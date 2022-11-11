Continuing to show off a deep array of weapons, the Scarsdale boys soccer team improved to 19-0 with a 4-2 win over Corning in the New York State regional final. The Raiders advanced to the final four this weekend.
“I feel like the depth of the squad is really slept on,” junior Jose Alava Marino said. “It’s really important and it helps us to come every game and get our wins. Depth is important, but also important is the bond we have with each other. We’ve been playing for a while and the bond just helps us to come in every week and keep winning.”
Sophomore Zach Grossberg scored a pair of goals, the team’s first and last of the game, while senior Nico Galeano and Alava Marino scored one each.
“It’s definitely something you want to do in a big game like this,” Grossberg said of getting ahead early. “We’ve talked about winning the first five minutes because if you don’t do that it’s a battle and you have to climb back out of a deficit. We really just thought about that, got motivated, got hyped, finally put in one and we just went from there.”
Knowing that anyone on the field can score at any time is a major boost for Scarsdale, and makes the Raiders tough to defend.
“That’s what makes us so special,” Grossberg said. “Lots of teams have big focus players, but the thing with us, it could be anybody. Our centerbacks both have goals. It’s great knowing that when one player is not having his game another can save him.”
With junior Zach Ruback, senior Matthew Choe, junior Alex Duvall, Alava Marino and sophomore Lev Stahl on defense, the Raiders were solid in the back, while junior Lucas Kantor made four saves.
“We can play better than that,” Duvall said. “We know we can. We shouldn’t be conceding goals like that. The first goal, it was just bad communication from me and Choe and the second goal I was out resting, but we can play better than that. We can win bigger.”
The unsung heroes were on display, like sophomore Leo Khang in the midfield and senior Henry Rifkin and sophomore Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz off the bench.
“Leo is definitely one of the hardest workers on the team,” Duvall said. “He has so much stamina and I really respect it. Bringing that energy when maybe some of us aren’t really with it brings the team up.”
Coach Marcos Monteagudo noted Khang has somewhere around 16 points this season, but when he doesn’t score “it doesn’t matter” because the team just needs “him to work and that’s what he does,” sacrificing his body on every play.
Cisneros Lacruz was impressive against Corning.
“Daniel has always been one of my favorite players on the team and once he comes off the bench I know what kind of impact he can make,” Duvall said. “He’s so good at dribbling. [Henry] Rifkin also always provides that energy. We have great players off the bench and in the starting lineup.”
Monteagudo was also impressed with Cisneros Lacruz and Rifkin. “Daniel today was fantastic,” he said. “He’s a sophomore. He hasn’t played very many playoff minutes — he played some good regular season minutes — and I thought he was fantastic today. Henry Rifkin has been a dream off the bench for us and we’re just going to keep plugging along here.”
The Raiders deepened their bench, using senior Henry Rifkin, senior David Wang, Cisneros Lacruz, senior Max Benitez, senior Benjamin Yacoub and sophomore goalie Logan Lim for a short time after Kantor came out after a collision.
“We were doing that in preparation for next week because we hope to be playing two games in two days,” Monteagudo said. “We knew that we couldn’t just throw them into semifinals. They had to feel the pressure and they did today and they responded.”
Scarsdale didn’t have much game film on Corning. “We knew they were going to be excellent and they were,” Monteagudo said. “They were here last year and they’re not here by accident two years in a row. They were a gritty team with some good players and we’re happy to get by them.”
Alava Marino said there were “a little nerves” against an unknown, but added, “I feel like no matter who we are playing on the field we always have to play our game. We play to our commodities, not the other team, so I feel like no matter the opponent we have to play our game.”
Khang and Grossberg threatened to score early on and Choe had a couple of key clears on defense. The Raiders had a long throw by Duvall and a corner by Lorenzo Galeano, but couldn’t convert. Galeano had a couple of more chances to make something happen with 26 minutes left before Grossberg made a run, assisted by McAllister, to put Scarsdale up 1-0 with 22:12 left in the first half.
Kantor struggled defensively at times clearing the ball, giving Corning several chances. Scarsdale was then able to avoid a mishap throughout the game.
The Raiders had more chances on throw-ins, but were unable to take advantage.
Corning tied the game with 10:46 left in the half, but the Raiders took the lead back 43 seconds later after Henry Rifkin was taken down. Lorenzo Galeano put a low liner from the right side at the 15-yard line and put it right to Nico Galeano’s foot for a 2-1 lead.
In the final minutes of the half, Duvall had a couple of key clears to help the Raiders maintain the lead into halftime.
Alava Marino got things started in the second half with a couple of key clears. Lorenzo Galeano took a corner just over six minutes into the first half and then followed the ball and took a rebound shot, which was defended. Alava Marino then converted the rebound into a goal and a 3-1 lead with 33:21 left in the half.
Two minutes later Lorenzo Galeano found Rifkin, who found Grossberg, but the shot didn’t fall. After a corner by Corning, which was headed away by Stahl, Corning was able to convert in front of the net to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 28:42 left.
Khang nearly converted a corner by Lorenzo Galeano a minute later and with 26:10 had another look. With 22:58 left to play, Grossberg scored off a long throw-in from Duval for a 4-2 lead.
Stahl and Cisneros Lacruz had good looks down the stretch and the Raiders had several corners by Lorenzo Galeano with some close calls.
Ruback had a big clear in the final 10 minutes and Corning came close on a series with less than nine minutes lefts to closing the gap back to one goal, but the Raiders finally cleared the ball.
“We never trailed, though we were tied,” Monteagudo said. “They made it interesting there at 3-2, but this group responds. They react every time and every time they’re in a bad situation they find a way to get themselves out of it. I’m thrilled with the team.”
The Raiders used the week between the section finals and the regional finals to heal some of their banged up players. They planned to do the same leading up to the final four. Monteagudo said the team would continue to “keep things upbeat and positive.”
“Again the weather is such a blessing, so we’re anticipating a pretty decent week,” Monteagudo said. “We’re just thrilled to still be alive.”
After making the Section 1 finals last year, the Raiders took the next step this year and are looking to build a dynasty around a young starting lineup.
“We knew right after tryouts that this wasn’t something that comes along every one or two years, that this was a special team,” Grossberg said. “Some of us play on the same club team and some of us don’t, so it was just about banding together, figuring out the chemistry. With our great coaches we’ve been able to get all these victories and go home happy.”
The Raiders are one win away from the state finals.
“We want this so badly — we want the state title, we want to stay undefeated,” Duvall said. “That’s been the goal since the beginning of the season.”
