Scarsdale ski seniors Mackenzie Harpster and Jeremy Mann got to go out on a high note this winter. Harpster qualified for sectionals for the first time and Mann continued to climb the ranks within the section in his fourth and final championship race.
Mann completed both of his slalom runs and 1 of 2 giant slalom runs at Hunter Mountain on Feb. 16. In the slalom standings he was 19th in best slalom and 15th in combined slalom, while taking 22nd in combined best slalom+GS.
“Freshman year I was towards the bottom, I think 40th in sectionals, and then this year I was 15th,” Mann said. “It was an upward improvement. Coach Pat [Liu] really helped me a lot with that, Coach Jess [Anthony] as well. It’s definitely something I’ve worked very hard at and it’s rewarding when you get to see that progress over a long period of time.”
Calling sectionals “a celebration of how well you’ve done,” Mann said it’s a great day-long experience. Especially the last two seasons since GS hasn’t been a focus for most teams during regular with more limited mountain time, that’s also a fun aspect of the day.
Mann started skiing for a mountain program when he was 6, but stopped when he joined the high school team. As competitive as the high school team is, Mann has most enjoyed the relationships he’s built over the years with his teammates of all ages.
“It’s a lot more about the friends you make on the team,” he said. “Some of my closest friends come from skiing, high school skiing, kids from different grades. I’m friends with a lot of the kids who graduated last year from the ski team as I have a lot of junior and sophomore friends now who I met through the ski team.”
Mann plans to continue skiing in college either with a club team or recreationally, but he knew sectionals could be the final official race of his career and took full advantage of the opportunity. He was 1 of 3 Scarsdale boys to qualify for sectionals with junior Zach Berman and sophomore Elliot Zhang. They finished third overall in the team event, which took into account the top three best slalom runs from three skiers.
“Jeremy, Elliot and Zach were just a very tight group there and just as teammates they really supported each other,” coach Pat Liu said.
Zhang led the way for Scarsdale in 35.60 in his best slalom run, which was 15th overall, followed by Berman 17th in 35.82 and Mann 19th in 36.22.
Berman, Zhang and several skiers who did not make sectionals this year due to the limited number of skiers from the Northern League A will keep the program going strong when Mann, James Fitzgerald, Brandon D’Agostino, Mann, Eitan Rub and Ian Slater graduate. Mann has seen top skiers come and go and Scarsdale always reloads.
“I’m really proud of how [Zach and Elliot] improved during my time here and how they can carry the team into the future,” Mann said. “We also had freshmen Alex Akbarian and Will Cavalier. They didn’t get to make it to sectionals this year as freshmen, but I’m really excited for how they are going to progress to become future leaders of the team.”
Zhang is the second alternate for the Section 1 boys state team based on his combined best slalom+GS finish.
“There were just some big improvements for Elliot from last year to this year,” Liu said. “He had a lot of difficulty finishing a course last year with his slalom technique and he just became much more confident, he got his stance forward and it was to the point where he was our No. 1 in one of the races.”
In the skimeister combining all four runs — which doesn’t actually count as a category to make states — Zhang was eighth overall, completing all four runs with authority.
Berman completed 3 of 4 runs and found himself in the middle of the pack on average, a strong showing with one more year left on the team.
“Elliot being a sophomore and Zach being a junior, they’re still becoming more confident,” Liu said. “For sure I saw they were kind of nervous on the course because their technique was a little back and tentative. They’re going to keep growing for next year. I think that’s going to be a great year for them for sure.”
On the girls side Liu believes the team should have had more qualifiers than Harpster and junior Ava Akbarian, but he was pleased with their performances.
Harpster was on varsity as an underclassman and a sectional third alternate sophomore year. She didn’t ski at all last year during COVID-19.
“I was unfortunately unable to do anything last year, but this year I trained really hard in preseason and when it came to time trials I was really surprised because I was No. 1 or No. 2 and after the first race when I was first for the team, it was crazy,” Harpster said. “Taking that year off might have actually helped with the mentality I had for the sport because I pushed myself really hard mentally then and my only goal for this year was to have fun with it. I think that really helped.”
Harpster completed 3 of 4 runs and her best result was 26th in best slalom run. She was also 31st in best slalom+GS. It was her first time qualifying for sectionals.
“Mackenzie was the one who was also a big improvement,” Liu said. “She had trouble finishing courses her sophomore year. Because she got older and more confidence and stronger and as soon as she hit the slopes this year she was Miss Consistency. We really relied on her as a team and as a leader. She just found her rhythm early and was able to do it consistently.”
Harpster found her memorable final race to be very “inclusive” as all of the skiers from the different schools were cheering for each other. She felt fortunate to be there.
“I was surprised because one of the first runs I had a DNF at the autoqualifier, but it was so much fun because I was totally scared that last qualifier would have been my last high school race,” she said. “But getting to sectionals was crazy impressive for me. I’m proud of myself for actually making it.”
Akbarian was 24th in skimeister, 28th in combined GS, 30th in combined slalom, 33rd in best GS.
Akbarian struggled with her equipment in the first race of the season, but in the finale she was able to race well and jump into the first alternate slot for sectionals, eventually qualifying.
“It was about her finding her stride again,” Liu said. “From what I understand she did eventually fix her equipment and I think she was getting some more practice at Thunder Ridge and some races under her belt that were postponed for USSA.”
Senior Wilma Qvist was also a top skier, but she didn’t qualify. The team also graduates Tammy Mikhailov and Maya Silverstein but returns a core of junior Hana Pitchon, sophomores Sidonie Deharveng, Kay Fitzgerald and Natalie Beldner and freshmen Aubrey Kaplan and Addie Lazarus.
“A lot of the girls will just continue to get a lot better,” Harpster said. “I think Ava will definitely be a star next year, definitely make sectionals again. And she’s so nice. She helped plan the senior night for the girls where they made posters for the three seniors and it was most sweet thing ever. I would definitely not trade this skiing year for anything else. It was so much fun.”
Liu said at least four more Raiders would have qualified under the old system between the boys and girls, which would have put the team more around the 10 or so qualifiers it consistently has each year.
“I just really hope that Section 1 skiing restructures the league for the conference in an equitable way, because it is really clear from the results from the section championships that our league was shorted,” he said. “So many kids who were qualified to go did not go. The state qualifying racers if you look at A, B and South, the majority are from A.
“We generally have a good representation from Scarsdale. If you compare the spread between them and the sectionals racers who did go from North A and you look at how the other two leagues did, they beat a lot of those kids. I can’t even tell you how upsetting that is to me as a coach.”
In addition to no GS races during the regular season, there were no junior varsity or developmental races again this year. Liu worked hard to find time at mountains other than Thunder Ridge to bring his team in order to give them a positive experience. That’s another change he’d like to see the section make next year.
“I was just so happy we were able to get a real season in,” he said. “It was cool to see other mountains other than Thunder Ridge, but I just hope there’s something better also for the JV and developmental teams for next year at Thunder Ridge. Thunder Ridge really is the closest and should be our home mountain. It has been for more than 40 years. We hope they can provide more of what they’ve provided in the past.”
