Brian Nicholas ice hockey photo
All-State ice hockey player Brian Nicholas

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Boys Basketball (13-9)

All-Section: Asher Krohn

All-Conference: Asher Krohn

All-League: Asher Krohn

All-League Honorable Mention: Dylan Manin, Carlos Rodriguez

Girls Basketball (9-12)

League Champions

All-Section: Hannah Wasserman

All-League: Hannah Wasserman, Ivy Boockvar

All-League Honorable Mention: Zephyr Connolly, Isabelle Goldban

Gymnastics (1-3)

State Qualifier: Emma Greenberg

All-Section: Emma Greenberg

All-League: Adrianna Cha, Sophie Cha, Emma Greenberg, Claire Scarcella, Ana Salzinger

MVP: Emma Greenberg

Most Improved: Sydney Rossano

Sportsmanship Award: Emily Shawn

Girls Indoor Track

All-State: Diya Shadaksharappa

All-Section: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche

All-County: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche

All-League: Diya Shadaksharappa, Avery Bensche, Elizabeth Fine, Sophia Yazdi, Rachel Doherty, Maria Papazoglu, Alexandra Simon, Elizabeth Hurshman, Zoe Dicther, Natalyn Kapner, Deanna Matula-Osterman

Boys Indoor Track

All-League: James Bates, Leo Khang, Peter Troiano, Slate Cypcar, Mason Lau, Jackson Fielding

Ice Hockey (11-9)

Section 1 Division 1 Semifinalist

All-State: Brian Nicholas

All-Section: Brian Nicholas

All-Section Honorable Mention: Ian Silberstein

All-League: Brian Nicholas, Ian Silberstein

All-League Honorable Mention: Zev Glassman, Kyle Kahan, Freddy Kushnick, Max Siegel

Bruce Black Leadership Award: Brian Nicholas, Freddy Kushnick, Zev Glassman, Sam Horner

Peter Shaw Unsung Hero Award: Max Siegel

Most Improved: Ian Silberstein, Kyle Kahan

Team MVP: Brian Nicholas

Boys Swim/Dive (8-1)

Third place at sectionals and states, second at divisionals

All-Section/All-State: David Zoota Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Kevin Jiang, Bryan Manheimer

All-League: David Zoota, Drew Hill, Aidan Lee, Haochen Liu, Harrison Lambert, Bryan Manheimer, Kevin Jiang

Boys Ski (9-2)

Third at sectionals

All-Section Honorable Mention: Elliot Zhang

All-League: Elliot Zhang, Jeremy Mann, Zach Berman

Co-MVP: Elliot Zhang, Jeremy Mann

Most Improved: Jared Waldman

Coach’s Award/Rookie of the Year: Ellis Crane

Coach’s Award/Best Comeback: Kevin Anavil

Girls Ski (6-5)

All-League: Mackenzie Harpster, Ava Akbarian

MVP: Mackenzie Harpster

Most Improved: Sidonie Deharveng

Coach’s Award/Rookie of the Year: Addie Lazarus

Coach’s Award/Positive Attitude: Elliot Eisenberg

Wrestling

All-Section: Tommy Iasiello

All-County: Tommy Iasiello, Jack Byers

All-League: Tommy Iasiello, Jack Byers, Matt Hill, Ryan Chase, Wade Massey

Boys Bowling (75-9)

Sectional Qualifiers: Ryan Cahaly, Reese Shelon

Girls Bowling (66-18)

League Champions

Cheerleading

Qualified for Nationals

WPDRCCA Section 1 Cheer Scholarship: Lily Kaiea

