Sc boys final Lorenzo Galeano.jpg
Lorenzo Galeano

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

After losing in the Section 1 finals last fall, the Scarsdale field hockey and boys soccer teams went back to the finals and won. It was the first title for field hockey since 2016, the first for boys soccer since 2010.

Field hockey avenged a 2-0 loss last fall against Mamaroneck and had a dramatic comeback win in overtime. After going down 1-0 and 2-1, senior Maddie Greco responded each time with the tying goal and then added a third in overtime for the dramatic 3-2 win.

Sc FH plaque 1.jpg
Captains Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello, MaryJane Callahan and Mackenzie Mauro.

