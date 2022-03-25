Boys Lacrosse
Coach: James Synowiez (sixth season)
Last season: 14-3, Section 1 Class A champions
Key Returners: Graydon Diamond (senior, attack); Julian Glantz (senior, defense); Colby Baldwin (junior, midfield/faceoffs); Ryan Ornstein (junior, midfield); Andrew Lehrman (junior, goalie); Jake Goldstein (sophomore, attack).
Key Newcomers: Trevor Knopp (sophomore, midfield); Campbell Killian (junior, defense); Asher Krohn (junior, defense); Will Del Guercio (junior, defense); Noah Chappell (junior, defense); Daniel Love (junior, midfield).
Outlook: The Raiders are coming off a history-making season as they won their first section title in program history by defeating Mamaroneck 8-7 in double overtime.
There is plenty of talent back from that championship squad and the Raiders are looking to continue their success under head coach James Synowiez.
Graydon Diamond, a senior, is “a strong dodging attackman with a hard shot,” Synowiez said. He was all-section honorable mention last season.
Another key returning attackman is sophomore Jake Goldstein, who is “crafty and savvy,” Synowiez said. He was also all-section honorable mention in 2021.
Junior midfielder Colby Baldwin, a junior who is committed to Penn State, is a big difference maker on faceoffs for the Raiders. “He has the ability to change the game with a flick of his wrists,” Synowiez said.
Joining Baldwin in the midfield is junior Ryan Ornstein, who is “an effort based middie who can do it all,” according to the coach.
A leader on defense is senior Julian Glantz, who is a big, physical presence who throws hard checks, Synowiez noted.
Behind Glantz is all-section junior goalie Andrew Lehrman. “He’s a fearless goalie with fast hands,” Synowiez said.
The Raiders will lean on their veteran offensive group as Synowiez said that is one of their strengths.
“We also have a verbally committed Penn State faceoff/midfielder in Colby Baldwin and a goalie coming off a stellar first varsity season,” the coach added.
Scarsdale begins its grueling schedule when it hosts defending Section 1 Class C champion Briarcliff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26.
“Our goal as a team is to improve each day and embrace our team motto of ‘together,’” Synowiez said. “By understanding the importance of we is greater than me, the sky’s the limit.”
Softball
Coach: Kevin Carrigan (sixth season)
Last Season: 5-16
Key Returners: Alex McCarthy (senior, catcher); Julia Genin (senior, shortstop); Ella Hayes (sophomore, pitcher); Annika Fuehrer (sophomore, third base/outfield); Kay Fitzgerald (sophomore, pitcher); Samantha Fenigstein (sophomore, first base); Abbie Feuerstein (sophomore, infield/outfield); Emily Levin (sophomore, infield/outfield); Katerina Rvacheva (sophomore, infield/outfield).
Captains: McCarthy, Genin, Lindsey Smith (senior).
Outlook: The Raiders, who were were blanked by North Rockland in the opening round of the Class AA sectionals last season, return a plethora of players from last season’s team. The Raiders fielded a roster with 11 freshmen on it last season and took their lumps but gained valuable experience.
Seniors Alex McCarthy and Julia Genin, who were both all-section honorable mention last season, were the Raiders’ catcher and shortstop, respectively, last season. Their positions could change this season, according to head coach Kevin Carrigan. “Julia led our team with a .348 batting average while Alex was one of our leaders in RBI with 14,” Carrigan said.
The majority of the other returners are sophomores who were all on the team last season as freshmen. They will all assume larger roles this campaign. Ella Hayes is one of those sophomores, who is a pitcher and recorded all five of Scarsdale’s wins last season. Annika Fuehrer had the second best batting average on the team while Kay Fitzgerald led the Raiders in RBI last season.
Carrigan said the Raiders’ team strengths are their “energy and closeness.”
“We come to every practice and every game giving it 110%,” the coach said. “A lot of that energy comes from how much the team enjoys being around each other.”
Scarsdale opens the season on April 5 at John Jay-East Fishkill.
“Our team goals are to continue to improve at all aspects of the game,” Carrigan said. “We need to hit better, field better and pitch better. We want to compete in as many games as possible and I think with so many returning starters and players who are going to push to crack the lineup, that we have a chance to be difficult on our opponents.”
Boys Tennis
Coach: Jennifer Roane (27th season)
Last Season: 6-5
Key Returners: Jason Gans (senior); Adin Lamport (senior); Jason Shuler (senior); Sameer Kini (junior); Ben Hyman (junior).
Captains: Gans, Lamport.
Outlook: Leading the Raiders at singles are a trio of seniors in Jason Gans, Adin Lamport and Jason Shuler.
Shuler, who is committed to Williams College, returns to the team after not competing last season. “He won states in doubles as a freshman,” Scarsdale coach Jennifer Roane said. “He is a highly-ranked player.”
Juniors Sameer Kini and Ben Hyman sparked the Raiders at first doubles last season and are back this year.
Scarsdale, which qualified six players for sectionals last season, begins the new campaign at Fox Lane on March 30.
“Our team goal is to be league champions, have a strong showing at the sectional tournament and be in the final four of the team tournament,” Roane said.
Girls Golf
Coach: Barney Foltman
Last Season: 11-2, Section 1 champions
Outlook: The Scarsdale girls’ golf team will vie for its third straight Section 1 team title this spring. Last spring, the Raiders shot 371 at sectionals to edge second place Rye, which shot a 407.
Scarsdale had five sectional qualifiers last season in senior Jackie Lu, senior Skye Braun, junior Ellie Bowen, sophomore Evelyn Black and sophomore Anjali Schoetz.
Lu, who was a state qualifier as a freshman, placed second at sectionals last season by shooting a 79. Braun was fourth at sectionals last year with an 83.
The golf season was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and there was no state tournament last season. States return for the 2022 season.
Boys Golf
Coach: Andy Verboys
Last Season: 18-0, Section 1 champions
Outlook: Scarsdale won its sixth Section 1 team championship in eight seasons last year to cap off an unbeaten 18-0 campaign. The Raiders defeated John Jay-Cross River 192-200 in the team finals and will vie for another team title in 2022.
The Raiders graduated key golfers like Charlie Berridge, Steven Lee and Charlie Schulhof. Berridge was all-state as a sophomore and tied for fourth at the individual sectionals last season while Lee was a two-time state qualifier. There were no states last season and the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid.
Sophomore Justin Liu shot an 84 at sectionals as a freshman to place ninth and would have qualified for states if they had the tournament.
Brian Nicholas, a junior, is coming off an all-state hockey season while leading the Raiders to the section semifinals. He shot an 85 at the golf sectionals last season to take 10th.
Sophomore Sajiv Mehta shot an 89 at sectionals last season which was good for 17th place.
Baseball
Coach: Jeff Weigel
Last Season: 3-14
Outlook: With a team full of first-year players last year, Scarsdale struggled to the tune of a 3-14 record under coach Jeff Weigel.
With a year of varsity experience under their belts, the Raiders will look to turn the ship around in 2022. That journey begins when Scarsdale travels to North Rockland for a 4:45 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 29. The Raiders then play their home opener against North Rockland on the revamped Dean Field at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Kaitlin Nolan (second season)
Last Season: 2-12
Outlook: The Raiders endured a difficult regular season last year but picked up a victory over Ossining in the opening round of sectionals to build some confidence as they hope to keep building this season.
Scarsdale was scheduled to open the campaign at Bronxville on March 24,
travels to White Plains on March 28 and then has its home opener against Hendrick Hudson the next day.
