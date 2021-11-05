Reaching the Section 1 Class AA finals this fall was the beginning, not the end for the Scarsdale boys soccer team.
No. 3 Scarsdale lost to No. 5 Mamaroneck 1-0 in the finals on Oct. 30. The last time the Raiders were in the finals was 2010, when they won the section and went all the way to the New York State semifinals. They graduated nine starters and featured several future Division I players, but for that group it was the end of a prosperous era that also saw the team in the finals in 2007 and 2009.
This next generation of Raiders hopes for a return trip to the finals — maybe as early as next year. More than that, the seniors captains are guaranteeing it.
“It wasn’t our destiny to lead a championship team — it was our destiny to lead a future of champions and we’re gonna do it one day,” senior captain Luke Peltz said. “I truly believe in this group, these young players. The freshmen and sophomores and juniors on this team, they were probably the most integral part of the team. Our defensive line was senior heavy, but we have players that you’ve never seen that are going to dominate next year.”
The Raiders had twice made the semifinals under coach Paul Brooks, and each year under Marcos Monteagudo they progressed from the quarterfinals to the semifinals to the finals.
“We got over the semifinal hump and now we’re going to have to get over the final hump,” Peltz said. “And we’ll do it. I have faith in Coach Marcos, I have faith in the young players. This group of young kids are going to be champions one day. I truly believe that.”
Goalie Rowan Haffner, a senior captain, credited the team’s chemistry as being “something special,” especially having 15 seniors on the team.
“You want to make your final season really, really special,” Haffner said. “We had a lot of players that really wanted it. The program is going to continue to get better and we have a lot of young guys that are going to continue to do well. This is just the beginning right now. It’s the beginning of an era for Marcos and the Scarsdale soccer program.”
Senior captain Kian Batliwalla took great pride in helping lead the quick rebirth of the program.
“We’re going to be like the proud dads in the stands next year watching these kids come and win a section chip,” Batliwalla said, adding, “We may be the building block, but it feels insanely honorable to see these kids grow as people and as players and I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”
Falling in such a tight 80-minute contest was tough for Scarsdale. For Mamaroneck, always a force within the section, this was surprisingly its first Section 1 title in school history.
The Raiders had the first great chance of the night for both teams with 18 minutes left in the first half, but Vincent Reboulis made a diving stop on the shot. The Raiders picked things up from there and had some throw-ins and corners, though in the last 10 minutes Mamaroneck had three big corner attempts.
The Raiders had a few solid opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the second half and Peltz made a key sliding save on a ball in the box. The teams were trading shots until Mamaroneck took a corner with 19:11 to go in the game and after the Raiders poked the first shot out and Haffner used his body to deflect the rebound, yet another shot came in from Alix Masse and it proved to be the game-winner with 19:01 left to play.
Less than 90 seconds later, junior Nico Galeano took a shot and Reboulis had to dive for the save. With 12:40 left, freshman Leo Khang hit Galeano but the shot went just wide. After a throw-in by Peltz with 9:30 left the ball was headed out, Peltz shot and the goalie was there for the save. The Raiders had several chances in the remaining minutes, but Mamaroneck’s defense held its ground and protected its narrow lead.
“I thought they fought hard,” Monteagudo said. “I don’t think we lost for lack of effort. We were unlucky on their goal — we couldn’t clear it — and we gave them three bites at the apple. You give them three chances inside of 10 yards and of course they’re going to score. If you could erase that moment I thought we were pretty good tonight.”
The Raiders won the league title by beating Mamo 2-1 on the final day of the regular season at home after having lost 3-2 to Mamo in double OT earlier in the season. The Raiders were 11-2-2 in the regular season and beat No. 14 Ketcham 4-1, No. 6 North Rockland 3-0 and No. 2 Arlington 3-0 en route to the finals.
“We defended pretty well, but what happened is we made too many silly mistakes,” Peltz said. “Fouling a lot was a huge issue. And we weren’t on our A game. And that happens. We were against Arlington. We didn’t create enough and it’s a loss and it sucks, but we’ve got to be better and we will be.”
Haffner felt the pressure of the game and the position, but he said it wasn’t any more than any other game since the defensive line in front of him — Peltz, Batliwalla, junior David Wang and senor Rafa Tassari — has been stellar all season and often put up clean sheets.
“As a unit we took that into the playoffs and we shutout Arlington and that was big,” Haffner said. “Coming here was the same thing. We defended well, didn’t give up many opportunities until the one they scored.
“It’s an 80-minute game and it comes down to two or three moments on each side and at the end of the day what team can put theirs away. Today they put away one of their three big chances and we couldn’t.”
The Raiders, who returned most of their starters from last fall, field one of if not the most balanced teams in the section throughout the field from Haffner in goal; Wang, Batliwalla and Peltz on defense; senior Adrian Lim, senior Eli Gelblum and junior Matthew Choe in midfield; the Galeano brothers, Nico and freshman Lorenzo, on the wings; and Khang up top. And they have a deep bench to go along with the starting crew, though they only used senior Trevor Cohn and sophomores Henry McAllister and Zachary Ruback in the tight finals.
The coaches logged the players’ minutes for the first time this year and Monteagudo was pleased to see they were “able to give a lot of players minutes” this season.
“We’re just good in every position,” Monteagudo said. “That’s the thing about this team. We’re so balanced. Even when I make my subs our level doesn’t drop. You can’t really pick out a weakness. If I were another coach trying to figure us out, we don’t have one guy who scores 20 goals. We have multiple guys with five goals or more, so it’s hard to decipher who to stop. It’s hard to say, ‘This guy is their weakness,’ because I truly don’t think we have one. We’re pretty good everywhere and we’re excited about that.”
The team graduates Batliwalla, Cohn, Javin Edlitz, Carlos Farha, Gelblum, Haffner, Adam Katcher, Lim, Dylan Manin, Jeremy Mann, Peltz, Teo Sheth, Samuel Siegel, Tassari and Peter Troiano.
“I moved here in the sixth grade, so I played middle school with a bunch of these guys like Rafa and Peltz playing club, but all of these guys we’ve been playing together for a long time and we’re all back together,” Batliwalla said. “We have our old group chat from our middle school soccer travel team, Porto. I just checked my phone and everyone in the chat is saying they’re so proud and it was hard to see us get knocked out and say goodbye to these seniors.”
The Raiders will return a strong core of the team and have “a really good crop coming up,” including players from the undefeated junior varsity A team, so they hope to keep the team strong and the rivalry with Mamo going.
“I say that I hate Mamo and I respect them so much in the same sentence,” Peltz said. “I think that’s the beauty of the rivalry. Games like this are what keep it going. In lacrosse we beat them, in soccer they beat us.”
Until next year.
“We graduate quite a bit, but what we bring up is fantastic as well,” Monteagudo said. “We’re hoping that this is just the beginning and we’re hoping to be back here. We’ve got a really young group of freshmen and sophomores and our hope as a coaching staff is we’ll be back with this group again and hopefully it will go our way the next time we’re here.”
