The Scarsdale and Edgemont girls’ soccer teams made the Section 1 Class AA and Class B finals, respectively, last fall. Scarsdale lost 3-0 to Arlington, while Edgemont fell 3-1 to Irvington. With both teams opening the season against their finals opponents, it would certainly provide a telling start to the season.
Both Scarsdale and Edgemont lost 1-0 in the rematches — Edgemont in overtime — letting themselves and the competition know they’re back and better than 2022.
Scarsdale senior captain Elahe Sherrell said the team enters the season “more determined than ever” as they look to remain an elite team within the section.
“We got close last year, just didn’t get that final piece of it, and this year we started strong right from the beginning,” she said. “We only lost a few players from last year, but they were very key players. We’re trying to get new girls in and old girls in to try to pick up where they left off so we can get those final points we need to win that championship.”
Playing without top graduated seniors like Molly Klein and Section 1 Player of the Year Olivia Lee, who has played 190 minutes on defense for 6-0 Division I Pittsburgh, including one start, the Raiders entered the first game with some nerves, but that quickly subsided for both the returning and new players.
“There was also definitely a determination for that revenge aspect of it to really get back in there and get back at them,” Sherrell said. “We knew how they played and we really came out with the goal of just playing the hardest we could play with what we have and we did exactly that. I think the performance we had we should be really proud of and it’s a great way to build for the rest of the season.”
Scarsdale coach Mindy Genovese schedules tough crossovers to open the season every year, so facing Arlington in the first game wasn’t anything new. She likes to see where her team is, what needs work, test out different formations and see how her players are clicking. Genovese’s assessment was that her team had “a great game.”
Scarsdale played three midfielders, a change from typically playing four or five in past seasons.
“We played a little different style, still possession-based, but moving the ball around a little differently and it was great to see that the girls came out really strong in that first game,” Genovese said. “We were pleased with the opener despite the loss.”
Among the midfielders was sophomore Stella Van Arsdale. She had a standout performance in her first game alongside Elahe Sherrell, sophomore Gia Asen and junior Allison Kahn.
“We’re going to try to get into our attacking third and try to create some more chances,” Genovese said. “We’re going to control a little bit more throughout the midfield and we have pretty much all of our backs back. Salma [Sherrell] was on the team last year, but she wasn’t healthy, so she had joined Naomi [Fischer] as one of the centerbacks there and with 3 of the 4 already having played together so much it’s been a real seamless transition.”
The combination of junior Naomi Fischer, junior captain Lexie Kiley, junior Caitlyn Wu and sophomore Salma Sherrell were able to hang with Arlington’s aggressive, speedy players, as they helped protect second-year goalie Lilly Tessler, a junior who made four saves, unable to stop only one shot from Riley Pettigrew.
“I think having the defense that’s very similar to last year in front of her they’ve only gotten stronger altogether and their communication is on point,” Genovese said. “I think for Lilly she continues to grow. She’s a really hard worker and she’s just tweaking a couple of things that most keepers are tweaking at this age. She knows what to expect, they know what to expect. No surprises.”
The Raiders put up four shots on Arlington keeper Kayla Kalbaugh and will focus on offense going forward.
“That’s an area we’re going to really continue to develop and see which combinations work to provide the most offense for us,” Genovese said.
The defense is a point of pride for the Raiders.
“Our defense is so solid,” senior captain Brady Silberfein said. “They all know what they’re doing. Lexie is probably the best player on the team and we have good depth in defense. For the strikers I think confidence is the only thing we need, shooting even if you’re not in the 18, just finding those opportunities and not waiting for the perfect moment.”
Things don’t get easier for Scarsdale with their next two opponents being North Rockland and John Jay-East Fishkill.
“The toughest teams in our section I wanted to face first because those are likely the ones we’ll face last,” Genovese said. “It’s always a good test. There are other games throughout the season like Harrison in our league now and that will be a good, competitive match. Certainly certain games are for certain formations and different combinations of players.”
Panthers pleased with play
The Panthers, playing without their top graduate, Izzy Boodell, who has played 160 minutes over three games on defense, including one start for 4-0-1 Division I Georgetown, had a similar experience against Irvington.
“We graduated quite a few, but we really only are missing two or three players from the starting lineup, so it’s really mostly the same returning lineup with an addition of a few new players as well,” coach Tori Theofield said. “Izzy was really great for making growth overall for the team and the program in general and she left a really nice legacy and high expectations for the next group to take over, which is nice. The amount of talent we have really is equal to the amount from last year if not more, in my opinion.”
Returning players like senior captain and midfielder/striker Mia Kai, junior midfielder Eliza Press, junior striker Bella Pacia, and senior captain and defender Fiona Stern are key to the team’s success.
The team also returns Ananya Venkata Girissh as a sophomore with a year of intense varsity and pressure situations under her belt.
“I think that it’s not an easy position,” Theofield said. “She feels the pressure of people having high expectations and of course as a team we rely on her because we know how much potential she has and how much she contributes. She has a really good attitude about it and she is such a skillful player all-around, even with her feet. She brings a lot of good energy and good skill to the team defensively.”
Stern led the defensive line with Boodell in 2022. Junior Nura Aggour played a role on defense last year, and will have a bigger role this year alongside Stern. The two are both physical players.
“They’ll step up to the ball,” Theofield said. “They get hit with the ball in their face, their stomach and they just are very tough.”
Sophomore Kyla Gassman moves back from midfield to defense to provide leadership and help take the ball up, and sophomore Cecilia Berry will also make an impact.
“It felt good to have the defense play well,” Theofield said. “I have to give it to Irvington that they’re a really strong team and they challenge us. It’s great to have a first game that’s challenging, but we also rose to the occasion, which is nice. I would say it gave us a bit of confidence to have them shut out into overtime. We also felt like we were in the game and we didn’t give up.”
Venkata Girissh made 12 saves in the game. Irvington scored in the final minute of the first overtime for the win.
With better connection and ball movement than last year, Theofield hopes to see the offense break out sooner rather than later.
“There’s definitely some things offensively we want to work on,” Theofield said. “We want to be able to get numbers up the field and have more opportunities to score, but just as we did last year we’re hoping to take advantage of free kicks and corners on the offensive ends. We have some really good attacking players in the midfield and forwards like Iliana [Dimopoulos], Bella and Sam Garson. She’s a really good attacking midfielder, so we want to try to put the ball right outside the box so they can shoot and have opportunities.”
Edgemont hadn’t been truly successful in the won-loss column in several years and certainly not consistently in quite some time so last year’s run was unexpected and special.
“A few games into last season we felt we had something really special here, but even just from the first game against Irvington last year the grit and the movement off the ball, the movement with the ball, things started clicking,” Theofield said. “Once things started clicking I think there were moments of seeing there was a lot of potential.”
The team didn’t enter this year with any swagger, just ready to get to business as they move to Class A (this year girls’ soccer features classes AAA to D).
“They’re actually so modest that I tell them to put a chip on their shoulder because they’re really very genuinely kind girls and really supportive of each other so I tell them to be more aggressive because they have it in them,” Theofield said.
