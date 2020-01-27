Any time you have three ski races in the first half of January you’re happy. And to get positive results is even better.
The Scarsdale ski team has seen action for a giant slalom race, a league race and a slalom sectional qualifier.
“It’s given me a pretty good sample,” coach Pat Liu said.
North Salem dominated the girls league race, winning 126.88-143.07. Scarsdale edged Croton for second place.
“They have some really great racers,” Liu said. “We’re going to have a good season, though, and we did beat Croton by less than a second.”
The girls have a veteran team with returning skiers like Caroline Cavalier, Brooke Paykin, Pippi Seider, Leela Chari, Jane Schmelkin, Mackenzie Harpster and Ahri Choe. Chari, Paykin and Seider are seniors. The key loss was state qualifier Connie Ferragu.
“Having such a veteran girls team this season is an asset in many ways,” Seider said. “Many of us have been skiing together for three to four years now and that has enabled us to build a really positive team culture, as well as learn how to help each other perform at our bests.
“As leaders on the team now, we are working on building a support network for the younger girls, and I think we’ve really clicked as a team this year. I think that the experience level of the girls on the team will allow us to continue being competitive, and I’m hopeful that we can be second as a team at sectionals after placing third last year.”
Sophomore Wilma Qvist and freshman Ava Akbarian are key additions to the team.
“Wilma Qvist, I think she’s from Sweden, but she hasn’t raced since she was a little kid,” Liu said. “The veterans are kind of showing her the ropes on how things are run here in Section 1 and New York and in the U.S. Ava Akbarian, although she is a rookie and a ninth-grader, she races for the Thunder Ridge team. She has some promising technique.”
Liu added, “Ahri Choe is homegrown and she is definitely a real coachable kid and she’s improved a lot since last year.”
Between the veterans and the newcomers, the Raiders have a strong chance at a large postseason contingent.
“Maybe seven girls can make sectionals and that’s a pretty high watermark for them,” Liu said. “I don’t think I’ve had that strong of a team since 2005 or 2006 when we won the league. We’re not going to beat North Salem this year, but it’s still a really deep team for sure.”
Seider and her fellow captains have already started to show their leadership by identifying what the team needs to work on to improve in the second half of the season.
“Something I think we need to work on as a team is skiing clean,” Seider said. “At the race at Thunder Ridge, of our first three girls, we had two who had to hike and one DNF. While it’s important to ski aggressively, we need to focus on putting in solid first runs, so that we can really go for it second run.”
The boys were missing T.J. DesChamps and Rishabh Gharekhan for their first league meet, where they finished second to North Salem, by 2.04 seconds. Scarsdale narrowly topped Fox Lane by less than half a second.
“Looking at our first league race I saw we’re pretty strong with the boys in our league,” Liu said. “We came in second to North Salem without two of our stronger racers. With those two racers we may or may not have won, but I look forward to another league race with them.”
The boys were hit by graduation, losing state qualifiers Jared Blinken and John Lloyd and their No. 3 Harry Liu, but skiers like junior Thomas Zosin and freshman Zach Berman have already established themselves as strong new racers. “It’s a building year for the boys for sure, but I thought they performed very well,” Liu said.
Junior Hayden Claussen and sophomore Jeremy Mann, both sectionals qualifiers last year, are Scarsdale’s top two coming into the season, having helped the boys to a runner-up finish last winter.
“They need to put in good runs and their goal is to put in two good runs because looking toward sectionals and maybe beyond they need that,” Liu said. “Hayden got second in the league race for slalom and fifth for GS, so he could make states. That gives me hope he has a good chance this year.”
So far, Scarsdale has Claussen, Mann and Cavalier qualified for sectionals, but a host of others were in the top 40, so they will contend for spots going forward.
“There’s 38 spots and we have a slew of kids who if they continue like this have a shot at sectionals,” Liu said. “The boys, we could have five or six, the girls maybe seven.”
There will be one more slalom qualifying event, again with anyone in the top 19 automatically making sectionals. The remaining 19 or fewer spots will be filled out based on league race points.
“I think we’re going to get four league races this year and other years we’ve had worse,” Liu said. “I think if we get in four races it will be best two meets for your points.”
Liu is joined by second-year coaches Jessica Anthony, a 1994 Scarsdale graduate, and Chris Salibello. Last year, Salibello did dryland with the team, but due to a ski accident was out of commission for the snow season. He won’t be on snow this season, but is able to perform several key duties.
“He’s with us at bottom of the hill and does coaching technique and a lot of organizing and helps with JV races,” Liu said. “He’s an active coach.”
Anthony now knows the coaching ropes of high school skiing and is able to have more of an impact this year.
“She’s a great coach and she’s got a great eye for analysis,” Liu said. “She definitely now knows how the team is run, so she’s a positive contributor to coaching the team.”
With the cold finally here, the skiers are just hoping for more winter weather.
“We’re just excited that we’re finally getting some weather turning,” Liu said. “We were very lucky to get that first race in for the league and we barely got the Catamount time trials in because the conditions were pretty bad, but we did get it in and it was a successful night. We are looking forward to more snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.