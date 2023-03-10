The progress has been steady for Elliott Zhang, but after only four years of ski racing, he was among the best in Section 1 and had a chance to experience the New York State Championships for the first time as a junior.
“Skiing is actually pretty new to me,” Zhang said. “I only joined the race team about three years ago and this is my fourth season ski racing. I’ve been skiing since I was about 3 years old, but I never really picked up on racing until the 2019-20 season.”
Going from recreational skiing to racing came at the suggestion of a friend who was on the Thunder Ridge developmental team. “I tried it out for a season and it just took off from there,” Zhang said.
It was a “difficult” start and that first season there was “a lot of falling involved.”
“My first year there was a lot of getting beat down by the course,” Zhang said. “You have to kind of push yourself through. It’s all about mentality in racing.”
After the transition to racing, Zhang has improved “exponentially” every season.
“After putting in the hours you can see every season by results got better,” he said. “My first year I didn’t make sectionals as a freshman. Last year I made sectionals and didn’t make states. And this year I made states comfortably.
“When you see your work paying off it’s a really good feeling. It also makes me push harder because I want to make it even farther than states next year.”
Zhang trained hard over the summer and in the fall to prepare for this winter. “I got the mentality right, got the confidence right and then I relied on all my training to push me forward,” he said.
Two weeks in the summer at Mount Hood and time at the Big Snow indoor facility in the fall paid off.
“The best thing about that type of training and training in the offseason is carrying momentum from the previous season and you can build even more skills, more of that base, and then translate it into the current season,” Zhang said. “Basically you’re skiing year-round and getting yourself better by working on fundamentals.”
At states at Bristol Feb. 27-28, Zhang only completed his first run of slalom. His time of 53.36 seconds ranked him 36th of 64 on that first run. He did not finish his second run and because he did not finish his first giant slalom run the next day he didn’t get a second GS run.
“States I didn’t’ have the best race,” Zhang said. “My first run in slalom I had gotten new poles and I was trying to adjust to the new poles, but I had a pretty bad run. I went backwards, but I finished. Second run slalom the first day I had a DNF. I kicked out. GS the second day I had an equipment failure again — my ski popped off at the second to last blue gate on the first run.”
Even the best skiers can struggle at times, but Zhang said it’s all about picking yourself back up and getting back on the course.
“You have to figure out what’s wrong and you have to push through, push yourself even harder and push yourself in practice and get yourself better,” he said. “You can only blame yourself for your DNFs. It’s not a team sport. You can’t blame your teammates, you can’t blame your coach — you only have yourself to blame, so that’s what pushes me harder every single day.”
Coach Pat Liu said states was “a real learning experience” and was most impressed with Zhang’s “great” attitude about it. He didn’t wallow in the disappointment of not completing his runs.
“He’ll take it and improve for next time,” Liu said. “For him having the experience at states as a junior is going to be great for him to improve upon next year. I don’t know if it will be at Bristol or Placid next year, but I think he’s a kid who definitely improves with his confidence when he has things under his belt.”
Liu has enjoyed seeing Zhang improve “leaps and bounds” each season.
“When he skies with confidence it’s special to see,” Liu said. “He attacks the course. I watched him at the slalom runs at Hunter for sectionals, particularly his first run I was at the start. I had helped teach him how to do a kick start this year and it was perfect. He had started working on it at Thunder Ridge and I think it clicked one night at Southington and then her worked on it more at Thunder Ridge and got it.”
Seeing Zhang get 8 inches or more of air and having his momentum carrying him into the first turn, combined with Zhang’s “aggressive attitude,” was rewarding.
“He’s a very smooth skier,” Liu said. “He’s got a very good transition. He’s pretty smooth edge to edge. Kids at his level really it’s all about moving his pressure in the turn higher up in the turn, more above the fall line. You do a lot less skidding and a cleaner carve. He’s already getting there with his good coaching at Thunder Ridge from Mike Kemmer, who is an excellent coach.”
Zhang has high hopes for next winter and has plenty of experience from this past season and the rest of the month for his club team to carry him into senior year.
“I’m just looking forward to being the best skier I can be and just helping the community out, teaching the younger guys and the JV kids what I can,” Zhang said. “Hopefully I can qualify for what I qualified for this year and hopefully get a higher placement. I want to carry that same momentum forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.