Hayden Claussen doesn’t remember the early days of his skiing career — he was on skis so young that it’s just always been part of his life.
The first memory that sticks out for the Scarsdale High School junior goes back about a decade ago when he was on the developmental team — young racer in training — at Thunder Ridge Mountain. Claussen was going down the Santa Fe trail with Coach Ashley, who had just taught the team how to tuck.
“I was going faster than I had before that point and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is kind of cool,’” Claussen said. “Then at the bottom I showed the form she taught us to my dad and he was like, ‘That’s not how you’re supposed to do it, but you’ve got the right idea.’ It was a magical feeling.”
It’s important to note that Dad, Pat Liu, is also Coach going back to the family’s days at Thunder Ridge, then at Catamount, then again at the high school level back at Thunder Ridge.
From there in those early days it was drilling at Thunder Ridge. “It was all to work on carving and being able to make a nice arc and pressuring the outside ski,” Claussen said. “That’s really where it started.”
Making the switch to Catamount after a dreadful local winter about six years ago was also pivotal in Claussen’s development. He still skis with most of the kids he met that winter. “I’m still with them, I see them every weekend,” Claussen said. “It’s the highlight of my week every week during the winter.”
While Claussen has made great strides over the years, the last two in particular have seen him make his biggest gains, which led him close to qualifying for high school states last year and to actually qualifying this winter. Claussen competed in the New York State Championships at Bristol Mountain Feb. 24-25 and was in the top third of the state for his slalom and top half for his giant slalom runs.
“It was a big improvement and I felt like this season, especially after last summer when I went to Mount Hood and trained there for two weeks, I felt like my technique has gotten so much better,” Claussen said. “I’ve gone from a mediocre, OKish level to a similar form to the people at the top who actually made it to high school Easterns and who would go to nationals. I’m only just now starting to get to that level, but it feels like it’s all coming together.”
Liu said Claussen’s revelation on skis has “probably been a couple of years in the making.” Claussen had spent plenty of time at the end of the pack and then the middle of the pack at Catamount, though he’s always been one of the better skiers at the high school level.
“His first breakthrough was from Mount Hood, but it’s not just from Mount Hood,” Liu said. “It’s from all those years of different conditions, being in the back, the races where he’s dealing with ruts or ice or chatter. Then all those hours of constant training, trying to improve technique, sometimes you go through the hours of training and progress comes in spurts. There’s someplace that it clicks.
“This is the year a lot of things came together where he’s clearing efficiently, but carving cleanly. Or he just discovered this past holiday race camp at Catamount what early pressure means in the turn and how that translates into a faster, more efficient time or a better carve, loss of skidding at the end of the turn. It’s something he’s been working on.”
There are things his dad has told him over the years that Claussen didn’t grasp until someone else explained it. That’s common, according to Liu.
“I would definitely say he did some self-discovery over the summer,” Liu said. “It was some from the coaches, but really it was actually from his peers. They teach each other… The more coaches or sources or voices a racer hears from the better it is. You never know when they’ll hang onto something and make a change.”
Even the weekend prior to states, Claussen had another aha! moment when chatting with a friend from Catamount.
“He was telling me about how the transition of my turn where after you complete the last third of the turn your skis sort of bounce up and give you speed, there’s a certain way to manipulate that bounce that you get in order to get the fastest transition in between the turns,” Claussen said. “If you do that consistently it’s just a different feeling, even though you’re skiing virtually the same way in the same course. I only just started learning how to ski slalom fast and it was scary.”
The scary part is the amount of additional speed that has to become Claussen’s “new normal.”
“It’s interesting to hear him say that, because Hayden just naturally has amazingly quick feet already,” Liu said. “So Coach Jess [Anthony] and I always talk about his technique and that he has some of the quickest feet we’ve ever seen. For him to harness it to make it feel that much faster to him is a big deal. Every one-tenth of a second you can shave off a turn you’re talking four seconds off a race.”
Claussen still gets nervous before every race, though not as nervous as some of his peers get to the point where they are having breakdowns and vomiting pre-race.
“I felt nervous because I was getting good this season, but I wasn’t sure if I was good enough to make it to Easterns,” he said of states. “I know I’m only a junior and I made it to states, which people are saying is a really incredible thing, but there’s always the next step.”
As his skiers get older and more advanced, Liu gives them more responsibility when it comes to their equipment, course inspection and making it on time for their runs. That independence allows the skiers to not only rely more on themselves, but on each other, too, before he adds anything they might have missed.
Liu also doesn’t like to give too much extra information or make major suggestions right before a race.
“Eighty percent of the run is just confidence, that they know they put in the work, that they’re ready, that their edges are sharp and they’re ready to rip it,” Liu said. “Once they get that in their head they put their best foot forward. You can’t be negative before their run because you just put a lot of doubt in their heads. In fact, you say, ‘Have fun.’”
For USSA skiing, Claussen made the u-19 Eastern Championships, which are at Gore Mountain later this month.
Claussen hopes to be closer to the top of the state next year and qualify for Easterns in his final shot as a high schooler.
“I have been improving a lot, but I can’t stop and say that I’ve done enough,” he said. “Next year I have to keep pushing harder and harder every time and really work on understanding what the form is and doing everything I can do to get faster,” turning to his dad and saying, “to make you more proud.”
Blown away, Dad responded: “I’m proud of you either way, Hayden.”
One of the keys for Claussen next year will be to get in more GS training. It’s something the high school teams never focused on in the regular season until recently, but the limited runs and training just aren’t enough. “I’m not sure how to balance that because during the high school season I train slalom several times a week,” Claussen said. “It’s hard to keep up with it.”
Claussen believes he and his brother, Harry Liu, who was a state alternate as a senior last year, had the right mix of recreational and competitive skiing growing up. The family has been to several mountains around the country to expand their horizons, and come away with something special from each trip.
“The feeling of being able to be on skis comfortable is like an extension of your feet,” Claussen said. “It’s like second nature. The recreational part is also leading into the training. You just need to be comfortable.”
Having seen the hard work, hours, positive attitude and intense work ethic his son has put in to improve his speed and technique, Coach/Dad Liu isn’t always able to separate his roles when it comes to his son. He normally can’t attend states because of work, but with his son competing he took time off and made the trek to be there as a dad. Of course he ended up helping out, but that’s just his nature.
“As a coach I appreciate it, but as a dad I’m proud that he’s reaping the rewards for it,” Liu said. “There’s nothing better than to see your son put in the work and then succeed from it. This has been just an amazing year for me to watch as his dad.”
