Zach Grossberg shs boys soccer photo
Buy Now

Zachary Grossberg scored two goals against Corning.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Continuing to show off a deep array of weapons, the Scarsdale boys soccer team improved to 19-0 with a 4-2 win over Corning in the New York State regional final. The Raiders advanced to the final four this weekend.

“I feel like the depth of the squad is really slept on,” junior Jose Alava Marino said. “It’s really important and it helps us to come every game and get our wins. Depth is important, but also important is the bond we have with each other. We’ve been playing for a while and the bond just helps us to come in every week and keep winning.”

SHS boys soccer 11-11 box

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.