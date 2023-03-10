shs ski Elliot Zhang - 14 by greg kaplowitz.JPG

Scarsdale’s Elliott Zhang made states as a junior this winter.

 Greg Kaplowitz Photo

The progress has been steady for Elliott Zhang, but after only four years of ski racing, he was among the best in Section 1 and had a chance to experience the New York State Championships for the first time as a junior.

“Skiing is actually pretty new to me,” Zhang said. “I only joined the race team about three years ago and this is my fourth season ski racing. I’ve been skiing since I was about 3 years old, but I never really picked up on racing until the 2019-20 season.”

shs ski box 3-10 issue.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.