Boys Basketball
Coach: Joe Amelio (fourth season)
Last Season: 3-7
Key Returners: Dylan Manin (senior, guard); Hunter Miller (senior, forward), Asher Krohn (junior, guard/forward); A.J. Booth (sophomore, guard); Ethan Lowey (senior, forward).
Key Newcomer: Carlos Rodriguez (sophomore, guard).
Captains: Manin, Miller and Krohn.
Outlook: The 2020-21 season was anything but normal for Scarsdale’s boys basketball team. Scarsdale was stuck in quarantine for the majority of the already shortened season. Coming out of quarantine, the Raiders had to play a grueling seven games over eight days.
Following the unusual campaign, head coach Joe Amelio is excited to return to a sense of normalcy this season with a regular schedule returning along with the sectional playoffs.
“Normalcy has been a long time coming for the kids and the coaching staff,” Amelio said. “It has been great to get started and have a full preseason to prepare. I think our entire program is enjoying the moment and taking the necessary precautions to ensure we maintain our health and give the kids the best opportunity to compete at the highest level.”
The Raiders return plenty of experience, including two three-year varsity players in senior guard Dylan Manin and senior forward Hunter Miller.
“Dylan has developed into one of our better scorers and defenders,” Amelio said. “I’m looking for him to have a breakout senior season. Hunter is our enforcer on the inside.”
Junior guard/small forward Asher Krohn is Scarsdale’s leading returning scorer and has also developed into a team leader, Amelio said. Krohn is one of three team captains with Manin and Miller.
Sophomore A.J. Booth is another returner and is a “versatile defender and can knock down shots,” Amelio said.
“He works well in transition and will be one of our leaders on the defensive end,” the coach added.
Senior Ethan Lowey is an undersized forward but makes up for it with pride and hard work, according to Amelio. “His work ethic and ability to be a team-first player is second to none,” Amelio said.
A key newcomer that Amelio singled out is sophomore Carlos Rodriguez, who will play either point guard or shooting guard. Amelio said that Rodriguez can “flat-out score.”
“His ability to make plays for others will only make us a stronger offensive team,” the coach said. “Carlos has the ability to be one of our leading scorers and assist men all season long.”
The Raiders pride themselves on their defense.
“We have the ability to be very versatile and limit our opponents to one shot per possession,” Amelio said.
Scarsdale was scheduled to open the season against Hastings on Dec. 2 in the opening round of the Raiders’ Maroon and White Tournament. The championship game of the tournament is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with the consolation game at noon.
“Our goal this season, like any other season, is to compete at the highest level possible for a section championship,” said Amelio, whose squad competes in Class AA for the playoffs. “In order to do so, we must achieve smaller goals such as staying healthy, getting better each and every day, and first attaining the league championship to get a high seed for the section playoffs.”
Girls Basketball
Coach: Mike Blanco (11th season)
Last Season: 6-5
Key Returners: Moira Conlan (senior, forward); Isabelle Goldban (junior, forward/guard); Zephyr Connolly (sophomore, guard); Ivy Boockvar (sophomore, guard).
Key Newcomers: Chloe Paquin (freshman, forward/guard); Hannah Wesserman (freshman, center/forward); Lilly Tessler (freshman, guard).
Captains: Conlan, Ava Londa (senior), Maeve Jacobson (senior) and Dani Hoyt (senior).
Outlook: Coming off a 6-5 COVID shortened campaign where two of the Raiders’ losses were to powerhouse Ursuline, coach Mike Blanco is optimistic heading into a new season as his squad makes strides in the right direction.
“Our goal this season is to continue along the improvement from last year,” Blanco said. “We have a fairly young team when you consider our projected rotation.”
That rotation includes senior Moira Conlan, who brings experience at the forward position.
“She’s a tremendous rebounder and defender,” Blanco said. “She has increased range on her shot and has a good first step going towards the basket.”
Versatile junior Isabelle Goldban is primarily a forward but can also play guard for the Raiders.
“Isabelle is a player who can do anything and provides whatever we may need on any given day,” Blanco said. “She’s a steady player who can shoot, rebound, defend and pass.”
A pair of sophomore guards — Zephyr Connolly and Ivy Boockvar — return in the backcourt and bring similar skill sets to the table.
“Zephyr can play with or away from the ball,” Blanco said, “She is developing into a very good guard due to her hard work. She is quick and has no fear going to the basket, and combines that with a very good perimeter game.
“Ivy is very quick and is becoming more consistent with her perimeter shot. She is a very intelligent player and together with Zephyr they are a dynamic combination.”
Blanco said the team’s three freshman newcomers — Chloe Paquin, Hannah Wesserman and Lilly Tessler — have all adapted well to the varsity level. “We have a group of girls that are very smart and quick learners,” he added.
Blanco noted that the Raiders have strong team leadership with the four senior captains: Conlan, Ava Londa, Maeve Jacobson and Dani Hoyt. He believes the team’s strengths will be “our shooting with a good amount of quickness.”
Scarsdale was scheduled to start the season against Arlington in the opening round of the Raiders’ Maroon and White Tournament on Dec. 2. The championship and consolation games are slated for Saturday, Dec. 4, with the consolation game at 2 p.m. and championship at 6 p.m.
“We are excited to open up in our Maroon and White Tournament against a very strong Arlington team,” Blanco said.
Indoor Track & Field
Coach: Vinny Modafferi (first season as head coach)
Key Returners (boys): Jeremy Sobel (senior, sprints); Kenneth Aldridge (senior, sprints); Toby Khang (junior, sprints); Peter Troiano (senior, multiple events); Ben Sommer (senior, distance).
Key Returners (girls): Ari Sobel (sophomore, sprints); Deanna Matula-Osterman (sophomore, sprints); Rachel Doherty (senior, sprints); Sophia Yazdi (senior, sprints/middle distance); Elizabeth Fine (senior, sprints/hurdles); Lizzie Hurshman (senior, distance); Natalyn Kapner (senior, distance); Eliana Zitrin (senior, distance); Diya Shadaksharappa (senior, jumps); Avery Bensche (senior, jumps); Alexandra Simon (senior, distance/pole vault).
Key Newcomers (boys): Leo Khang (freshman, sprints); Logan Lim (freshman, distance).
Key Newcomer (girls): Zoe Dichter (freshman, distance).
Outlook: After serving as an assistant for seven years under legendary coach Rich Clark, Vinny Modafferi is now the head coach of the track and field team at Scarsdale. Modafferi, who also took over for the retired Clark in cross-country, is ready to get started after COVID limited indoor track to primarily dual meets last season.
“Our kids are excited to have competitive meets to look forward to,” Modafferi said. “They want to showcase the hard work they have been putting in since COVID started.”
Modafferi said the girls team will be a balanced unit with the talent spread out in many events. The boys squad is strong in the track events, specifically the sprinting and middle distance.
The first-year head coach has clear goals lined out for the Raiders.
“Our goal is for all of our student-athletes to push themselves beyond what they thought was possible to achieve their personal goals and our team goals,” Modafferi said. “We also want to establish a peaceful and supportive environment for all student-athletes, to be competitive as a team at the league championships and to have as many student-athletes qualify for the county and section meet as possible.”
Modafferi is excited about the addition of assistant coach Carlos Bedoya.
“He’s a history teacher at the high school that has been eager to join our team for some time now,” Modafferi said. “He possesses a wealth of experience after completing an impressive high school career at Stepinac and a college career at Villanova. He has already made a significant impact on our team and we are very lucky to have him.”
Scarsdale opens up the season at the Kick Off Meet at the Armory Track and Field Center in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 6.
Wrestling
Coach: Jeremy Szerlip (fifth season)
Last Season: 0-1
Key Returners: Thomas Kuo (senior, 118 pounds); Wade Massey (junior, 126); Campbell Killian (junior, 138); Jack Byers (senior, 145); Ryan Chase (junior, 215).
Key Newcomers: Tommy Iasiello (freshman, 118); Steven Hill (sophomore, 145); Mason Crane (freshman, 132).
Captains: Kuo, Byers, Michael Mancusi (senior) and Glenn Smith (senior).
Outlook: It was a strange season for Scarsdale’s wrestling squad last winter as the Raiders were only cleared to wrestle one match — and it was outdoors — due to COVID. Scarsdale lost that match to Mahopac but coach Jeremy Szerlip was still happy they were able to get one final match for their seniors.
Things are somewhat back to normal this season with a regular schedule returning and a postseason. The wrestlers still have to wear masks but Szerlip said the team and coaches are “excited for some wrestling.”
And the goal, like all teams, is to win.
“We want to win matches,” Szerlip said. “If we can get some experience, keep everyone healthy and at the right weight, we hope to have some big wins.”
He continued, “We have a bunch of seniors but the majority of our team are freshmen and sophomores. We are going to get everyone lots of matches this year so that our young guys come back next year with a lot of experience.”
Senior captain Thomas Kuo will wrestle at 118 pounds and brings a wealth of experience to the table. “He will help guide this team that has a lot of young athletes,” Szerlip said.
Junior Wade Massey, a 126-pounder, is one of the Raiders’ scrappiest wrestlers. “I expect to see him win lots of matches this season,” Szerlip said.
Campbell Killian, a junior, comes in much lighter this season and will wrestle at 138. “He’s a very tough wrestler,” Szerlip said. “He could surprise some kids.”
Jack Byers is one of the best athletes on the team at 145 and Szerlip expects a deep postseason run from Ryan Chase at 215. “He spent the offseason in the weight room and that should pay dividends,” the coach said of Chase.
Freshman newcomer Tommy Iasiello has the best technique on the team according to Szerlip. He will grapple at 118 pounds. Sophomore Steven Hill “has put in a solid offseason” and Szerlip expects him to pile up wins at 145. Freshman 132-pounder Mason Crane is a “tough kid” and is “not going to back down from anyone,” Szerlip said. “With his pace and attitude, he could get a bunch of wins this year,” the coach added.
The Raiders were scheduled to open the season with a dual meet against visiting Irvington on Dec. 1.
Gymnastics
Coach: Jennifer Roane (23rd season)
Last Season: 2-4
Key Returners: Ana Salzinger (senior); Claire Scarcella (senior); Moa Kulle (senior); Adriana Cha (junior); Daphne Boockvar (junior); Ali Schwartz (junior); Hallie Scholl (junior); Emily Shawn (senior); Paulina Noulas (senior).
Key Newcomers: Sophia Cha (freshman); Avery Dickstein (freshman); Abby Fisher (senior); Emma Greenberg (freshman); Emma Lawrence (junior); Sydney Rossano (junior).
Captains: Scarcella and Schwartz.
Outlook: Veteran coach Jennifer Roane likes the deep roster the Scarsdale gymnastics team possesses this season.
“We have depth in each of the four competition areas: floor, vault, beam and bars,” Roane said.
The Raiders open the campaign on Dec. 10 against host Brewster in a league meet at B&C Gymnastics.
“Our goal this season is to be league champions,” said Roane, whose squad competes in a league with Brewster, Wappingers, Lakeland/Panas, Mahopac, Somers and Clarkstown.
