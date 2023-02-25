With two years of high school skiing under his belt, Elliott Zhang returned for his junior year at Scarsdale at his best. His best led him to taking the eighth spot of 11 for the New York State team from Section 1.
“I was on the slalom course as an assistant ref, so what I saw of his skiing was that everything came together from all of his hard work,” coach Pat Liu said. “That kid has not only been practicing with us, but practicing at Thunder Ridge with his team on the weekends, during the week. He even attends extra practices and he’ll practice with other teams up there. He’s really put in the time and he absolutely deserves to go.”
As a freshman, Liu saw Zhang having a hard time finishing courses and finishing his turns. While he made “a big improvement” as a sophomore, the improvement from last year to this year “has been pretty remarkable.”
“He consistently finished in his league races top five and took second once,” Liu said. “He had one rough night where he DNFed both runs, but that happens.”
Zhang qualified for states on his strong best slalom plus best giant slalom time of 73.87, which was seventh in the section. He was sixth in the skimeister at 148.30 based on all four runs combined.
Zhang was 1 of 9 Raiders to qualify for sectionals along with Ellis Crane, Will Cavalier, Oliver Kaiden, Cameron Roberts and Luke Williams for the boys and Ava Akbarian, Addie Lazarus and Sidonie Deharveng for the girls. The good news is that Akbarian is the lone senior among the bunch, so next year the Raiders hope to improve on the boys’ fifth-place finish and the girls ninth-place next year.
Caterina DeCataldo and Natalie Beldner were the first and second girls’ alternates, while Alex Akbaraian was the boys’ second alternate.
The Raiders will graduate other varsity seniors in Julia Assa, Ava Gorelick, Sarah Gorelick, Hana Pitchon and Jared Waldman.
“Towards the end of the season there was so much improvement from the girls and boys on the varsity team,” Liu said. “It’s just unfortunate that only the first meeting against a team that counts for your sectional championship points rather than your best because our kids improved every time they trained and raced.”
The entire ski regular season was compressed from Jan. 27 through Feb. 9, a short period with two autoqualifiers and three league races for Scarsdale.
“For my varsity kids it was fine, but again the JV and devo programs were left in the lurch by Thunder Ridge because they did not provide any training or races for them,” Liu said. “Now that’s a joint decision with the Section 1 Committee, but the Section 1 Committee basically blames the mountain. Who knows who is actually making those decisions, but we’ve now had years of not having JV and devo races and training.”’
What Liu has done is provide weekend trips to accommodating mountains like Hunter, Southington and Bosquet to get his skiers time training and doing time trials.
“I was very pleased with the development of our team, both boys and girls, and particularly because a lot of the kids started clearing gates for the first time this year,” Liu said. “I just feel like they’re somewhat of a young team and they’re gaining experience on how to clear gates in slalom and what was really cool this year is that the last weekend in time trials at Bosquet I did giant slalom with them for the first time.
“Everybody who went had never seen it before because we don’t race that. It’s fun and anybody can do it since you don’t need special equipment. Although it’s easier to learn, it’s very, very difficult to master. GS is one of the most technical of the disciplines because skiing-wise your technique has to be really good to do well.”
Only a handful of Scarsdale’s skiers have mountain team experience, so high school is where they learn to race.
“A lot of the kids coming up through the ranks were recreational skiers who learned how to race, so that was really cool,” Liu said. “Ellis Crane is a kid who really improved from last year to this year. Cameron Roberts, Luke Williams, Jared Waldman, these are all kids who ended up doing pretty well considering that their first time they learned racing was with the high school ski team.”
Raiders roundup
In the regular season, Scarsdale had two Section 1 autoqualifiers and three leagues races. The final two league races took place Feb. 7 and 9 at Thunder Ridge.
North Salem/John Jay/Somers won the boys race on Feb. 7 with 154.54, followed by Yorktown 168.33, Fox Lane 173.85, Scarsdale 188.86, Byram Hills/Briarcliff 195.02, Hen Hud 4,037.00, Croton 4,049.62, Sleepy Hollow 4,049.84, Lakeland 4,995.95
Crane led Scarsdale in 35.09, taking 16th place. Cavalier placed 19th in 36.62, Roberts 24th in 38.83, Kaiden 25th in 38.92, Akbarian 27th in 39.40, Williams 32nd in 41.07, Waldman 37th in 43.24, Aaron Kahn 41st in 44.16, Chase Geringer 43rd in 46.06. Zhang did not finish either of his runs.
For the girls, North Salem/John Jay/Somers led at 134.06, Hen Hud 144.46, Scarsdale 157.26, Fox Lane 158.78, Yorktown 163.80, Sleepy Hollow 164.34, Byram Hills/Briarcliff 2,098.11, Croton 3,063.75, Lakeland 4,027.07
Akbarian placed eighth in 25.66, DeHarveng 21st in 30.76, DeCataldo 26th in 33.05, Beldner 27th in 33.80, Aubrey Kaplan 29th in 33.99, Lazarus 30th in 34.14, Kay Fitzgerald 31st in 34.16, Pitchon 32nd in 34.31, Sarah Gorelick 39th in 36.91, Ava Gorelick 40th in 36.92.
In the final meet on Feb. 9, the North Salem/John Jay/Somers boys won with 142.08. Yorktown scored 149.28, Byram Hills/Briarcliff 162.87, Scarsdale 166.27, Fox Lane 174.15, Lakeland 4,9995.95, Hen Hud 4,9995.95.
Zhang was runner-up to NS/JJ/S Chris Marchini 27.81-27.95. Williams placed 20th in 33.36, Akbarian 24th in 33.67, Kaiden 28th in 34.80, Kahn 30th in 36.49, Waldman 31st in 36.91, Toby White 35th in 38.05, Zach Lebel 39th in 39.30, Charlie Kinoshita 43rd in 43.44. Crane did not finish his runs.
North Salem/John Jay/Somers won the girls race at 131.74, Fox Lane was next at 147.33, then Scarsdale 149.07, Yorktown 156.57, Byram Hills/Briarcliff 184.47, Lakeland 4.027.72, Hen Hud 4,999.95.
Akbarian was fourth in 25.69, DeHarveng 13th in 29.70, DeCataldo 14th in 30.45, Fitzgerald 18th in 31.53, Beldner 19th in 31.70, Kaplan 20th in 31.90, Lazarus 21st in 32.40, Pitchon 24th in 32.85, Assa 32nd in 38.04. Lia Slater did not finish her runs.
