Bryant Wu. Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz. Henry Rifkin. Remember those names. They’re the unsung heroes who helped save the Scarsdale boys soccer team’s season on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
“The kids who stepped in really stepped up and I think that’s what we’ll take away, the message I’ll send in practice,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “I think it’s going to serve us going forward. I’m just thankful we took care of business.”
With starting centerback Matthew Choe out sick, midfielder Jose Alava Marino unable to play and midfielder Henry McAllister only able to give the team about 30 minutes in the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals —Monteagudo appreciated McAllister’s efforts greatly — the top-seeded Raiders went to the bench and survived with a 3-1 win over No. 8 Clarkstown South.
The Raiders remained perfect on the season at 16-0, but it “wasn’t pretty,” Monteagudo said. He added, “We’re at the time of year where style points go out the window for sure.”
Rifkin scored the first goal assisted by Alexander Duvall with about 15 minutes left in the first half. About five minutes later the South goalie got a red card, was replaced by the second string goalie, and South played the rest of the game man-down.
“We went into halftime and even though it was 1-0 I think we thought it was over because of that [penalty], and they came out and scored right away, like two minutes into the second half,” Monteagudo said. “Thankfully we were able to recover from that blow and we scored like four minutes later. That was pretty big. If the game kept dragging out at 1-1 the game would have been in their favor. It was uncomfortable all night, even with a man-up.”
The tying goal came from the Galeanos — Lorenzo from Nico — and the insurance goal from Leo Khang assisted by Rifkin.
Monteagudo was proud of his team’s effort and poise in the face of adversity.
“I think everybody who played stepped up, but we were coming off an 11-day break,” Monteagudo said. “We hadn’t played a competitive game in 11 days. I think the bye actually hurt us a little bit and then we weren’t ourselves. Lev Stahl typically starts in our midfield and I had him at centerback for a little bit tonight. And then our midfield really lost without him. Henry [McAllister] wasn’t himself, so I had to sub him out and that’s when I put in Bryant Wu.”
Wu, a senior, had played 187 minutes this season prior to entering the playoff game. “He pretty much played the entire game tonight, which is insane,” Monteagudo said. “All things considered and considering he hasn’t played much all year and he got put into this spot, I thought he was tremendous. He’s what we had, he’s what we went with because in practice he’s been playing well. He did the job today.”
Cisneros Lacruz had averaged about 20 to 25 minutes per game off the bench and played all 80 against South in the midfield to help give the team a boost.
Rifkin was the same situation and started and played about 70 minutes in the quarters. He scored a goal and had an assist, taking advantage of the opportunity.
“He really stepped up. If anybody is the man of the match tonight it’s him,” Monteagudo said, noting that Cisneros Lacruz was second in line for that honor.
The biggest question mark for Scarsdale heading into postseason was how Lorenzo Galeano would return from a late-season shoulder injury. Monteagudo spent the last two weeks preparing to play without him if need be, but that didn’t happen.
“We tried to be careful with him,” Monteagudo said. “I think we subbed him out with about 15 minutes left. Once we went up 3-1 we pulled him out because we didn’t want him to get hurt up 3-1. We told him if they scored again he would go back in. We got what we needed out of him and he got what he needed out of the night.
“He scored a goal, he was knocked down a few times. I think he saw that he can be hit and survive. That was the big thing mentally. He took a few hits like he typically does and he was able to bounce right back up. I think for Thursday his confidence is going to be sky high.”
Monteagudo’s hope was that the team would be closer to full strength for its semifinals rematch with No. 5 John Jay-East Fishkill for Thursday, Oct. 27. In the regular season, the Raiders trailed John Jay 1-0 before coming away with a 2-1 win in double overtime. With No. 7 New Rochelle and No. 6 White Plains duking it out in the other semifinal, the Scarsdale/John Jay game could likely decide who goes on to win the title over the weekend.
“We’re going to need to be healthy to beat John Jay,” Monteagudo said. “They’re a really good team. I have 100% faith in these guys, they know what’s coming on Thursday and they’ll be ready for the challenge.”
