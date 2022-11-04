After losing in the Section 1 finals last fall, the Scarsdale field hockey and boys soccer teams went back to the finals and won. It was the first title for field hockey since 2016, the first for boys soccer since 2010.
Field hockey avenged a 2-0 loss last fall against Mamaroneck and had a dramatic comeback win in overtime. After going down 1-0 and 2-1, senior Maddie Greco responded each time with the tying goal and then added a third in overtime for the dramatic 3-2 win.
This was the field hockey team’s sixth Section 1 title (1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2016). Scarsdale’s lone team sport state title in any sport came from field hockey in 1996.
The Raiders will begin the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mahopac High School at 10 a.m.
Boys soccer, which lost 1-0 to Mamaroneck last fall, beat New Rochelle 1-0 this year on a goal by sophomore Lorenzo Galeano, in addition to plenty of clutch defense, highlighted by a punch save by Lucas Kantor on a close-up shot with a few minutes left in the game to avoid overtime.
The Raiders have won Section 1 titles in 1976, 2007 (they were co-champs and lost on penalty kicks for the right to go to states) and 2010.
States begin for boys soccer on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Yorktown High School at 11:30 a.m.
Also in the Section 1 finals was the girls soccer team, which lost 3-0 to dynasty Arlington. It was the first time the Raiders were in the finals since the spring of 2005 and had not been in the finals since all of Section 1 soccer moved to the fall that same year.
The boys volleyball team is looking to win its second Section 1 Division I title and head to states for the first time as in 2020-21 fall 2 season there were no states due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raiders hosted the semifinals Thursday, Nov. 3, with the finals Saturday, Nov. 5, at Clarkstown North at 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball beat Port Chester 3-0 and Mahopac 3-1 and played in its first semifinals since 2018 against rival North Rockland on Thursday, Nov. 3. The finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mahopac High School at 7 p.m.
The Scarsdale girls cross-country team took second at the Westchester County Championships on Saturday — their best finish ever — and have their sights set on the Section 1 Class A title on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bowdoin.
As previously reported, the Scarsdale girls tennis team repeated at Section 1 Division I champions and won their first two rounds in the state tournament. The defending state champs head back to the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center Friday, Nov. 4, for the final four. Semifinals are 11 a.m., finals at 4 p.m.
Edgemont girls soccer had a hugely historic season with an 11-3 regular season record, their first league title ever, three playoff wins and their first trip to the Section 1 title game since soccer moved to the fall. The Panthers fell 3-1 to Irvington in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.