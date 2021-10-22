For Scarsdale boys soccer coach Marcos Monteagudo, there are many lessons to be learned throughout the course of a season. And there are lessons to be learned from past seasons, too.
Take, for example, the Raiders falling behind at Mamaroneck 2-0 earlier this season only to tie the game and eventually fall 3-2 in double overtime. Then in the home rematch the Raiders went down 1-0 early before bouncing back for a 2-1 victory.
That’s a lesson learned.
“I think they showed the same grit they showed in the first game, but we were able to hold it out all game,” Monteagudo said. “We talked about how we gave them the momentum back in that other game and I think tonight we didn’t do that.”
But if you go back to 2019 when the seniors were sophomores and it was Monteagudo’s first season with the team, you see the Raiders lost 2-1 to Mamaroneck on the road, then beat the Tigers 1-0 at home when Mamo was ranked No. 1 in the state, only to fall in the first round of sectionals to White Plains on penalty kicks.
“We have to learn from two years ago,” Monteagudo said. “That’s going to be the message from this point forward. We have a better seed, but playoffs are playoffs and you can’t take anything for granted. We’re going to do our very best to drill that message home.”
There’s also last year’s history when the Raiders lost three times to Mamo, including a 1-0 setback in the regional tournament semifinals.
“It really hurt the way we lost last year,” senior Eli Gelblum said. “I don’t want to focus too much on Mamo, because we’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we lost to them three times in a row, one of the only teams we lost against and we’d lose in the second half in a really tough position.
“Coming back, this is our redemption year. This is our year to say, ‘We’re here and we’re going to win the whole thing.’”
The Raiders, who were a tremendous 11-2-2 and won the league title outright by beating Mamo on the final day of the regular season, are the No. 3 seed in Class AA behind No. 1 John-Jay-East Fishkill and No. 2 Arlington. Carmel has the No. 4 seed, Mamo the No. 5. The Raiders opened up hosting No. 14 Roy C. Ketcham on Thursday, Oct. 21, with the winner set to play the No. 6 North Rockland-No. 11 Fox Lane winner Saturday, Oct. 23, at the higher seed in the quarterfinals.
Scarsdale had almost a week to settle down and refocus after their Friday night, Oct. 15 win against Mamo, but they sure did enjoy celebrating the moment.
“We just had to play the way we’ve been playing,” senior captain Luke Peltz said. “We know that we’re a really talented team and if we play the way we know how to play we’ll win any game. The same thing happened last time, but we had a much slower response. This time we came back earlier and that was very important. It’s just so meaningful this win.”
Peltz, senior captain Kian Batliwalla, senior Rafael Tassari and junior David Wang played tremendous on defense in front of senior captain Rowan Haffner, the goalie, to “lock in” once they were down a goal.
“You just have to lock in and that’s what we did,” Peltz said. “You can’t be too overemotional. If you get too overemotional you give the game to them. You have to keep that dog mentality that we’ve had all season long that led to 11 wins and a league title. That’s what we did today.”
Those defenders don’t come off the field and Peltz said, “That’s the way we like it.”
After trailing early, Peltz hit Tassari with a throw-in and Tassari tied the game in the first half.
With 10:31 left to play in the second half, Gelblum sent a stellar pass to freshman Leo Khang from midfield down the left side and Khang beat his defender and put the ball to the right side for the eventual game-winning goal.
“I think this time we wanted it more,” Khang said. “We knew the pain of losing it last time, to lose in double OT. Everyone dug deep at the end and pushed through. We all played great.”
The first time the two teams played both of Scarsdale’s goals were scored by underclassmen, so this was another opportunity for the team’s youth to shine.
“It’s a great feeling to put it in at the end, especially being the youngest on the team,” Khang said. “I feel great and it’s also great to know I have all the older kids teaching me along the way, helping me. I couldn’t have scored that without my great teammates and their great advice.”
While it was a big game for seeding and pride and momentum, it was also senior night for Scarsdale, which features 15 soon-to-be graduates, Batliwalla, Trevor Cohn, Javin Edlitz, Carlos Farha, Gelblum, Haffner, Adam Katcher, Adrian Lim, Dylan Manin, Jeremy Mann, Peltz, Teo Sheth, Samuel Siegel, Tassari and Peter Troiano.
Monteagudo got each senior at least five minutes of game time in the biggest game of the regular season and the entire team rose to the challenge.
“I think this is a pretty special group,” Monteagudo said. “We always knew we had a special group after that first year. We had so many sophomores that could contribute. We knew when they grew up they’d really give us something. We’ve got 15 seniors and we’ve had one of the better seasons in recent history. We were really emotional understanding that after today you lose and it’s all over. It was pretty high emotions today.”
Haffner in goal, Wang, Peltz, Batliwalla, Tassari, junior Matthew Choe, Lim, Gelblum, Nico Galeano, freshman Lorenzo Galeano and Cohn started the game, and off the bench were the likes of Khang, sophomore Zach Ruback, sophomore Henry McAllister, Edlitz, Farha, captain Katcher, Manin, Mann, Siegel and Troiano.
“We’ve got a lot of really talented players and seniors that came up through the program, so that’s definitely helping,” Gelblum said. “Also the chemistry is unreal. I’ve never been on any — and I’ve been on a lot of teams — that had this kind of chemistry, and that really allows us to go 150% vs. Mamo because we want it.”
The Raiders are ready for an intense AA tournament, but Peltz believes his team has a major edge on the competition.
“We are so tactically put together,” Peltz said. “We move the ball, we build out of the back well. Sometimes we make poor decisions and we make up for them with our quality. We move the ball better than any team in the section and that’s why we can beat anyone, but unfortunately there are tough days when we can lose to anyone. But the way we move the ball, I don’t think any other team in this county can move the ball the way we do.”
Tassari credits the entire team from seniors to freshmen for the successful regular season and knows the future is bright in the short term and the long term.
“This has been an incredible season and I’m so glad to be part of this team,” he said. “I just can’t wait to keep going far with this team and it’s going to suck when it’s over. I think we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, which is working hard and setting our sights on our goal to win the section.”
