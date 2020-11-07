Three penalty kicks in two games against Mamaroneck and Harrison have had an impact on the Scarsdale girls soccer team’s season, but the Raiders, through six games, remain undefeated at 4-0-2.
“Three PKs in two games is pretty uncommon, but it happened nonetheless,” coach Mindy Genovese said.
Against Mamaroneck, the first PK put the host Tigers up 1-0 but senior Riena Parent Ribiero tied the game on a header in the second half. Scarsdale goalie Dylan Gross, a senior, stopped the next PK that came her way with 25 minutes left in regulation.
“I think after Dylan saved the second one there was a shift in momentum and level of intensity rose,” Genovese said.
Senior Kate Braverman scored the go-ahead goal in the first overtime, but girls soccer plays out both OTs. With about 10 seconds left, Mamo tied the game 2-2 much to Scarsdale’s dismay.
“I think that was a really disappointing one because it was a last-second goal,” senior captain Tori Von Redden said. “We definitely thought that we had it, but I think that it really made us more motivated, which is why we got the win in the next game. We definitely knew we needed to finish and we couldn’t stop until the clock hit zero. We got our perseverance from that game.”
Genovese called it a “tough lesson.”
“We don’t think it necessarily reflected our play, but that was the result,” Genovese said. “It was a tough pill to swallow, but hopefully we’ll remember that and use it to our advantage to continue to motivate us the rest of the season.”
It was a challenging game for both teams playing in the rain. “The girls were excited to play despite the weather — we played in the pouring rain, so the conditions were a little tough — but the girls came out very ready play,” Genovese said. “They were very intense the entire game. In the rain anything can happen and unfortunately it was a deflection. These high pressure situations only benefit us against better competition.”
Against Harrison, the Raiders got goals from sophomore Alessia Schettino and Parente Ribiero. Harrison made it 2-1 with a PK with 25 minutes left to play.
“They were a solid team, not one that we typically play, so it was nice to play them,” Genovese said. “They had a similar style of play as we do, which is to possess. Overall it was a great competition and you never know when this is going to end, so the girls were thrilled to be out there playing a game.”
Both games came off a stretch of easier games for the Raiders, so they got a chance to get battle-tested.
“Having a challenging game is enjoyable because we’ve struggled to get practices in because we’ve gotten shut down because of COVID, so when we’re able to connect and make great plays and get results it’s really exciting,” Von Redden said.
Parente Ribiero and Schettino have been a big part of Scarsdale’s scoring all season. Along with freshman Lola Tirabassi and senior captain Annie Stefanou, “The four of them have a great connection,” according to Genovese.
“They’re able to control that midfield and Alessia has been such a great target for us,” Genovese said. “It’s been fun to watch this season. They have chemistry. That’s not always easy to find or come by. To have it transfer on the field is great. They’ve been connecting a lot and that helps us to transition quickly into our attack.”
Then you have Von Redden and Stefanou working well together. Von Redden is the centerback and Stefanou plays defensive center midfield in front of her.
“They’re always really consistent players,” Genovese said. “They’ve both been on the team for a very long time, they’re captains, they’re well respected and they just set the tone. They play hard all the time.”
The on-field connection comes from the off-field connection, according to Von Redden. “We’re trying our best to connect off the field, too,” she said. “We always try to do that every year. Definitely the challenge of the pandemic is often trying to find the time to safely enjoy each other’s company and safely connect. We’re definitely a close team on and off the field. We also have a lot of new talent, too, so it’s awesome to see it come together.”
Genovese appreciates the team’s bond. “The girls really like to be around each other, especially at a time like this when it’s really limited with socialization outside of school,” she said. “Even in school it’s limited. For them to be part of a team where they can practice together and at least hang out is great.”
The Raiders have games scheduled over the next week against Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, North Rockland and New Rochelle, a mostly competitive schedule prior to playoffs.
“If we can win it and go undefeated it would be surreal almost,” Von Redden said. “We want to win. New Ro and Mamo we tied and I think we can pull through the next time, especially the tie with Mamo being so heartbreaking that we know we have to push it and have that intensity. Hopefully we’ll bring that going forward and we’ll dominate.”
Genovese said the team is taking it one day at a time.
“Every day we get practice in we’re thankful,” she said. “Every day we can get a game in we’re thankful. I don’t think we can get too far ahead of ourselves. I think they’ve been proud of their overall play despite all of the conditions, but I know there’s excitement to make the season last as long as possible.”
Von Redden knows she has no more than 2.5 weeks left of her soccer career. “It’s really crazy because soccer has been a huge part of my life for like 13 years,” she said. “The fact that I’m probably not going to play after this is kind of kicking in that we’re approaching the end. It’s great to finally feel like I’m able to lead my team the next few games.”
