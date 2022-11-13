Leo Khang SHS boys soccer semifinals photo
Leo Khang takes control in the midfield against Cicero-North Syracuse.

The 2022 Scarsdale boys soccer team will play one more game this season — the New York State finals today, Sunday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. against McQuaid Jesuit. The Raiders punched their ticket with a 2-0 win over Cicero-North Syracuse the previous day.

The Raiders are now 20-0 with a chance at a perfect season.

