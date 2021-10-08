Senior captain Kian Batliwalla was angry at halftime. He had some choice words for his Scarsdale boys soccer teammates down 2-0 on the road against Mamaroneck.
“It was just a matter of hard work and dedication,” Batliwalla said. “I felt we weren’t as energized as them coming into the game, that we didn’t have the intensity coming into the first half. We had to hype up the youngsters and you can see they got it as they scored both goals, a sophomore and a freshman. They haven’t seen what it’s been like playing here the past four years. Me, [Luke] Peltz and Adrian [Lim] have come here and we’ve still never won. We just wanted to match that intensity and they did that in the second half.”
In the second half, the Raiders believed they showed their true colors, tying the game at 2-2 with a pair of goals by underclassmen Lorenzo Galeano, a freshman, and Henry McAllister, a sophomore, before falling in the second overtime 3-2.
“We got outplayed in the first and then I thought we outplayed them in the second and then they outplayed us in overtime,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “We can’t get the momentum and then give it back to them. We’ve got a lot to learn from this game. We’ve been hard to score on until today, so we’ve got to look back on this game and fix whatever went wrong, that’s for sure.”
Mamaroneck dominated the first half and put in two goals by Alix Masse and Jonathon Pavon in the final 15 minutes. The second goal came off a deflection after a save by goalie Rowan Haffner, who had six in the game, with just under two minutes left in the half.
Scarsdale roared back at the Tigers in the second half. Leo Khang assisted Lorenzo Galeano for the first goal with 28:17 left to play, the team’s top freshman duo getting the job done.
“It was really big because I feel like we needed to get a goal early to get back in the game and we had to be the first team to score or else the game was over,” Lorenzo Galeano said. “It gave us that extra boost.”
Junior Nico Galeano assisted sophomore McAllister six minutes later for the equalizer.
“They’re good players, man, the future of the program, so it’s good to see them step up in a game like this,” Monteagudo said of his scorers.
Thirteen minutes into sudden death overtime, Taiga Shitara scored the game winner for Mamo. It was a game that left Mamaroneck celebrating and Scarsdale shaking its head.
“I think a game like this is good,” Monteagudo said. “It teaches us we can come back from a deficit, which is important, but giving up that goal in overtime was tough. It was unacceptable really. We shouldn’t be giving up a goal in overtime. We should be walking out of here with something.”
The intensity of the game was everything first-year varsity player McAllister had hoped for. The result was not.
“It’s what I dreamed of as a kid,” McAllister said. “I always watched Mamaroneck vs. Scarsdale growing up and I always thought it was what I wanted to do and be in. Scoring that goal was really great. It felt great, but it’s annoying we didn’t win.”
The younger Galeano was thrilled to contribute. “It’s kind of cool because I didn’t expect a lot out of this season for me because it’s hard to play as a freshman, but I think I’m getting a lot out of it because I’m learning new things from the older guys,” Lorenzo said. “They’re mentors to me.
One thing Lorenzo has learned is that hard work and intensity for 80 minutes or more are the keys to victory. “High school soccer is just about working hard and the team with the most energy most of the time wins,” he said.
The jarring loss to their rival — the team they measure themselves against — snapped a six-game winning streak that went back to the team’s other loss, 2-1 against Arlington. The Raiders are 8-2-1, have allowed six goals, have seven shutouts and have seen 13 scorers in a season in which they’ve only scored more than three goals once and only been shut out once, on opening day in their lone tie with Mahopac.
“We were moving the ball well, possessing well, dominating possession, holding it down in the midfield, which I felt we didn’t do today,” Batliwalla said. “The midfield collapsed under the pressure and they were constantly running at us as defenders — me, Peltz, David [Wang], Rafa [Tassari]. We usually hold it down there and we didn’t. That’s what we do well and we counter well. Our wingers usually beat the men really easily like Lorenzo did. We need to do that.”
Prior to the Mamo loss, the Raiders topped New Rochelle 2-1 on Sept. 29. Eli Gelblum had a goal and an assist, Nico Galeano and Zach Ruback each a goal, Trevor Kohn and Luke Peltz each an assist. Haffner made four saves.
On Oct. 1 and 2, Scarsdale won back-to-back 3-0 games against Mount Vernon and Clarkstown North. Backup goalie Adam Katcher had the first shutout with three saves, Haffner the second with four saves. Nico Galeano, Carson Cohen and Ruback scored against Mount Vernon, with assists from Lorenzo Galeano and Javin Edlitz notching assists. Against North, Trevor Cohn and the Galeano brothers each scored unassisted.
The Raiders have four more games against New Rochelle, Clarkstown South, Mount Vernon and Mamaroneck, the season finale at home on Friday, Oct. 15.
“It was just a bad day and we’ve had one other bad day against Arlington,” Batliwalla said. “If we keep fighting, keep working hard we’re not going to have those bad days. That’s my message to the whole team — keep working hard, like I said to them at the start of the second half…
“Even though we lost we hope it’s a whole different game at home.”
