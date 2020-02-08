Though it was a jam-packed season over the last few weeks, the Scarsdale skiers were given eight chances to compete between giant slalom races, slalom and league races. Following the final Southern League A race Monday and the final League B race Tuesday, the Raiders finally had their list of 10 sectional qualifiers, a tremendous showing for Scarsdale.
The girls have six qualifiers in Caroline Cavalier, Brooke Paykin, Pippi Seider, Leela Chari, Wilma Qvist and Ava Akbarian, with Mackenzie Harpster the third alternate. For the boys, Hayden Claussen, Jeremy Mann, Zach Berman and Thomas Zosin qualified, with Jackson Dean the first alternate. Paykin, Seider, Chari, Claussen and Mann had qualified last year.
Claussen, Mann, Cavalier, Paykin and Seider all qualified automatically at the slalom sectional qualifiers held this season. The others qualified based on points earned during league races.
Last year the boys qualified six, the girls four, so there was a flip-flop this year.
“We’re going to have some great representation from the girls,” coach Pat Liu said. “It’s been awesome. The girls, what an awesome team. It’s like the boys team from last year was stacked and now it’s the girls turn. It always goes in waves.”
Added assistant coach Jessica Anthony, “We worked them so hard this year.”
One of the big boosts for Scarsdale — and their competition — is having tougher courses at Thunder Ridge this season.
“What’s been helpful is that Cooper, the course setter, has been great at taking direction and advice, so he’s been progressively making the courses harder, more difficult, more challenging, but at an appropriate level for these kids,” Liu said. “I think the girls have responded to that. I’ve been really pleased with how they are racing.”
Consistency has been key for the skiers.
“All the boys have been skiing much more consistently, especially some of our newcomers like Thomas Zosin,” Liu said. “T.J. DesChamps and Rishabh Gharekhan have been skiing more consistently. The girls, too, have really been starting to step up. They really have more confidence on the course. They improved so much to get to that point. There was a lot of movement for the girls. For the boys it was always the same order mostly. They’re starting to settle down and see what they can do.”
The final league race of the season Tuesday was a momentous one for Claussen, who ended his junior season taking first place.
When asked the significance of the achievement, coach/dad Liu said, “As a coach or as a dad? Because they’re both amazing. And he’s put in so much hard work this season and that started last season. He’s been working all the time, but things have been clicking from the end of last season into this season. He’s been slowly building up his confidence and his ability to deal with the course. He’s just killing it.”
Claussen will be a contender to qualify for the New York State Championships at Bristol Mountain Feb. 24-25.
Sectionals will be held Monday at Hunter Mountain. Last year the Raiders had three state qualifiers who have all graduated: Connie Ferragu, Jared Blinken and John Lloyd. Harry Liu, another then-senior, was the first alternate for the boys.
Liu has enjoyed rebuilding the competitive nature of the program with assistants Anthony, a 1994 Scarsdale grad, and Chris Salibello.
“I’m so thankful I have these coaches,” Liu said. “Jessica and Chris have been amazing coaches. She’s got great movement analysis, she’s a great clinician and she’s an excellent coach. We are lucky to have her. Chris has been so dependable and he’s been able to get us up here at an early time. We used to always be the last ones. The kids all rely on him and he has a USSA background, too.”
