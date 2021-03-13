With no giant slalom and atypical qualification criteria, the skiing postseason had a different look and feel to it, but the Scarsdale and Edgemont ski teams made the most of their opportunity to ski at leagues, and for those who advanced, sectionals.
The boys and girls were all missing skiers among those who qualified — Scarsdale’s Caroline Cavalier and Thomas Zosin and Edgemont’s Chris Hunt, Johanna Hunt and Kea Rutherford — which certainly impacted their overall scores, but those who were there for leagues had extremely consistent runs.
In the Northern League A boys race, Scarsdale had seven skiers in the top 20 of 30 competitors, led by runner-up senior Hayden Claussen, who was edged by Fox Lane’s Henri Lavion 29.85-30.17. Junior Jeremy Mann (fifth, 32.01) and sophomore Zach Berman (sixth, 32.72) also punched their ticket to sectionals by placing in the top nine.
“What was great is all the boys were all consistent, they made both runs, they were really close to each other,” Scarsdale coach Pat Liu said. “Even Hayden improved by a wee bit in the second run. I saw so much improvement even in a weird year like this with all my kids.”
Having three skiers also qualified Scarsdale’s boys to compete for the Section 1 team title.
Mann “showed potential” from the beginning of the season and was the team’s No. 2 since the first time trials. Berman showed a lot of improvement this season as he was able to carry his speed into the turns, as did freshman Elliot Zhang, who took 13th in his debut.
Skiers like seniors Jackson Dean and Don Coplan don’t ski for mountain teams and they made great strides. Dean, an athletic skier, made a splash with a “crazy 1980s one-piece fluorescent and white to race in.”
Senior Cole Zoland replaced Zosin in the lineup for postseason.
“I was so happy to let Cole, one of my captains, compete in that race,” Liu said. “As a senior, as a great captain for the team, I just thought it was a really great experience for him. For sure he had a couple of moments, because I was gatekeeping, where it looked like he was going to crash and then he saved it at the last second and made the turn.”
On the girls side, senior captain Cavalier missed out on her final race due to a training accident — “She’s fine,” Liu said — at Mount Snow. The team was also without a top skier in junior Wilma Qvist, who didn’t get in much of a season this winter and wasn’t able to compete.
Senior captain Jane Schmelkin had been rock solid this season. “She had never raced before and I started teaching her how to clear gates maybe two seasons ago as a sophomore and last year she didn’t really do too much of it, but she was slowly improving,” Liu said. “This year she can clear slalom gates with both hands and she’s become a much more aggressive skier. That’s so nice to see.”
Sophomore Ava Akbarian took ninth and was the final league qualifier for the girls Section 1 championships event.
Liu was pleased with the performances and growth of sophomore Hana Pitchon and freshmen Kay Fitzgerald and Sidonie Deharveng. Liu called Pitchon a “great carver” who earned her spot on varsity in time trials right away. Fitzgerald learned to clear gates with tips from older bother James. “I really hadn’t taught her much and all of a sudden she was able to do it,” Liu said. “The influence of her bigger brother was nice.”
Deharveng is new to racing and she went from being hesitant in approaching gates to “more aggressive to the point that she was consistently making the varsity team,” Liu said.
The boys took second to John Jay/North Salem 97.97-99.04 in the Section 1 finals. Claussen was sixth, Mann 12th, Berman 24th.
“It’s about consistency, it’s about the ability to perform for those two runs and I’ll be honest, I’m just really proud of the kids,” Liu said. “They really deserved it. They were a little surprised that they’d gotten it, but I really wasn’t surprised. I thought we had a shot at getting first place actually, but the John Jay team, all three of their top racers put in really great runs. It was close. We’ve raced them a couple of times and they’ve beaten us, but not by much, so I thought there was a chance we could take it from them. They pulled it out in the end.”
Mann and Berman will return to lead the team. “That’s great because they’re going to be great anchors for the team next year and the following year,” Liu said. “Jeremy peaked at the right time and so did Zach. They were able to contribute and they put in their share of the effort to get us to second place.”
Claussen, who was a state qualifier as a junior, was a little under the weather at the race and had been to Catamount the day before for a team event, something his coach and father regrets having him attend in hindsight.
“Meanwhile I felt like the previous Saturday he was training and he was better than I had seen him the entire season, so I thought he was ready,” Liu said. “I thought his season was great. To have two wins under his belt for the league races was just awesome. He was on cloud nine for it. He’d been training for it at Catamount and he’s grown so much since last year. Regardless of the results yesterday I’m super proud of him as a coach and as a dad.”
Claussen had mixed feelings this season as he was thankful for a season, but sad when it was coming to an end. “On one hand, I knew it was my last race of my high school career and that I wouldn’t be able to experience the magic of the team again, but on the other hand I was grateful there was a season to enjoy in the first place,” he said.
What was most important to Claussen was leaving the team with a strong future and he sees that for the boys and girls.
“From this year’s overall team performance, returning members should know that there’s a lot of potential they have in the coming seasons,” Claussen said. “While ski racing is mainly an individual sport, and racers should generally focus on their own technique and performance in the gate, I think it does a lot of good when members of the team give each other support and advice for their skiing — and our current members have no problems with that.”
Akbarian had a tough draw for the girls sectional race in terms of the course conditions she had to endure.
“The conditions were so warm and by the time she went the course was really rutted and it was really hard for her,” Liu said. “She just had really rough conditions, but I’m looking forward to seeing her next year. She’s ready to take on that mantle of our No. 1 skier next year. She’s another one I’m ready to build a team around.”
Akbarian skis at Thunder Ridge, so to have both postseason races there was home course advantage.
“There was less practice, but with my mountain team on top of high school practice I was still able to improve and get better,” she said. “It was definitely disappointing we couldn’t do GS because I personally love GS. It was definitely different because in the start you have to wear a mask and your goggles fog up and you’re farther from people and it’s always fun to talk to other people.”
Akbarian was disappointed the very deserving Cavalier wasn’t able to ski for the postseason.
“I’ve known Caroline for the last two years and even last year when she wasn’t a captain she was an amazing leader and a great skier,” Akbarian said. “I learned leadership within the team from her.”
Edgemont short-handed, too
Edgemont was also negatively impacted with unavailable skiers for postseason. With the boys team having only the three seniors to begin with and the girls missing half of their top four it was an uphill battle as far as getting skiers from leagues to sectionals.
“We knew we were down three skiers, and two being seniors, ending their high school careers not the way anyone would want to see,” coach Dan Cherico said. “It brings back memories of Emma Hoesterey a few years ago getting sick for sectionals and not being able to go as a senior. It happens and you can’t replace Chris or Jo Hunt. I feel for them that they couldn’t compete.”
The girls still had Bella Rutherford and Schuyler Ng from the top four, but it wasn’t enough at leagues to win and repeat as champions.
“My confidence would have remained extremely high if we had had one of those skiers,” Cherico said. “And even with all of that Bronxville beat us on the girls side by only 14 hundredths of a second, which makes it hard to stomach. Bronxville was clearly going to be the team to beat knowing that we weren’t going there at full strength. Their girls delivered and we have a great relationship with them and I’m very happy for them. Losing by several seconds is easier to wrap your head around.”
Chris Hunt joined the team as an eighth grader and was on varsity from the beginning and made sectionals his first four years.
“This year he was tracking that way to be there again,” Cherico said. “He was consistently a top skier, someone who always went for it. Even this year he was OK with crashing out, not finishing a run, knowing he only had to put down that one fast time. He never just went through the motions. He’s always been an all-out skier.”
Twin Johanna joined the team as a sophomore. “Once she regained her old form she was one of the top girls skiers we had, making sectionals two years,” Cherico said. “You always could count on Jo to put a solid time down and consistently be that No. 2 or 3 skier no matter what the conditions were, no matter how many kids she was racing.”
Senior Gavin Stern was always a solid skier on the verge of a breakout race and when the team needed him to step up he was able to perform. Cherico called him “the de facto coach” when Cherico needed the assistance, including when Cherico’s mom died last year and Cherico had to miss a “very critical race.”
“Gavin Stern’s impact on the team and what he’s meant to me as a head coach and as someone who has seen him grow into a leader, it’s not about the race numbers,” Cherico said. “I would have loved to see Gavin get to sectionals. He had it in him for four years.”
Stuzin didn’t get to compete in sectionals as a freshman and sophomore because each year one of his grandfathers died. He got the full experience last year and this year was the lone Edgemont boy to advance from leagues to sectionals.
“Ryan as a standalone skier is the, in terms of finishes and overall ranks, he is the top ranked boys skier we’ve had in the history of the program,” Cherico said. “When Ryan was finally able to go last year and this year it becomes less about the results and appreciation for the journey. ‘I’m here, let’s ski, let’s have fun with it.’ There’s always something bigger than wins and losses and your final ranking.”
When Cherico told him it was OK to “get emotional” at sectionals, Stuzin laughed at him. “It was more about enjoying the five-year journey,” Cherico said. “The perspective he has goes beyond his years.”
Stuzin raced for many years in Vermont on weekends and he joined the high school team as an eighth grader around the time he stopped skiing up north. It was the perfect outlet for him to stay with the sport he loved.
“I’ve been skiing and racing since I was very little, so to be able to bring that to my hometown for high school was really great for me and I was definitely able to improve,” he said. “As I got older and I grew I sort of had to adjust my form and my technique, but being able to do that with the team was very helpful.”
The 6-foot-8 skier took time to adjust to his frequently growing frame, crediting Cherico for helping him transition, especially slalom where the gates are closer together.
This year was one to remember for Stuzin.
“I am very, very thankful to have been able to even have a season this year, to be able to get on the mountain during the week after school,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed that and I’m happy we were able to do it this year. To have any sort of sectionals I was very happy to have a closing out race like that to end my high school career.
“Coach really did a great job this year. I know it was tougher to coordinate everything, but I think he did a great job and despite all the difficulties of COVID he was really enthusiastic and he really wanted us to get out there and ski.”
Graduating the three skiers who competed this year will be a big loss for the boys team, though Cherico hopes to be able to bring back the developmental team next year and start rebuilding that side of the program.
On the flip side, the girls will return all of their postseason competitors, eighth grader Bella Rutherford, freshman Ng, junior Anya Voit, junior Haru Olesiak, junior Lora Tikvanska and sophomore Lily Falk, plus sophomore Kea Rutherford. They will graduate, in addition to Johanna Hunt, seniors Carly Faust, Lily Soroka, Zoe Vickery and Emma Seifer, all three-year team members. Cherico called them a “great core group” that is “going to be missed.”
Not having his top lineup for sectionals, Cherico knew it was going to be tough to compete with North Salem/John Jay, of which he said, based on their times, “They just had to stay upright and the title was theirs.”
To get Bella Rutherford to sectionals to see where she stacked up was a major victory for Edgemont as she’ll continue to be a force going forward.
While Ng had a fall and a disqualification after clipping a gate on her two runs at sectionals, Cherico thought both runs were good because Ng “attacked and the moment wasn’t too big for her.”
He knows that she can learn from it and sometimes it’s good to get the rough day out of the way.
“She’s been there and she sees where she can stack up,” Cherico said. “The fact that she had some mishaps, she got those out of the way. Now moving forward next year there’s already confidence going in knowing she’s near the top and wanting to get faster. There’s also the benchmark of easily improving on this year’s performance just by registering a time. It’s all about improvement and success.”
Cherico believes Edgemont’s girls will be a state-caliber team sooner than later.
“This year in the modified sectionals we had I’m glad the girls that won have won before and not that this was the year that it comes together for a team and there were no states,” he said.
