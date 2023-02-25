Elliott Zhang SHS ski photo

Scarsdale junior Elliott Zhang qualified for states with a strong day at Hunter.

 Gregory Kaplowitz Photo

With two years of high school skiing under his belt, Elliott Zhang returned for his junior year at Scarsdale at his best. His best led him to taking the eighth spot of 11 for the New York State team from Section 1.

“I was on the slalom course as an assistant ref, so what I saw of his skiing was that everything came together from all of his hard work,” coach Pat Liu said. “That kid has not only been practicing with us, but practicing at Thunder Ridge with his team on the weekends, during the week. He even attends extra practices and he’ll practice with other teams up there. He’s really put in the time and he absolutely deserves to go.”

SHS ski box 2-24 issue

