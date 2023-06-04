The Scarsdale High School Hellfish ultimate team went undefeated in the Open C division of the Pioneer Valley Invitational (PVI) Tournament from Friday to Sunday, May 12-14.
The PVI Tournament was held on the beautiful fields at Oxbow Marina in Northampton, Massachusetts. Scarsdale’s freshmen through seniors played three games on May 13 and three more the next day. By the sixth game, the team’s conditioning came into play as much as their skill. The Hellfish did not disappoint, winning every game.
On the first day, Scarsdale beat Boston (13-2), Acton-Boxborough (11-7) and Montclair (13-5). The top two teams in each four-team division moved on to play games Sunday. Scarsdale needed to go undefeated on Sunday to win the tournament.
The Hellfish beat Blaze (13-3) and Beacon (10-5) to make it to the championship against a team they had already played, Acton-Boxborough. The Hellfish jumped out to a first-half lead of 7-0 and never looked back, winning 11-4.
“We knew we could do well in the tournament,” senior captain Austin Flaster said. “We had the ability and strong desire to win. It was an amazing tournament where all the time and energy we put into the season truly paid off. The tight bonds on this team are ones like I’ve never had in all the other team sports I’ve played throughout my childhood.”
Ultimate is a team sport, yet much of the credit goes to coach Scooter Bross, who brings his love for the sport to every player on the team.
Ultimate is a noncontact team sport invented in 1968. Ultimate is played on a field similar to soccer or football. Players throw the disc downfield and must catch and throw the disc to another player without running after the catch. Players score a point if they catch the disc in the end zone and turn it over to the other team if it is dropped, intercepted or thrown out of bounds.
Ultimate relies on the sportsmanship of players and seldom utilizes referees. Players maintain the spirit of the game by calling their own fouls without dispute. Every tournament has a Spirit Champion named at the end. The PVI Tournament saw over 20 games played simultaneously for three straight days, where the winner was the first to 13 points or leading when they reached 70 minutes.
