Scarsdale kept its perfect season going as the Raiders improved to 7-0 with straight-set wins over Suffern and Clarkstown South. They have not dropped a set this season.
Santiago Gomez was a serving machine with 18 aces in a dominant 25-4, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of the Mounties on Monday, Oct. 4. He added six kills, six digs and six assists in the all-around effort.
Cyrus Toosi dished out six assists while David Appel had two aces.
Scarsdale swept South 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 the next day.
A number of players helped stuff the stat sheet: Gomez (13 kills, 2 aces, 25 digs), Charlie Hirschhorn (7 kills, 18 digs), Drew Hill (7 kills), Thomas DiLorenzo (9 kills), Toosi (16 assists), Julian Pavone (7 assists), Michael Kashanian (5 kills), Johnny Gates (2 aces, 12 assists) and Jonny Lee (9 digs).
Scarsdale girls volleyball keeps winning
The Raiders girls volleyball squad netted wins over Clarkstown South (25-20, 25-17, 25-23) on Sept. 30, Suffern (25-13, 25-20, 25-18) on Oct. 2 and New Rochelle (25-12, 20-25, 25-9, 25-21) on Oct. 4.
In the victory over Suffern, Scarsdale posted 35 kills, 13 aces, five blocks and 39 digs as a team.
In the 3-1 win over the Huguenots, the key contributors were Sydney Frank (17 kills, 9 digs), Isabelle Goldban (10 kills, 2 blocks), Karina Cheng (10 digs, 19 assists), Alison Jiang (4 kills), Ellena Amidor (5 aces, 10 digs, 6 assists), Gali Brass (5 aces), Sofia Pandolfi (2 blocks) and Caroline Guerney (10 assists).
Scarsdale improved to 8-1 with the win over New Rochelle.
Girls soccer blanked by New Rochelle
Scarsdale’s girls soccer team lost to New Rochelle 2-0 on Sept. 30.
Scarsdale tennis stays perfect
The Raiders won three more matches by a 7-0 count and improved to 9-0 overall.
Scarsdale started the 7-0 slew of wins by defeating Rye on Sept. 30.
Singles players Natalie Hu (6-2, 6-0), Gianna Marks (6-0, 6-0) and Maya Cukierman (6-0, 7-5) swept their matches. Then, it was the doubles’ teams turn, as Campbell Alin and Laura Mendes (4-6, 6-0, 10-5), Yelena Sahakyan and Maya Vora (6-4, 6-3), Madison Lee and Daphne Lutrell (6-1, 6-2), and Kay Cottrell and Natasha Pereira (6-0, 6-3) won the four matches.
The next day it was Mamaroneck that would suffer the 7-0 defeat as Marks (6-0, 6-3), Cukierman (6-0, 6-0) and Madison Lee (7-6, 6-1) were victorious in singles action. Doubles winners included: Alin and Mendes (6-1, 6-2), Sahakyan and Vora (6-1, 6-1), Cottrell and Pereira (6-2, 6-1), and Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun (6-1, 6-3).
On Oct. 5, Scarsdale topped Ursuline 7-0 as Hu (8-0), Marks (8-1) and Cukierman (8-1) won the singles competitions. Doubles victors were Alin and Mendes (8-3), Sahakyan and Vora (8-1), Lee and Lara Wellen (8-4) and Cottrell and Pereira (8-1).
Kapner, Gibney lead Raiders at Bobcat Run; girls place second
The Scarsdale cross-country team competed in The Bobcat Run at Byram Hills on Oct. 2. The girls varsity finished second as a team and the boys varsity placed fourth. Although the 3-mile course does not have any difficult hills, it has many tight turns and a lot of rough terrain, with runners being forced to step over rocks and tree roots, leading to slower times. Captain Mark Gibney described the course well.
“The race itself didn’t have many hills, but there were a lot of twists and turns that made the race both exhausting and engaging,” he said.
Despite this being the first time racing at Byram Hills for every athlete on the team, Coach Vincent Modafferi was happy with the performances. He noticed that “most [Scarsdale] runners stuck to a team plan and stayed strong the last mile,” and was especially happy with the fact that “the Scarsdale Raiders took home a lot of hardware from the meet.”
Captain Natalyn Kapner ran yet another strong race, finishing in fifth for the girls with a time of 20:23.1. Co-captain Elizabeth Hurshman also ran well, taking ninth in 20:56.7.
Placing in the top 30 for the girls were Eliana Zitrin (14th, 21:40.4), Eva Gibney (16th, 22:07.5), Anna Schwartz (22nd, 22:50.8), Ilina Goyal (27th) and Margot Diamond (30th).
Gibney led the boys with a sixth-place finish in 17:40.7. Senior Jordan Cascade had another good race, coming in 25th (18:39.5). A few seconds later, freshman Benjamin Seigel crossed the finish line in 30th (18:46.9). Seniors Simon Bandsma and Benjamin Sommer finished in 35th and 40th, respectively.
