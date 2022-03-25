Boys Basketball (13-9)
All-Section: Asher Krohn
All-Conference: Asher Krohn
All-League: Asher Krohn
All-League Honorable Mention: Dylan Manin, Carlos Rodriguez
Girls Basketball (9-12)
League Champions
All-Section: Hannah Wasserman
All-League: Hannah Wasserman, Ivy Boockvar
All-League Honorable Mention: Zephyr Connolly, Isabelle Goldban
Gymnastics (1-3)
State Qualifier: Emma Greenberg
All-Section: Emma Greenberg
All-League: Adrianna Cha, Sophie Cha, Emma Greenberg, Claire Scarcella, Ana Salzinger
MVP: Emma Greenberg
Most Improved: Sydney Rossano
Sportsmanship Award: Emily Shawn
Girls Indoor Track
All-State: Diya Shadaksharappa
All-Section: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche
All-County: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche
All-League: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche, Elizabeth Fine, Sophia Yazdi, Rachel Doherty, Maria Papazoglu, Alexandra Simon, Elizabeth Hurshman, Zoe Dicther, Natalyn Kapner, Deanna Matula-Osterman
Boys Indoor Track
All-League: James Bates, Leo Khang, Peter Troiano, Slate Cypcar, Mason Lau, Jackson Fielding
Ice Hockey (11-9)
Section 1 Division 1 Semifinalist
All-State: Brian Nicholas
All-Section: Brian Nicholas
All-Section Honorable Mention: Ian Silberstein
All-League: Brian Nicholas, Ian Silberstein
All-League Honorable Mention: Zev Glassman, Kyle Kahan, Freddy Kushnick, Max Siegel
Bruce Black Leadership Award: Brian Nicholas, Freddy Kushnick, Zev Glassman, Sam Horner
Peter Shaw Unsung Hero Award: Max Siegel
Most Improved: Ian Silberstein, Kyle Kahan
Team MVP: Brian Nicholas
Boys Swim/Dive (8-1)
Third place at sectionals and states, second at divisionals
All-Section/All-State: David Zoota Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Kevin Jiang, Bryan Manheimer
All-League: David Zoota, Drew Hill, Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Bryan Manheimer, Kevin Jiang
Boys Ski (9-2)
Third at sectionals
All-Section Honorable Mention: Elliot Zhang
All-League: Elliot Zhang, Jeremy Mann, Zach Berman
Co-MVP: Elliot Zhang, Jeremy Mann
Most Improved: Jared Waldman
Coach’s Award/Rookie of the Year: Ellis Crane
Coach’s Award/Best Comeback: Kevin Anavil
Girls Ski (6-5)
All-League: Mackenzie Harpster, Ava Akbarian
MVP: Mackenzie Harpster
Most Improved: Sidonie Deharveng
Coach’s Award/Rookie of the Year: Addie Lazarus
Coach’s Award/Positive Attitude: Elliot Eisenberg
Wrestling
All-Section: Tommy Iasiello
All-County: Tommy Iasiello, Jack Byers
All-League: Tommy Iasiello, Jack Byers, Matt Hill, Ryan Chase, Wade Massey
Boys Bowling (75-9)
Sectional Qualifiers: Ryan Cahaly, Reese Shelon
Girls Bowling (66-18)
League Champions
Cheerleading
Qualified for Nationals
WPDRCCA Section 1 Cheer Scholarship: Lily Kaiea
