Despite a No. 4 national ranking and a No. 1 state ranking, the Scarsdale boys soccer team is taking things one game at a time as it looks to win its first Section 1 title since 2010.
“It’s going very well, better than any of us expected really,” senior captain Nico Galeano said. “The rankings are great, but I think we can’t let it get to our heads, just keep on playing our game and thinking of ourselves as the underdog. My first two seasons on varsity we always thought of ourselves as the underdogs. We were always trying to upset teams, so I think we have to keep on having the same mentality even with the recent success we’ve had.”
Coach Marcos Monteagudo knows two things about the rankings: 1) They’re fun for the team and 2) They’re somewhat arbitrary comparing teams that have no common opponents.
“It’s nice to be in them, but it’s anecdotal,” Monteagudo said. “It doesn’t mean much to us; it doesn’t drive us. For the kids I think it’s really exciting to be recognized in these rankings, but as a staff we try to keep them humble and let them know that with one loss you tumble out of these rankings, you’re essentially gone. That’s how arbitrary they are. The kids enjoy them and it’s fun in that sense, but we don’t look too deeply into them.”
Starting the season with five shutouts and a 2-0 win against defending Section 1 champion Mamaroneck, which topped the Raiders in the finals last year, everything has gone Scarsdale’s way thus far. Though they let up one goal in each of their next two games, the Raiders won and improved to 7-0.
The home Mamaroneck win on Sept. 14 was a statement and revenge all at the same time. Nico Galeano scored assisted by his brother, sophomore Lorenzo Galeano, to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead at the half. Lorenzo Galeano scored in the second half on a penalty kick that was earned by sophomore Zach Grossberg.
Junior Lucas Kantor made four saves in the shutout.
“There was that hint of revenge simply because the last time we took the field as a unit against them they beat us in the biggest game of the season, so it was nice to beat them,” Monteagudo said. “It’s always nice to beat them, but in terms of sort of avenging last year’s finals loss it was nice and to get it done early was also pretty good.”
The Raiders had the game on their calendar since the schedules came out. They’d been preparing for the game physically and mentally since that time.
“We watch a lot of film,” Nico Galeano said. “Coach sends us film and we always prepare. The day before a game we scout out which players are good, which positions they’re strong and which areas to attack on the team.”
The Raiders then beat Lincoln 5-1 on Sept. 16. Lorenzo Galeano scored two goals, sophomore Leo Khang, Nico Galeano and junior Justin Laing one each, with assists from junior Zachary Ruback, senior David Wang, Khang and junior Santiago Rudloff.
Kantor and sophomore Logan Lim each made three saves.
Back in action on Sept. 20, the Raiders beat Mount Vernon 4-1. Junior Jose Alava Marino, sophomore Lev Stahl, Wang and Rudloff each scored. Grossberg, senior Henry Rifkin, Rudloff and Lorenzo Galeano each had an assist. Kantor made five saves.
Prior to facing Mamo, the Raiders shut out Nyack, Rye, Arlington and North Rockland. The Arlington game was big as Nico Galeano scored in double overtime, assisted by Lorenzo Galeano, to win it.
“That’s a big win for us,” Monteagudo said. “Any time you beat Arlington in a boys soccer game — they’re a perennial powerhouse and they’ve won the section 15 times — or a girls game it’s positive. More so what we took from it was how we played. We beat them 1-0 in double overtime, but I think we were better and that’s really what was most important.”
Kantor called the game “very stressful” as the team had a lot of chances. “It was hard to break them down and it was very relieving once that ball hit the back of the net, very exciting,” he said.
Scarsdale has five returning starters from last year, three who were starters the whole year — senior Nico Galeano, Matt Choe and Wang — and two that earned the spots as the season went on — Lorenzo Galeano and Khang. There are only three seniors in the starting lineup and what’s unique is that the other eight all play on a nationally ranked club team together, New York Premier FC.
“They play competitive soccer all year long,” Monteagudo said. “They come out here and they’re like a well-oiled machine. We’re almost trying not to ruin it. Don’t crash the Ferrari. Make sure I take it to the car wash and keep it clean.”
Many of the newcomers were on last year’s 13-0 JV team and have brought that winning mentality and skills to varsity. Monteagudo let the newcomers know they were coming up to the big time and helped them adjust to the new level as they competed for starting spots.
“We all play together during the spring and winter on the same club team a lot of us, so we have that chemistry already built in, especially from JV last year,” Kantor said. “Having that chemistry is very useful. We also love spending time together.”
The Raiders have Kantor in goal with Wang, Choe, junior Alex Duvall and Ruback in front of him on defense. At midfield are Nico Galeano, Alava Marino and Stahl, with Grossberg, Khang and Lorenzo Galeano at forward.
Senior captain Henry McAllister has yet to play this season due to injury, but is expected back this weekend to make his season debut against Harrison. Monteagudo had “anticipated him being a very important part of the group,” so the team is “actually going to get better, which is crazy.”
The reserves have also stepped up when called upon.
“Right now in a massive match we’re probably four or five deep and we’ve been lucky enough to get most of our kids some time because we’ve won some games this year pretty handily, so we’ve been able to play everybody, which is always a pleasure for us as a staff,” Monteagudo said. “The rotations we have right now are working and we’re doing our best to manage minutes so we can get to playoffs fresh.”
Sophomore Daniel Cisneros Lacruz, Rudloff, senior Oliver De La Fuente, Rifkin and senior Ben Yacoub have been the top guys in those “massive games.” The Raiders are also eager to get senior Carlos Benitez back from injury after he came off the bench to score against Nyack earlier in the season.
“We like where we’re at with our depth,” Monteagudo said. “It drops a little bit, but generally speaking the kids that come in can keep the level.”
The defense has been on its game, allowing two goals — to weak teams — in seven games.
“That’s where it starts,” Monteagudo said. “They’ve all sort of bought in to when we don’t have the ball we have to do our best to get it back. Once we have it we’re pretty good at moving it around and breaking down defenses.”
With eight games left, only two at home, the Raiders have plenty of challenges left against John Jay-East Fishkill, Harrison, New Rochelle, Mamo again and they end the regular season at home against New Ro.
“We’ve got quite a few tests left,” Monteagudo said. “We’re hoping to finish as high as we can in the seeding, get ourselves a good seed, see where the chips fall when it comes to the bracket and take it game by game come playoffs because this team certainly has what it takes to win. It’s just a matter of, can we win when it matters most?”
The Raiders are on a section-title-or-bust trajectory this season and are set up for future success as well, reminiscent of Scarsdale’s four-year run from 2007-10 under coach Joe Cipriano in which they made the finals three times, tying and losing on penalty kicks for the chance to go to states in 2007, losing the finals in 2008 and then winning the first title since 1976 in 2010.
“We have to stay together, keep our momentum going,” Kantor said. “While staying grounded we have to keep the mindset we have. We have some big games coming up. We’re excited, but we’re also ready.”
