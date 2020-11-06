After not scoring for about 95 minutes of play against Mamaroneck and going another almost 75 minutes scoreless against Blind Brook, the Scarsdale boys soccer team got exactly what it needed from an unexpected player.
Junior defender Rafa Tassari scored to break a scoreless tie and within the next few minutes senior Esteban Rudloff buried two more goals to really get the offense going en route to a 3-0 win over Blind Brook.
“It was a hard-fought match,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “They played us tough. I think on the whole we were the better team on that day, but they easily could have snuck the 1-0 in on us. We were happy to keep the clean sheet.”
Tassari’s goal came off a throw-in from junior captain Luke Peltz. Blind Brook couldn’t clear the ball out, Tassari got the ball at the top of the 18, switched the ball to his left foot — he’s a righty — and knocked the ball into the lower left corner with 5:41 left in the game.
“It meant the world to our team,” Monteagudo said. “We were actually talking during some of the mask breaks about how we had come off not scoring against Mamo and here we are again a couple of minutes away from overtime and it’s 0-0. The kids were begging me to take risks going forward. It was important for us to get that goal.
“The fact that it came from one of our defenders with his left foot as a righty, it was a great goal. In practice the next day I said, ‘Rafa, I didn’t know you had that in the locker.’ He said, ‘Neither did I, Coach!’”
Rudloff followed with two goals of his own, sparked both by Tassari’s goal and another stellar defensive performance by his team.
“I think defensively we were very solid and we were trying to get our attacking principles down,” Rudloff said. “The game against Blind Brook kind of broke the curse that we were able to score goals. What we’re kind of seeing is increased confidence in our attacking players and pushing ourselves more to get the goals in. I’m really happy to know we were able to find the back of the net now.”
The Blind Brook game was senior night to honor Alexander Coeytaux, Cooper Cohen, Jack Porter, Sebastian Rett, Rudloff, Adam Wasserman and Michael Waxman, the first game back for some players who were coming off a 14-day quarantine.
“Last year senior night we beat Mamaroneck 1-0 and this year against Blind Brook they were in there and it was 0-0, so there was no garbage minutes — our seniors played real minutes in a competitive match, which is always fun,” Monteagudo said.
One day earlier, the Raiders, still short-handed, lost 1-0 to Mamaroneck with a few minutes left in the second overtime in a game played in the rain.
“We played without two or three starters,” Monteagudo said. “If we can play this team like this under the circumstances — and we don’t believe in moral victories and the boys were crushed losing — it’s a good sign. I wasn’t happy, but I was happy with what I saw from the team on that day against that team… They’re pretty much as good as it gets, them and White Plains and we have White Plains Saturday. If we can do that against them on the road in the rain without guys then we feel really good where we’ll be in a week.”
Though Scarsdale lost for the first time this year, the Raiders continue to compete with the best teams in Section 1.
“Coming in we knew Mamaroneck, New Rochelle and White Plains would be our top competitors in the section,” Rudloff said. “We fought hard and did everything we could. It does get frustrating that we don’t get the result we wanted, but it shows we are able to be on the playing field with them and we were able to compete with them. That shows them we’re a threat to them. Moving forward we know we have an opportunity to beat them and show we can go far in the league.”
The first game of Scarsdale’s stretch of three games in three days started with an 8-1 win over Mount Vernon in which eight different Raiders — Roman Tirabassi, Nico Galeano, Peltz, Teo Sheth, Rett, Waxman, Carson Cohen and Adrian Lim — put the ball in the net.
“That was great because we got to get our entire roster in the game and we always love when that happens,” Monteagudo said, adding that he didn’t realize until his players told him about the scoring feat. “When the kids told me I thought it was pretty incredible,” he said.
What the Raiders have shown over the three games is that not only do they have depth and they are harder to mark up with so many threats, but they have the endurance to go the distance.
“I think it’s been tough on them, but we’ve been making sure to take good care of them in practices,” Monteagudo said. “We make sure the kids don’t do too much in practices and they’re stretching.”
The games have also served as a showcase of sorts as the team hasn’t had the same lineup more than once this season with personnel coming in and out due to quarantines and injuries.
“Because it’s been so crazy I’m not sure we’ve had the same starting lineup in two games all season,” Monteagudo said. “We don’t really know. I wish I knew. I think we’ll find out more next week where we’re at and who we are, who our starting team is. Between injuries and COVID it’s been crazy.”
What’s nice for Monteagudo is that he’s seen many players as the bench goes four or five deep and varies from game to game.
“We’ve been in very close matches,” he said. “Three out of five we’ve been in overtime. It’s been tough in terms of getting in as many kids as we want to. We’re confident in our bench and we appreciate everybody.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Raiders in their final week before playoffs.
“It’s just win and score as many goals as we can,” junior goalie Rowan Haffner said. “White Plains Saturday and then New Rochelle and Mamaroneck back to back next week. We need to get points and momentum to go in as strong as we can possibly be to come out victorious.”
Rudloff and his teammates are just enjoying the ride and hope it lasts all the way to late November.
“We’re having a great time,” he said. “It’s been a rough ride in the beginning as we started to get our team together and we’re doing great. I’m really happy with the team’s performance so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.