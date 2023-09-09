The defending New York State Class AA champion Scarsdale boys’ soccer team hasn’t missed a beat through three wins so far this fall. Returning nine starters, the Raiders know they have the talent to repeat, but they also know they are wearing a large bulls-eye every time they take the field.
“Our coach was talking about this with us,” senior captain Zach Ruback said. “We have a target on our backs. Everyone wants to hunt us. We just have to turn it around and flip the narrative. We have to become the hunters. We have to just attack every game like we’re still the underdog even though everyone is here to beat us.”
Senior Jose Alava Marino, junior Lorenzo Galeano, junior Zach Grossberg, junior Leo Khang, senior Henry McAllister, Ruback, junior Lev Stahl, senior Alex Duval, senior Lucas Kantor, senior Will Nicholl and junior Caden Zemachson all play for New York Premier FC 06 under coach Simon Baines. They recently made the semifinals of a national tournament, falling to a team from Utah. The first nine players were starters for Scarsdale last year.
“It’s a great feeling having the guys who were around you last year and having them back this year,” captin and goalie Kantor said. “It’s a great feeling to know there’s the chemistry there already, but we have to keep the mindset to take it one game at a time. We still haven’t accomplished anything yet this season and we look to accomplish the same things as last season. We still have to work as much as we did last season.”
Through three games, the Raiders have filled in the gaps to extend their winning streak to 24 games. Like last year, Henry McAllister is starting the season injured, so when he comes back he’ll make the team even deeper. Like last year. So far coach Marcos Monteagudo has been impressed with junior Yusuke Sato, who was an academy player for MLS Next and has been “a massive addition”; junior Daniel Cisneros, a sub moving to a starting role before getting injured; and junior Miles Newman, who “has been fantastic.” They have helped keep Scarsdale’s level of play similar to last year when they had players like the highly decorated Nico Galeano and Henry Rifkin, Matthew Choe and David Wang.
“The holes we had I think we filled them pretty well,” Monteagudo said.
With 28 players on the team, the Raiders will have plenty of personnel to test out throughout the season. And with only one underclassman, freshman William McAllister, the future will also be bright with many talented players at the junior varsity level.
“We definitely have a handful of freshmen that we saw and a handful of sophomores ready to come up that any other year probably would have made it,” Monteagudo said. “We returned so much that it created a logjam. Right now we’re heavily upperclassmen and we’ll see what that leads to down the road. There are kids who could have certainly made the team, but they would have just rotted on our bench. We thought it would be better that they play and get minutes at the JV level.”
Bringing new players into the fold on and off the field is a job Ruback takes seriously as a senior captain.
“Your job is to kind of take in the new kids, introduce them to the team, get them settled in,” he said. “It’s been very smooth. We’ve had a few kids who have come in to take the place of a few seniors that left us who had been very influential to the program, so being able to bring them in has been a good experience.”
With new classifications this year, Scarsdale remains in Class AA as the largest enrollment school and no longer will face perennial rivals in postseason who are now in Class AAA (New Rochelle, North Rockland, Arlington, Mount Vernon, White Plains, John Jay-East Fishkill, Ramapo, Ketcham, Port Chester, Mamaroneck, Ossining and Spring Valley). The smallest school in Class AA this year is Eastchester.
Scarsdale’s league consists of Harrison, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon and New Rochelle. The team has several tough crossovers, including non-Section 1 teams Goshen and MLK from New York City, whom they will face in the final regular season game to get ready for playoffs. MLK was 66-0 the last three seasons.
“That one should be fantastic at Randall’s Island,” Monteagudo said. “We wanted that game so we figured that will be the best team we see. We could make it to the state final and that would be the best team we’ll see. We wanted that before playoffs for that reason.”
Scarsdale opened the regular season on Aug. 30 with a 6-0 league win over Harrison. Sato made his varsity debut with two goals, while Newman entered the starting lineup with a goal and three assists. Lorenzo Galeano, Stahl and senior Brian Lourenco-Reis each scored a goal. Alava Marino and Duval each had an assist.
Kantor made four saves in the start, while junior Logan Lim made one save in relief.
“They’re not a bad team — we just played really, really spectacular that day,” Monteagudo said.
On Sept. 1, the Raiders went down 1-0 to Irvington, but went on to win 5-1. Galeano, Reis, Khang, senior Santiago Rudloff and Will McAllister each scored. Sato had two assists, Galeano, Grossberg and junior Matan Davies one each. Kantor made four saves, Lim one.
“Honestly we were asleep in the beginning of that game,” Ruback said. “It was definitely a wake-up moment. We all had confidence. I don’t think any of us had a doubt we’d come back and win that game by a good scoreline. It was a humbling moment. There are teams out there with the ability to beat us and we have to make sure our egos don’t get in the way of that.”
That’s not a game the Raiders would normally play, but Class B Irvington’s new coach is former Scarsdale JV coach Chris Lombardi, who wanted to challenge his team and reunite with Scarsdale. The last time Scarsdale had trailed in a game was Sept. 22, 2022, in the first half against John Jay-East Fishkill, a game the Raiders came back to win 2-1 in double overtime. It was their eighth game of the season.
“We talked about that,” Monteagudo said. “We were down to Irvington. We weren’t down to McQuaid from Rochester, but we were down to Irvington at home. But they’re a good B school. We have in a grade what they have in the school. It ended up going well at 5-1.”
At Ossining on Sept. 5, the Raiders had their first official challenge, winning 2-1 after letting up a late goal. Galeano scored on two penalties and Kantor made four saves.
“I like that it shows what we’ll face hopefully in the later rounds of the playoffs and we can show our personality with those challenges in front of us,” Kantor said. “When we face challenging teams we sometimes can face adversity and I think that’s what makes us become closer with each other, forms those connections and makes that chemistry much deeper.”
Kantor and his defense of Ruback and Duvall as the centerbacks and Grossberg on the right, Alava Marino on the left are reunited and so far it’s felt so good.
“We know there are going to be games where it’s going to be difficult to score,” Ruback said. “There are going to be games where we have trouble finding the back of the net, so we’re going to have to put in performances like we did against Ossining and as a defensive unit make sure we let in as little as possible.”
Monteagudo called the game “a great win,” especially with North Rockland and Arlington scheduled for the next two games. “This week is certainly going to test us,” Monteagudo said.
He added, “We’re not chasing ghosts or anything like that. Our objective isn’t to go undefeated, it’s just to win the game that’s in front of us and to do our best to do that. If that means [repeating last year] again, awesome, and if we lose three games and you guarantee us a state title I’ll sign that tomorrow.”
Edgemont falls to Tappan Zee
Unlike Scarsdale, Edgemont was hit much harder by graduation and moves from Class B to Class A, so the first game against Section 1 finalist Tappan Zee on Tuesday, Sept. 5, was a good way to feel things out. After going down 3-0 in the first half, a scoreless second half was a boost to Edgemont’s confidence as Tappan Zee never let up and didn’t go too deep with its bench.
“I think it showed us we’re going to face teams like this that have bigger and stronger and faster guys maybe and we’ve got to adjust and figure out how we’re going to play against them,” senior captain Henry Brinberg said. “We’ve got a good team, a lot of seniors. We’ve got a good outlook. We’ve obviously moved up a class and we’ve got tougher competition, but I also think we’re up to the challenge.”
Added senior Derek Sun, “It’s the first game of the season and we’ve got to see what works and what doesn’t. I think we’ve got our strategy down, but we’ve just got to work on building it up from here.”
Edgemont had 12 turnovers in the first half, two in the second.
“Throughout the game we were improving our one-touch passes, passing quickly, moving around,” senior captain Lenny Jung said. “I’m satisfied with that. We had some people on the wings take them on. I liked that, too. It created some plays, so that’s better than last year.
“The second half was much better because we were getting smacked in the first half. They were hitting every corner and this time we hit back in the second half.”
Junior Will Agoglia got the start in goal and made five saves in 35 minutes, while allowing the three goals. Senior Luke D’Amico made five saves in 45 shutout minutes.
“It’s a competition,” coach Mike Cozza said of the goalies. “They’re working hard in practice, both of them.”
For the entire team, getting on the field is a “friendly competition,” according to Cozza. Coaches Cozza and Dave Villalobos were pleased to see the bench players step up in that first game.
“It was great because Dave warned them the level of play can’t be down,” Cozza said. “We’ve got to keep it the same. He came to me maybe 30 minutes into the second half and he was like, ‘Coach, the level of play for everyone you put in stayed the same.’ That was great. Starters are starters depending on the day. Attendance in practice, ability in practice, injuries — they know they are battling for playing time with 28 players.”
For the opener, seniors Augustus Cai and Alex Katthi were the stopper and sweeper, respectively, with senior Ben Cohen, senior Ryo Yoshida and Brinberg on the wings. Sun, sophomore Andi Bardhi, junior Zachary Castillo and senior Henrique Branco are in the midfield and Jung and junior Franco Do Valle are up top.
“Today we had a slow start, but we made adjustments at halftime and they played a lot better the second half,” Cozza said. “We had a scouting report where this team lets us pass to the middle, but they just intercept it and in the first half we passed it to the middle and they countered.
“Defense played great. It’s about playing with each other. Where we had that core now they’re looking for their playing time, looking for their spot and I think in practice I think it’s starting to click. We’ve just got to keep going.”
The next step is getting the defense going from the start of the game and working to generate offense.
“We fear nobody, but the competition is going to be there throughout the season and we’ve just got to work hard, make adjustments, pick each other up, use each other, have confidence in each other and put balls in the net,” Cozza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.