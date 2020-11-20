Rematches and revenge. That’s what the Section 1 regional postseason is all about for the Scarsdale boys soccer team. Well, the quarterfinals and semifinals at least.
The No. 4 Raiders beat No. 5 Pelham in the quarters by a 3-0 score Wednesday, avenging an opening day 2-1 loss from a time when Scarsdale had only a handful of days playing together after breaking cohorts. The victory set up a third meeting against rival Mamaroneck, the No. 1 team that defeated Scarsdale 1-0 in double overtime earlier in the season and 2-0 on the final day of the regular season.
That rematch takes place Friday, Nov. 20, with a trip to the finals hanging in the balance against the No. 3 Ardsley/No. 2 White Plains winner.
“We play Mamaroneck in the semifinal away, so we know it’s going to be Herculean, but we’re going to give it our best shot,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “I think if our boys play their best they’re going to be very much in the game.”
The Pelham win came as Scarsdale was much more solidified with its chemistry, lineup and offense than earlier in the season. They cruised to the 3-0 win this time around.
“I think this is how we sort of envisioned the game going and they responded really well,” Monteagudo said. “I thought they were better from start to finish and they did what was asked of them. They just saw it play out really well.”
Junior captain Luke Peltz scored the first goal for the Raiders and senior captain Esteban Rudloff scored two more goals to continue his hot streak.
“Este is our goal-scorer this year and a forward lives on goals, so it’s important to keep him happy for sure,” Monteagudo said. “Peltz scored to make it 1-0, which is technically the game-winner, so it’s good to see someone else get on the board and know it doesn’t necessarily have to be Este.”
Monteagudo called the quarterfinal win “collective.”
“It was a really good team effort and we were able to play everybody, too, which was nice,” he said.
Having previously played Mamo on the final day of the regular season, the Raiders were encouraged despite the shutout loss as they have yet to put the ball in the back of the net against their foe.
“We were hoping to compete a little better than we did,” Monteagudo said. “I thought they were much better than us on the night. We know they’re the best team and we wanted to see where we stand before we see them again in the playoffs we hope.
“I think the takeaway is we know that they’re better, but we also at the same time we know we can compete with them. I think that’s what we took away from the match.”
Prior to the Mamo loss, Scarsdale was on a hot streak.
“We went on a six-game winning streak, which was pretty unheard of for me,” senior Mike Waxman said. “I’ve been on the team for three years and I don’t think we’ve done that. We’ve gone on streaks before, but it’s pretty amazing going on that long of a streak with multiple goals scored. Este is capable of finishing up top. When you win and do that you get the confidence and that winning mentality. We want to balance that out with the idea that you also know you can’t blow over any team.”
Waxman wasn’t worried about the previous losses heading into postseason. Knowing the competition is the edge the Raiders need.
“That definitely is helpful for us because we know what their strengths are, we know what their weaknesses are, so we know what we’re going to need to do on our end and we know we are going to be able to do it,” Waxman said. “We always say it comes down to what we do, to what we bring, the confidence we bring that’s really going to determine the outcome.”
The middle of the season saw many disruptions in the schedule and the rosters, so the Raiders made some off field changes that helped keep them on the field so they could play a majority of their games down the home stretch.
“With the group we have we have a good sense of what we want as a team and individually we decided we would all go remote from school and so that would make our chances of having a full season greater,” senior Alex Coeytaux said. “In terms of COVID it’s been challenging because at the beginning of the season some players had to quarantine, including myself. Obviously that affects the team practicing and with chemistry. There’s definitely been challenges, but in these past two weeks we’ve made a big stride with our record and as a team building chemistry with one another.”
The Raiders went from individuals to a team and had their finest regular season in several years, dismissing the trend of slow starts to the season that plagued them in past years.
“As a team we learned to play with each other,” Coeytaux said. “There were a few kids that knew how to play with each other going into the season, but I feel like there wasn’t really that much connection between the whole team. We’ve been able to showcase that we now have chemistry when playing together and I think that’s been a huge game-changer for us.”
Monteagudo has his lineup set with junior Rowan Haffner in goal; senior Adam Wasserman and junior in the back with junior Rafael Tassari and sophomore Matt Choe; juniors Roman Tirabassi and Adrian Lim and sophomore Nico Galeano in the middle; and seniors Rudloff and Coeytaux and junior Eli Gelblum up top.
“I think a majority of them have played a majority of our big matches this year and they’ve seen the most minutes and are the most playoff ready,” Monteagudo said. “We have players like Mike Waxman, Trevor Cohn, Santiago [Gomez], guys that have also seen minutes that could easily step into the starting lineup. That group has seen the most minutes and is probably the most confident.”
With a little mojo back following the Pelham rematch and revenge, the Raiders look at the opportunity to face Mamaroneck a third time as a privilege.
“We’re about as healthy and nonquarantined as we can possibly be,” Monteagudo said, adding, “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to actually play in playoffs. I personally am shocked we’re here, that we made it this far. I know it’s not really the sectionals and you’ve got four teams out for COVID and who knows what happens [next].
“It’s not the playoffs anybody wanted, but it’s the playoffs we’ve got and we’ll be sure to give it our very best. We won’t take it for granted and we’re excited to try to beat two teams that beat us this year to get to the finals.”
