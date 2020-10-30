The Scarsdale girls soccer team hopes the warm-up is over. The three wins they’ve had in their first four games were by a combined 17-0 score. They’re ready for another challenge like their 1-1 double overtime tie with New Rochelle.
“I think it’s tough right now to get into a rhythm this season because of COVID,” coach Mindy Genovese said. “We’ve been shut down a couple of times and that can be tough. We really look forward to tougher competition and we’re just glad that our league is, overall, pretty strong with New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, and Ursuline can never be underestimated either.”
The Raiders topped Ursuline 5-0 and 4-0.
“Even though we had two great showings against them, it really speaks to the intensity of the girls and how much they value the season and want to play,” Genovese said. “Ursuline has always had a solid team.”
In games that are out of reach early, including an 8-0 win over Mount Vernon, the Raiders have several strategies to not only keep the scoring down, but to help them work on their skills to help them later against the top tier teams.
“We try and focus on some of our passing patterns and doing some technical things like playing to our back foot, working on positioning, working on receiving and turning, our first touch so we can move the ball around quicker for when we play teams that force us to do so,” Genovese said.
It’s not easy to keep up the pace in a blowout, but the team also uses games like that to get everyone touches on the ball and often the non-scorers are put in a position to have a chance to put the ball in the back of the net.
In the two most recent wins Oct. 24 and 26, the Raiders had nine different scorers: Riena Parente Ribiero, Annie Stefanou, Alessia Schettino, Lola Tirabassi , Abigail Talish, Kate Braverman, Jojo Denion, Eve Braverman and Justine Karp.
“And we’ll try and create scoring opportunities through different options, maybe off of a cross and with our heads or other body parts,” Genovese said. “We also work on trying to improve our communication and we try and give everyone an opportunity to have an impact.”
Scarsdale has had some practices canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at the high school, but didn’t have its first game postponed until this past Wednesday against Mamaroneck.
“We’re lucky to have had the games we’ve had, the four we’ve had,” Genovese said.
Genovese acknowledged the team is short a player or players due to 14-day quarantines, but said she planned for that by taking a large roster.
“We knew that could potentially happen and it is happening,” she said. “All the players have valued the opportunities to practice and play. No one is taking it for granted and during those times everyone is really bringing their best effort. We have really intense practices and when we can’t be together in person we’ve been Zooming and doing fitness sessions.
“The girls recognize that every day we get to play is a blessing and we’re really enjoying each moment.”
Like other teams, girls soccer has made use of technology this season. Assistant coach Kiera Fox has been the designated in-game Twitter aficionado, including livestreaming, posting videos, score updates and statistics, for those who are quarantining and for parents who aren’t permitted at road games. Quarantined players have also been Facetimed into pre-game, halftime and post game speeches.
“Thank goodness for technology,” Genovese said. “Even though they’re not physically present they’re still with us and see the games. It’s helpful because they have a different perspective and they’ve been able to give valuable feedback.”
Genovese credited senior captains Stefanou, Tori VonRedden and Emily Yacoub with keeping the team together during this tumultuous season.
“I think our captains are really doing a fantastic job,” she said. “They’re really trying to hold the girls together as best they can without being able to do as much. Being part of this team is about the bonding experiences, but obviously it’s been very limited with COVID, so they’ve been coming up with creative ways to try and get the team to bond. It’s really challenging, but meaningful because we transfer that onto the field.”
