The veterans are dominating the top spots for the Scarsdale boys and girls ski teams.
The boys have returning skiers senior Jeremy Mann, sophomore Elliot Zhang, junior Zach Berman and senior James Fitzgerald as “the core of the boys varsity,” according to coach Pat Liu, and they’re not only competing against the competition, but among themselves during meets.
“There’s a really cute picture on our Instagram page of Elliot, Jeremy and Zach sitting on the chair going up the triple and they’ve got their arms around each other,” Liu said. “It’s so cool how tight they are. They’re just great role models for the rest of the team. Nothing can substitute leadership at the top and how they demonstrate what to do. They teach all the other kids how to race. They give them a visual model, but more importantly they, I feel, they show the kids how to support each other and be a real community.”
To that group the Raiders have added junior Jared Waldman, senior Ian Slater and sophomore Cameron Roberts from junior varsity last year, with newcomers Luke Williams and Will Cavalier, both sophomores, and Alex Akbarian, a freshman, stepping up, too.
The girls return seniors Mackenzie Harpster and Wilma Qvist and juniors Ava Akbarian and Hana Pitchon, with Liu referring to that group as “tried and true.” Thus far, however, Harpster has established herself as the team’s No. 1 after taking last year off.
“What’s really nice is Mackenzie, Wilma, Ava and Hana really, and during COVID, have that sense of community, which is so important because the masks, you can’t see their faces, but when they’re skiing you don’t have to wear a mask,” Liu said. “This year in school it’s 3 feet, last year it was 6. Skiing is the best part of life at this point.”
To that mix he’s added sophomore Kay Fitzgerald, senior Maya Silverstein, sophomore Sidonie Deharveng, sophomore Natalie Beldner, all of whom raced varsity last year. Key newcomers are freshman Addie Lazarus, who has never raced before and is “already” clearing gates. Junior Ava Gorelick, freshman Aubrey Kaplan and freshman Audrey Froomberg have also gotten into the action. “It’s nice seeing these girls coming up to varsity and immediately making an impact,” Liu said.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, North Salem dominated the boys race with the top five skiers at 139.95 seconds. Scarsdale was the runner-up in 156.87, but defeated Fox Lane (174.23), Briarcliff (199.81) and Hen Hud, which had only two skiers.
Oskar Lombardi led the pack with a best run of 26.72 seconds. Zhang was the runner-up at 37.33. Mann was eighth in 29.14, Berman 10th in 29.75, Fitzgerald 15th in 34.92, Cavalier 17th in 35.73. The next group was packed between 22nd and 26th places: Slater (39.21), Williams (40.09), Brandon D’Agostino (40.68), Dean Witham (40.74) and Roberts (40.90).
The girls took third behind North Salem (127.21) and Fox Lane (142.91) with a score of 145.14, topping Briarcliff (168.68) and Hen Hud, which had four skiers.
Briarcliff’s Kate Kaplan won in 21.85. Scarsdale’s top finisher was Harpster, who placed ninth in 25.37. Qvist took 15th in 28.01, while Lazarus (30.16), Fitzgerald (30.34) and Pitchon (31.26) went back-to-back-to-back in 20th through 22nd. Taking 24th through 26th places were Deharveng (33.16), Beldner (33.70) and Kaplan (34.48). Silverstein placed 29th in 35.48, Akbarian 33rd in 38.98.
On Feb. 1, the North Salem/JJ/Somers boys won with 139.68, followed by Scarsdale at 159.14, Briarcliff 186.57, Croton 189.35. Hen Hud had two skiers. North Salem took the top three spots. Mann was fourth in 28.93, Berman ninth in 30.19, Zhang 10th in 30.35, Fitzgerald 15th in 34.47, Cavalier 16th in 35.20, Slater 22nd in 38.08, Williams 23rd in 39.43, Robert 24th in 39.82, Jared Waldman 28th in 40.71, Akbarian 32nd in 42.72.
On the girls side, North Salem won in 130.45, Scarsdale was second in 141.22, then Briarcliff in 145.32. Croton had four skiers, Hen Hud two. Harpster eighth in 25.81, Akbarian 14th in 27.35, Wilma Qvist 16th in 27.87, Lazarus 18th in 29.90, Fitzgerald 19th in 30.29, Kaplan 23rd in 33.29, Gorelick 24th in 34.23, Beldner 26th in 34.83, Silverstein 29th in 35.95, Froomberg 30th in 36.63.
While Liu is thrilled with the performances by his team, he’s not too happy with some of the changes happening this season, including Scarsdale’s Northern League A — which he feels has “the most competitive schools in the section” — getting only 12 sectional sports for the girls and 12 for the boys. Though the other two leagues are bigger, he doesn’t believe the depth is there to warrant 22 slots each.
“All of my kids understand the unfairness of this,” Liu said. “We have the most competitive league with the least number of spots. Truthfully it’s wrong.”
Also several weeks into the season Thunder Ridge announced there would be no junior varsity or developmental races. What Liu did was to take his team elsewhere this season to ski. He felt bad enough last winter when COVID-19 was a bigger factor and he had to “abandon” his skiers. He wasn’t about to do it again to this year’s 27 JV and devo skiers.
“I’m not going to leave them behind and cancel their program, so I worked really hard this season to visit Mohawk, Mount Southington, Catamount and Hunter so that my JV and devos can have practice with gates,” Liu said. “I have to look to the future. I can’t abandon them like we had to last year. I wanted to provide them some type of season, even if they’re not going to race. We make our own races. It’s all about giving the kids a good experience, as close to normal an experience.”
