The Scarsdale cross-country team had its first race of the season at Warwick Valley on Sept. 11. Coming off of a strange yet successful season last year, resulting in both the boys and girls varsity teams placing first at regionals, the team was ready to finally race at a familiar course again.
A big difference from last season is the changing of the guard, with retired coach Richard Clark being replaced by Vincent Modafferi. Modafferi’s philosophy differs from his predecessor’s in that his “main focus is everybody feeling accomplished by the end of the season,” hitting a certain time or just being able to finish their race. Coach Modafferi’s main focus is on the important meets, such as leagues, counties and sectionals, at the end of the season.
The girls varsity placed second in the 14-team field at Warwick. The top four runners all placed in the top 20 finishers, with school record holder Natalyn Kapner coming in fourth with a fast time of 20:04.1. Elizabeth Hurshman ran a good time of 20:59.4, taking 10th. Eliana Zitrin placed 18th with a time of 21:52.4, one placement behind her teammate Alexandra Simon, who ran 21:47.4.
Zitrin believes that coach Modafferi’s training has helped her a lot.
“I think the 5x1 mile workout we did the Thursday before definitely helped because it encouraged me to believe the pace I was going at was sustainable for the whole race,” she said. “[The workout] led me not to slow down out of fear that I’d run out of energy.”
The girls have a positive outlook on the rest of the season. “I thought the girls team had a great race for the first meet,” Kapner stated. “It was really nice to get back out there, and finally feel like we will have a normal season again.”
Leading the boys was senior Mark Gibney, who finished in 14th place with a time of 17:27.4. Rounding out the top 50 finishers for the boys were Simon Bandsma (42nd, 18:43.8), Spencer Krivo (44th, 18:46.5) and Ben Sommer (47th, 18:56.2).
Benjamin Siegel led the boys in the freshman race, placing ninth in 8:21.6. It was the fastest debut for a Scarsdale freshman since 2019 by 12 seconds. Rishi Shadaksharappa also ran a solid race, finishing in 8:37.1, securing a 12th-place finish. T
On the girls freshman side, Eva Gibney ran a phenomenal debut, finishing in 10th place with a time of 9:59.2.
Boys volleyball spikes Eastchester
Behind a standout all-around performance from Santiago Gomez, Scarsdale’s boys volleyball team cruised to a straight set season-opening win (25-21, 25-11, 25-12) over visiting Eastchester on Sept. 9.
Gomez posted a stat line of 10 kills, three aces, seven digs and seven assists. Also making key contributions for the Raiders were Drew Hill (5 kills, 5 aces), Charlie Hirschhorn (5 kills), Oscar Langford (4 kills, 1 block), Aaron Klein (5 digs), Cyrus Toosi (9 assists) and Julian Pavone (7 assists).
Scarsdale coach Jim Williams said they needed to improve on passing to the setter, setter positioning and court awareness moving forward.
“In the first game, the play was pretty tight,” he said. “Lots of unforced passing errors. By the end of the third game, the team was more relaxed but still too many unforced errors.”
Girls tennis tops Fox Lane
Scarsdale’s girls tennis squad went on the road and earned an easy 7-0 win over Fox Lane to start the season on Sept. 10.
Picking up wins in singles were Natalie Hu (6-1, 6-2), Giana Marks (6-0, 6-0) and Maya Cukierman (6-1, 6-0). Doubles winners were the teams of Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora (6-0, 6-0), Madison Lee and Lara Wellen (6-2, 6-1), Kay Cottrell and Natasha Pereira (6-0, 6-1) and Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun (6-0, 6-2).
