Scarsdale ultimate photo

Back row: Max Kalashian, Jared Choset, Asher Millman, Avanesh Rao, Matt Glassman, Nicky Mantzouris, Ian Kattan, Gabe Meiselman, Austin Flaster, A.J. Hart, Jesse Magidson, Noah Friedel, Coach Scooter Bross, Max Dinkin, Gabe Levy, Max Fenton, Cary Haftel. Front row: Philip Sheer. Not pictured: Coach Jason, Charlie Kapner.

 Contributed Photo

The Scarsdale High School Hellfish ultimate team went undefeated in the Open C division of the Pioneer Valley Invitational (PVI) Tournament from Friday to Sunday, May 12-14.

The PVI Tournament was held on the beautiful fields at Oxbow Marina in Northampton, Massachusetts. Scarsdale’s freshmen through seniors played three games on May 13 and three more the next day. By the sixth game, the team’s conditioning came into play as much as their skill. The Hellfish did not disappoint, winning every game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.