale’s boys volleyball team finally lost its first set, but the Raiders still kept their winning ways going by earning three more victories to improve their perfect record to 10-0.
The Raiders cruised past North Rockland 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-18) on Oct. 7.
Santiago Gomez (9 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs), Oscar Langford (5 kills), Thomas DiLorenzo (4 kills), Julian Pavone (4 aces, 8 assists), David Appel (3 aces), Drew Hill (2 blocks), Jonny Gates (8 assists), Cyrus Toosi (8 assists), Aaron Klein (4 digs) and Charlie Hirschhorn (4 digs) were key contributors in the win.
“The starters played the first set and did well with the exception of too many mental errors,” Scarsdale coach Jim Williams said. “For the second and third sets, many of the reserve players got the chance to apply the skills they’ve learned in practice to a live game. The guys did well and kept the opponent’s score consistent with the first team’s.”
It was against Eastchester on Oct. 8 when the Raiders dropped their first set. They lost the first set of the match 19-25 but won the next three: 25-21, 25-19, 25-11.
“Eastchester played a flawless game in the first set,” Williams said. “It was quite impressive to watch.”
Hill (10 kills, 5 blocks) and Gomez (15 kills) had big games up front. The versatile Gomez also added three aces and 27 digs.
Langford (6 kills), Michael Kashanian (5 kills, 4 blocks), DiLorenzo (4 aces), Gates (19 assists, 2 aces), Appel (16 digs), Hirschhorn (19 digs) and Toosi (16 assists) helped stuff the stat sheet.
“Even though Eastchester was effective at blocking, Santiago Gomez, Drew Hill, Tommy DiLorenzo, Oscar Langford and Michael Kashanian all did a great job of getting points from their play on the net,” Williams said. “Additionally, David Appel and Charlie Hirschhorn controlled the back row and made consistent passes to the setters so that they could distribute the ball to all four hitters effectively.”
The Raiders disposed of Clarkstown North 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-19) on Oct. 12.
Gomez (20 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 7 assists), Hill (6 blocks, 3 aces), Hirschhorn (5 kills, 11 digs), Klein (2 aces), Toosi (13 assists, 2 aces), Appel (8 digs), Pavone (5 assists) and Gates (10 assists) led Scarsdale.
Raiders keep rolling in girls volleyball
Two more wins for Scarsdale’s girls volleyball team extended the team’s winning streak to nine games as the Raiders improved to 11-1 overall.
Scarsdale defeated Mamaroneck 3-1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10) on Oct. 8.
Emily Simons (26 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces), Karina Cheng (15 assists, 10 digs, 9 kills, 2 aces), Sydney Frank (10 kills, 8 digs), Gali Brass (8 digs, 8 aces) and Isabelle Goldban (13 kills) led the way.
The Raiders cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-5, 25-10, 25-14) over Mount Vernon Oct. 12.
Caroline Guerney (4 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs), Simons (19 assists, 3 digs), Zahra Laaraj (5 kills, 2 assists) and Amelia Lane (3 kills, 4 digs, 1 aces) paced Scarsdale.
Raiders rout Yonkers Force on gridiron
Scarsdale bounced back from a loss to rival Mamaroneck by cruising past the host Yonkers Force 35-6 on Oct. 9.
Julian Glantz gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run. Glantz scored again, this time on a 25-yard TD to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.
Reese Shelon then forced a fumble which was recovered by Camden Matles to set the Raiders up for their next score, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Duval to Colby Baldwin down the right sideline. Bennett Abbe’s extra point made it 28-0 Raiders as they took that lead into halftime. Abbe went 5 for 5 on PATs.
Scarsdale extended the lead to 35-0 when Noah Chappell scooped up a fumble and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Raiders rushed for 194 yards as a team. Yonkers rushed for 86 yards and threw for 82 yards but was only able to muster the one TD in the second half.
The Raiders, who improved to 2-3, now take on the other Yonkers squad, the Yonkers Brave, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
SHS boys soccer ties New Ro’, routs Clarkstown South
Coming off the loss to rival Mamaroneck, Scarsdale’s boys soccer team played New Rochelle to a scoreless tie on Oct. 7.
The Raiders responded by cruising past Clarkstown South 5-1 on Oct. 11. They actually trailed 1-0 at halftime but exploded for five goals in the second half.
Kian Batliwalla netted a second-half hat trick with all of his goals coming on penalty kicks. Rafael Tassari and Carson Cohen netted a goal apiece.
Zach Ruback and Oliver De La Fuente each passed for an assist. Rowan Haffner and Adam Katcher combined for five saves for the Raiders, who improved to 9-2-2.
Scarsdale swims past TZ
The Raiders’ girls swim team picked up a 95-75 win over Tappan Zee on Oct. 12.
Joy Kang won the 200 individual medley (2:20.51) and 100 backstroke (1:05). Sophia Dugan also won two individual events in the 50 freestyle (27.86) and 100 freestyle (59.80). Caterina Fogli was first in the 100 butterfly (1:05.72) and Abigail Gurden won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.03).
Scarsdale also placed first in two relays: the 200 medley (2:04.66) and 400 freestyle (4:20.56). The 200 medley relay was comprised of Kang, Gurden, Fiona Kantor and Fogli. Fogli, Claire Kaufman, Charlotte Aldridge and Dugan were on the 400 freestyle relay.
