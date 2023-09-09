The defending New York State Class AA champion Scarsdale boys’ soccer team hasn’t missed a beat through three wins so far this fall. Returning nine starters, the Raiders know they have the talent to repeat, but they also know they are wearing a large bulls-eye every time they take the field.

“Our coach was talking about this with us,” senior captain Zach Ruback said. “We have a target on our backs. Everyone wants to hunt us. We just have to turn it around and flip the narrative. We have to become the hunters. We have to just attack every game like we’re still the underdog even though everyone is here to beat us.”

